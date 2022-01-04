Skip to main content
Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Off Lease Only Broward

Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
827 S SR 7, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33068
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Broward

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(693)
Recommend: Yes (350) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Asagdeev on 04/01/2022

Cody was a great agent. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cody Hosang

by Jbaker22 on 04/01/2022

Cody did a great job!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mr. Cange

by Dosch77 on 03/31/2022

Salesman was very friendly and informative. Took time to answer all questions and got us a better finance deal than the one we came in with. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Finding Quick Easy Solutions that Match

by All Smiles on 03/31/2022

I needed a reliable car right away. Cody was right there at the right time. He contacted me regularly to walk me through the steps and even came to the showroom on his day off to get things sorted then and there. Cody and Andy took the time to explain car features and what to expect with the finance process. I felt much at ease knowing these two were doing their very best to get me back on the road with a great car and a fantastic deal. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The right car, at the right Price.

by Brian on 03/21/2022

Buying a used car is exciting from Off lease only. Their inventory is extensive, they had 15 BMWs in several price points to look at, and even let you bring cars from their other locations if they meet your needs better. They have excellent staff to assist you, pleasant offices and good managers. My sales person was odiously the best one there because all the reviews about her say pretty much the same thing I felt about Thayanna/ that she was kind, helpful and honest! She gave me her cell phone and agreed to come in on her day off to help me. That made the process very personal for me. I highly recommend Thayanna and Off Lease Only to buy your next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service.

by Surflui on 03/07/2022

Pete Wynn was an outstanding guide in the process of buying my electric car . Thank you Pete .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Customer

by Chyvonne on 02/21/2022

My experience with Offlease Only was great!!! I worked with Verly G. ( associate at Ft. Lauderdale branch) throughout the whole car buying process. He was very helpful, patient, and very pleasant. I exchanged my vehicle after having it for three days for another vehicle that had navigation and other features. This other vehicle was located Miami and Verly went to the Miami branch to deliver this other vehicle that I had connected more with. I appreciate him and the team's efforts in making the exchange process smooth . I am a very happy customer with my new ride. Thanks again Verly!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience

by Desirae on 01/30/2022

My experience with Off lease only Fort Lauderdale amazing. This was my first time purchasing a vehicle on my own without my dad or boyfriends help. I really appreciate the team and most importantly my sales guy Pete Wynn for helping me find a great car that was suitable for me! The entire experience was amazing from the time I walked in and took my car home. I'm forever grateful!! Looking for a car? Stop by Off lease Only Broward and ask for Pete!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Zero Stars

by Jeffrey on 01/21/2022

I didn't write that review. I just pressed approved as I was instructed. Seth is a nice guy but like typical salesman and his company once you buy something they are done with you. I've had nothing but problems with that car. 2 or 3 days after having that car it shut off on me. I chalked it up to probably low gas but then it happened again and again and again. Have been to the dealer 4 times, the car has spent more than half the month at the dealer. The car has left me and my child stranded multiple times. I contacted off lease for assistant and the rep said bringing it to the dealer was there right step and why am I involving them? I advised Seth what I was told and he said his hands are tied. Hoping the lemon law would apply to my situation. Beware if you're buying car from them. Once you drive off the lot, you're on your own. BMW dealership apparently can't fix the issue and either their roadside assistance or BMW Braman of Palm Beach stole an item out of my vehicle and I won't start my rant about bmw o Pembroke Pines.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Service

by alexisbatson99 on 01/19/2022

Geoffrey is absolutely amazing. He is so patient and comforting. I felt as if I was working with someone I've known forever. He made sure I got everything I wanted in my car. Calls and checks up to make sure everything is going well. All around a phenomenal experience and guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and well explained

by Agustin on 12/20/2021

It's our fourth time at offleaseonly and we loved it, this time was really fast, Lloyd was super helpful and he took care of us during the whole process . Todd was also very nice with us and explained every finance detail very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Federico on 12/18/2021

I came in to look at Mercedes' I was greeted by Lloyd who took his time to make sure I got a great vehicle I'm happy that I came in to see him smooth process and prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made everything easy

by Christohpher Beauchamp on 12/17/2021

Nigel was awesome and got me the car needed and make the transition smooth. Great car buy experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

best experience ever

by Wiliam Cifuentes on 12/16/2021

Best experience ever with NIGEL HYLTON at Off Lease Only Broward. This is our second vehicle purchased at OffLease and every time I know I can come back for the next vehicle. Customer service was 110% from the phone call to walking through the doors and then working with Nigel through the whole process. Got a GREAT value for my trade in and got an AMAZING quality upgrade from this dealer. The whole time I knew my sales rep, Nigel, had my best interest in mind. Steve, the appraisal manager was also very honest and respectful. When the time comes again in the future for a new car, I know exactly who to call. Thanks everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy as pie

by Mike on 12/08/2021

Lloyd was the best. Made the whole thing go smooth. i would come here again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thayana

by Roodly Ferdin on 12/07/2021

Thayana was a really good salesperson. She is very amazing and I appreciate her assistance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thayana was very efficient

by Steve purser on 12/04/2021

Thayana was great today , she helped me with every aspect of buying an nice vehicle.. the process was very easy and I was very happy. I'd like to thank her

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Offlease

by Ashley on 12/03/2021

Seth worked with us all night to make sure that we got a car! He was determined to help us. Thanks Offlease!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2nd Time Buying

by Mor on 12/02/2021

This would be my second purchase from Offlease Only. Nothing short of what I experienced a few years ago. Best place to buy a car. Thanks to Seth for being a cool salesperson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good customer service

by chedner Exantus on 11/30/2021

Daniel was friendly , patient , and caring person . Daniel is a great worker.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team

by Carlos Rincon on 11/30/2021

A really good place to make a deal and buy a car. People are very friendly. All my family purchased from here and always perfect service. Daniel and Todd are awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
770 cars in stock
0 new769 used1 certified pre-owned
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journey
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
