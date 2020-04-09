Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac
The right stuff
by 09/04/2020on
Staff was very personable
BUY SOMEWHERE ELSE
by 03/09/2021on
Very bad experience. Readers digest version. Tried to purchase an Escalade. After a lot of back and forth - my wife sat in the lobby for 1.5 hours while they sold the car out from underneath us. The sales person apologized, but it was a complete joke. Typical dealership with high demand that treated us like crap. They could have tried to make it right.......Profits over customers service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change and rough idle problem.
by 09/03/2020on
Oil change visit. Good job on fixing rough idle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
DC
by 08/27/2020on
Service Department employees are always friendly and provide quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service as always!!
by 08/23/2020on
My service advisor Tom as always amazing !! He went over the car with me and no surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
???
by 08/23/2020on
Everybody was very professional and very helpful and provided a resolution to my issue
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Service
by 08/21/2020on
It's always a pleasure to have the opportunity to contact and have service done by the professional staff of personnel at this dealership. Always considerate, understanding and willing to listen to concerns of customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 GMC 1500
by 08/20/2020on
Service advisor Danny was top notch and had my vehicle back the same day. Problem fixed on the first visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My new Cadillac XT6
by 08/19/2020on
Friendly, knowledgeable, honest and professional staff. Honestly, they made the whole car buying ordeal very pleasant and enjoyable. Thank you Bayview!!! Alex, Michele, Anthony and Bayview Team keep up the great and fun work. It was a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 08/18/2020on
Friendly, professional staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great service.
by 08/17/2020on
Always fast and eficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional
by 08/13/2020on
Was very timely and informative! First time getting sport tires and the service tech was exceptionally informative on all my options I had to choose from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 08/05/2020on
I liked most the seamless process of new car selection and transition without a hiccup great thanks to sales man Gregory Linton.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
not sure what to write here?
by 08/03/2020on
Took care of me at the last minute and got everything taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bayview Cadillac Service
by 07/25/2020on
Very friendly service staff and knowledgable. Always a pleasure to visit them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Cadillac Survey
by 07/25/2020on
The service and crew was absolutely fabulous. Thomas Krisak is a wonderful customer service personnel. Keep up the amazing work!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Department
by 07/23/2020on
Service department is well run. Danny is a great Service Advisor
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 07/13/2020on
Everyone is so helpful they want to make sure you have a first class experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bayview Cadillac Service Department
by 07/09/2020on
I’ve been bringing my car there for service since I bought it there new in 2013. Service department always does a great job every time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Incredible Staff
by 07/08/2020on
Every person I encountered was amazing to deal with. Gregory Linton was my sales associate. He was thorough, helpful & very patient with me. Tarek in the financing department was very knowledgeable, made it fun & an easy process. Tony Giordano, the GM made sure I was comfortable & helped make my lease a breeze. Overall, I am very pleased with Ed Morse Cadillac & have been telling all my friends to head over! I love showing off my new car! Thank you to all the staff over at Ed Morse!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jose Volosin
by 06/22/2020on
The sales person Steve was very professional and to the point.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments