Hassle Free Used Car Purchase
by 06/02/2021on
Yacine Mahdi provided Quick and Hassle-free sales service; very personable and professional.
Stay Away!
by 02/25/2022on
Stay away! Dealer accepted my $2500 deposit after we agreed on a online price. Went through their financing and got everything squared away and all was left was to drive 4 hours to test drive and kick the tires. No, I get a text later that evening that "sorry we sold the vehicle" I have been getting calls almost twice a day from other sales people. I left several messages for the Sales Manager to call me back but nothing.... Like I said, stay away....
WORST SERVICE DEPT I EVER USED
by 08/19/2021on
Took a Chevy truck here for a sensor light on dash and beeping. Charged me over $800 for what i said would NOT fix it, the text message from service said " I will give you my word it will be fixed " It was not and is not fixed. $800 and over 6 weeks with my truck the sensor and beeping continue. Service was unresponsive to calls/texts and i had to actually go into dealership just to talk to someone to get an update.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
The Collision Center has a real pro !
by 04/23/2021on
Jeff in the Collision Center isn’t only knowledgeable and efficient. He’s a pro when it comes to customer service! Now a day, it’s hard to find someone that even answers a phone or returns a call. Not Jeff, he’s worked with me through every step of my repair process and wasn’t only there to answer questions but also lead the way through the process. Dealerships need more professionals like Jeff leading the customer service experience!y
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A dealership with honesty, integrity, respect and exceptional customer serv
by 03/17/2021on
A dealership with honesty, integrity, respect and exceptional customer service If you are looking for the best car dealership in South Florida, look no farther than Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. I was in the market for a 2018 or 2019 Corvette Grand Sport and after visiting several Chevrolet dealerships, I discovered Grieco Chevrolet. I didn't know what to expect but I was provided an outstanding customer service experience from the moment I entered the showroom to the time I drove my vehicle home. The entire staff was exceptionally professional and all of them made me feel right at home. From Jordan, the sales representative, who was very knowledgeable about Chevy vehicles; to the store manager Ron Schey, who went above and beyond his job description as far as making sure I was 100 percent satisfied even after I took delivery of the vehicle. I just want to thank Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale for the car-buying process not only painless but a distinct pleasure. I look forward to having a relationship with this dealership for many years.
Kudos to the sales team and General Manager
by 12/10/2019on
Amazing experience two years ago I purchased a car and it was not the same experience as I had now with my new purchase they were amazing they went out of their way to get me a great price in to deliver my vehicle quickly and swiftly
Great Sales Person
by 06/04/2019on
My wife and I wanted to look over and test drive one of the cars listed on the Grieco website. Austin Fanning courteously gave us directions to the dealership and once there we were met personally by the sales manager. Austin patiently answered all our myriad questions, and allowed us to take a lengthy test drive before we made an offer on the vehicle. While we were waiting on our appraisal of our existing vehicle, Austin drove us to a local restaurant and came back to pick us up. The dealership has great cars at great prices but they also have a knowledgeable and courteous sales staff that will work diligently to answer your questions and go out of the way to make sure you are comfortable making an important decision.
Ethically challenged
by 02/08/2019on
My over all experience with the Dealership and the service department has been awful. I buy a brand new truck and everyone is kind and then when something goes wrong on a truck that had less than 2,000 miles on it because of something they did, it apparently is not their problem and have no interest in helping unless a lawyer is involved. After all that is resolved I then have to deal with a service department that has been quite rude to the point where other customers had stepped in to tell me that the customer service at this place is ridiculous. I recently had a drill bit go into my tire and the dealership was the closet place to my house and thought I could go get a patch as they told me it would be no problem over the phone. I show up and then they tell me they can not patch a tiny hole that was dead middle of a brand new tire, then charge me $250 for a tire that would cost $170 anywhere else. I asked for my old tire back and in their efforts to conceal their deception they tell me that they are not aloud by law to return MY tire to me until I got upset. I took my old tire to a tires plus and even another Chevy service center where they BOTH told me that it could absolutely be patched and that Grieco screwed me over, Which definitely does not surprise me. The only person with any sense of customer service, whether its BS or not, is MIKE S. in the Sales/Finance. I will never be a Chevy customer again and neither will many of my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rebecca Asher
by 01/28/2019on
I just completed the easiest and most pleasant automotive experience of my life (and I am 67, so that covers a good many deals), and it was Rebecca who made it all happen. I cannot say enough good things about her, but will try. First, I need to say that I have been struggling to find a dealership that would sell me a Tahoe with of the specs I wanted, to replace the 2013 model I have been driving for the last five years--and, despite numerous assurances from different dealers that they would find or order that vehicle, it never happened. At some point I must have reached out to Grieco in Fort Lauderdale, because Rebecca emailed me a few weeks ago to see if she could make the deal happen. And then she did: she found exactly what I wanted (a black Premier with the 6.2 mill, but without the sunroof/entertainment package, which is what made the vehicle hard to find) in Alabama, arranged to have it trucked down to Florida, gave me a fair--and more importantly, a firm--price and let me know last week that the truck was at the dealership. I went in on Friday afternoon, was ably assisted by Brad Drake from the sales department the finance manager, Charles Lauria, in getting the deal done. Special shout-outs to Brad for explaining all the bells and whistles and making sure I knew how to operate everything and to Charles for zipping me through the deal details. Bottom line: you have a great operation, which I am sure you know, and Rebecca is a real pro. If I find myself looking to update in another five years or so, I will start, and hopefully finish, at Greico. and I will definitely refer anyone I know who is looking for a Chevy to reach out to Rebecca. You are very luck to have an employee who truly understands what customer service is about, and who can make the somewhat onerous task of buying a new car such a pleasant experience.
