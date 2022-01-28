5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience with Arthur our Sales Professional cannot be rivaled. Being a repeat customer, Arthur catered to our need for a new vehicle and did everything to make it happen! From the onset of greeting us, choosing the perfect vehicle that we wanted and facilitating the process went seamlessly and fun. Rudy, the F&I Manager also made the finance process possible and got us out the door with our new Dodge Charger! Thank you to both of you, you have won us over! Read more