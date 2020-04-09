1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very bad experience. Readers digest version. Tried to purchase an Escalade. After a lot of back and forth - my wife sat in the lobby for 1.5 hours while they sold the car out from underneath us. The sales person apologized, but it was a complete joke. Typical dealership with high demand that treated us like crap. They could have tried to make it right.......Profits over customers service. Read more