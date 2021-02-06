1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I recently Purchased a 2001 Gmc Duramax there where a few things that where wrong with this truck when i bought it ! The braking system needed to be worked on (strong pulsation soft pedel and abs light was on ) well i took it in to greico to have the truck serviced and looked over ! the service writer came back with all that was wrong with the truck (Abs sensor, map Sensor, brake booster,and also said the Rotors needed to be machined and new brake pads be installed ! all work and labor totaled 3K$ i said go ahead and fix it this was on 9/27/2018 @ 12 noon the service writer said that it would be done the next day in the afternoon around 230 or 3pm ! i prepaid for all the service to be done to my truck before i left the dealership. i returned to the dealership the following day on 9/29/2018 only to wait on the truck to be finished ! i was handed the keys and told to come back to take care of the ABS light and the mechanic said i had to run all the Diesel out so he could drop the tank and clean it ! i said ok and made an appt to have it worked on Again ! i leave the dealership to drive to pompano to find out that the brakes are not fixed and its just like it was before ! i get to where i am going and look at the brakes through the wheel and see that the rear brake rotors have not been machined in which i paid 280.00$ to have them done ! i call the service dept to tell the service writer that it hadn't been done ! he said that he will take care of it when i come in the next service to do the ABS light and the tank.. i start on my way home and the rear brakes start locking up and dragging ... i took it back to the dealership to have them fix it again which they where to do in the first place ! I serioulsly feel like they tried to take advantage of me and my money not thinking that i knew anything about my truck as most city people wouldn't yes they gave me a loner truck until they fix mine ! I run a business that i haul an 8,000 lb trailer and they could care less about the safety of their customer if i would have hooked my trailer up and the brakes lock up like they did with the trailer attached it would have been my fault the accident happened or possibly killed someone they acted like it was no big deal ! I Warn aginst using this dealership they are just for the $$ that people work hard for and do half a** work !!!!!! Read more