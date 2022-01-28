Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Visit dealer’s website 
2102 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Schumacher Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(76)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Team!

by Luis Realtor on 01/28/2022

They help you to fit the best payment at the car of your choice. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
76 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love taking my jeep to service

by Lewis Lefkowitz on 03/01/2022

The service department is amazing it’s my third jeep the girl is awesome so is Benjamin the service manager he is so great to deal with tells u exactly when ur vehicle is ready and goes through everything on the paper work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by David C on 02/23/2022

Best experience due to Madison treating me right, great communication and service was great . Thanks I will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Team!

by Luis Realtor on 01/28/2022

They help you to fit the best payment at the car of your choice. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful!

by Erin Straight on 12/30/2021

This dealership made the leasing process painless and easy. Will come back for service and future purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Dept

by JP on 11/17/2021

Bill service manager is OUTSTANDING at what he does A+++ and it flows into his team EXCELLENT service from start to finish!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

purchase of jeep wrangler

by raykassim on 11/06/2021

second jeep wrangler purchase from this dealer.....very satisfied with service....no sales pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Positive Experience

by Jeep Customer on 09/20/2021

Had a very pleasant experience at CDJR of Delray with Jeremiah and John. They were very efficient in getting my situation assessed and came back promptly with a very competitive price (beating an opponent dealer) and also were able to secure me a lower % rate. No BS, straight to the point, no games. They even scheduled me a ride to pick up the car. Amazing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick service call

by Joanie on 09/17/2021

I went in for an oil change and my service rep took care of me and I was in and out in no time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beats Ford!

by Nick on 08/18/2021

A great experience purchasing my new truck. Arthur was exceptional as was Ameki in finance. Would highly recommend Schumacher Delray.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service Advisor work [Kevin McGlynn]

by GMussenden on 08/09/2021

Must say that Service Advisor Kevin McGlynn was exceptionally good and thorough in handling my somewhat intricate request and got my 2010 Dodge Challenger properly fixed. Must say that he returned my trust in dealership work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy peasy...

by AKM on 07/28/2021

Made an appointment over the phone, got me in a few days after the call. Staff was pleasant and Cindy Billock, my service advisor, answered all my questions professionally and knowledgeable, went next door for breakfast, came back truck was done...just in for a recall...out the door and home to enjoy my day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awsome Sales Experience!!!!

by George A on 03/30/2021

Our experience with Arthur our Sales Professional cannot be rivaled. Being a repeat customer, Arthur catered to our need for a new vehicle and did everything to make it happen! From the onset of greeting us, choosing the perfect vehicle that we wanted and facilitating the process went seamlessly and fun. Rudy, the F&I Manager also made the finance process possible and got us out the door with our new Dodge Charger! Thank you to both of you, you have won us over!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Alberto on 03/16/2021

Easy to make appointments on line in general excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and speedy

by Mark on 03/03/2021

Carmelo provided excellent service when I brought my Jeep in for an annual service. He was professional, friendly and provided timely feedback. it was a pleasure dealing with him and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

simple and easy

by Richard on 03/03/2021

Called the dealer on Wednesday and by Sunday morning they delivered the truck to me on the west coast of Florida.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptionally Awesome Service

by Mrs Williams on 11/27/2020

Cindy Billock-Svc. Advisor. & Ed Kemp-Lead Tech. are awesome and provide Exceptional Service!!! I’m a customer for life. Thanks to Cindy and Ed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by Outstanding Service on 08/23/2020

We brought our 2014 Jeep Overland in for service and were very pleased to have many of the issues resolved in a very short time period. Our service contact, Cindy, kept us up to date on what was being done and assured us that we would be out of service by the end of the day. Great Job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Extremely satisfied!

by jmercer80 on 08/18/2020

The entire team is incredible. I recommend everyone asking for Gabby, she was amazing every step of the way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Rosie R on 04/10/2020

My recent service on my Jeep Compass was outstanding! Service advisor Miguel Alvarez went above and beyond to make everything go smoothly! I will definitely return to Schumacher Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ram back in action!

by Ryan Pena on 04/02/2020

“Gio” was able to go over and above for me getting a loaner truck while my Ram was having warranty work done. Very happy with how I was treated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change in Record time!

by ScottieDogFLA on 02/07/2020

This was a very courteous, efficient visit. I came in for an express oil change and had my car completed- AND cleaned in what seemed like record time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
38 cars in stock
0 new34 used4 certified pre-owned
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln MKZ
Lincoln MKZ
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for