Very disappointing old fashioned shady business practice
by 01/11/2019on
I thought the days of dealership shady business practices was a thing of the past given social media. Brought my 4 month old Equinox in to look at a tire that had been having a slow leak for the last month, havent even had my first scheduled service yet. (LOVE LOVE LOVE the car) Rob Pikovski was very professional and courteous. Waited a reasonable 20 minutes or so for a diagnosis. With no reason as to why, Rob said that the service department said they werent able to repair it and that it needed to be replaced. Cost $188 plus tax. They could have the tire delivered in 30 minutes. I was pretty shocked it needed to be replaced. I said I would reschedule and not wait since it wasnt flat and there was no urgency. Went over to a tire place a friend recommended nearby. Small nail, removed and patched in 20 minutes for $20. Really Greico? Thats how you do business? I am leery of having my regular maintenance service performed there now.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fraud
by 12/19/2018on
Was to have tires rotated. My tires were previously marked. Tires were in the same position after supposed rotation was completed. Fraud.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great dealership
by 12/01/2018on
Awesome!!! Kyle is very dedicated to delivering a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 10/24/2018on
I purchased my new car and the radio was not working properly. They ordered the part and had my radio fixed in less than a week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelente trabajo por la vendedora carolina a si co
by 10/20/2018on
Exelente trabajo por la vendedora carolina a si como del gerente general micheal doyle agradecido por su credito en los accesorios para mi chevy colorado 2019 dandoles las gracias en nombre de walter ricardo y jaime santos
Treated like Gold!
by 10/17/2018on
This was my first time returning to the dealership after the Greico acquisition. Wow! What a tremendously positive experience - on top of what I already knew at Maroone. The former dealership was good. I purchased my vehicle there. Greico's level of service exceeded my expectations. My service advisor, Rob Pikovski was highly knowledgeable and professional. He remained in contact with me every day throughout the extensive repair. My vehicle was ready ahead of original schedule! Thank you Rob, and thank you to all of the fine individuals in the Greico Chevrolet Service Department!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nothing was Fixed on my truck for 3k
by 09/28/2018on
I recently Purchased a 2001 Gmc Duramax there where a few things that where wrong with this truck when i bought it ! The braking system needed to be worked on (strong pulsation soft pedel and abs light was on ) well i took it in to greico to have the truck serviced and looked over ! the service writer came back with all that was wrong with the truck (Abs sensor, map Sensor, brake booster,and also said the Rotors needed to be machined and new brake pads be installed ! all work and labor totaled 3K$ i said go ahead and fix it this was on 9/27/2018 @ 12 noon the service writer said that it would be done the next day in the afternoon around 230 or 3pm ! i prepaid for all the service to be done to my truck before i left the dealership. i returned to the dealership the following day on 9/29/2018 only to wait on the truck to be finished ! i was handed the keys and told to come back to take care of the ABS light and the mechanic said i had to run all the Diesel out so he could drop the tank and clean it ! i said ok and made an appt to have it worked on Again ! i leave the dealership to drive to pompano to find out that the brakes are not fixed and its just like it was before ! i get to where i am going and look at the brakes through the wheel and see that the rear brake rotors have not been machined in which i paid 280.00$ to have them done ! i call the service dept to tell the service writer that it hadn't been done ! he said that he will take care of it when i come in the next service to do the ABS light and the tank.. i start on my way home and the rear brakes start locking up and dragging ... i took it back to the dealership to have them fix it again which they where to do in the first place ! I serioulsly feel like they tried to take advantage of me and my money not thinking that i knew anything about my truck as most city people wouldn't yes they gave me a loner truck until they fix mine ! I run a business that i haul an 8,000 lb trailer and they could care less about the safety of their customer if i would have hooked my trailer up and the brakes lock up like they did with the trailer attached it would have been my fault the accident happened or possibly killed someone they acted like it was no big deal ! I Warn aginst using this dealership they are just for the $$ that people work hard for and do half a** work !!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
