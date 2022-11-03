Delray Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Delray Hyundai
Price Gouge Central - Just Stay Away - Don't Deserve Your Business
by 03/11/2022on
Another dealer Price Gouging ... Went to look at and lease a new car and mgmt came out with crazy additional costs. They won't even take off items that are not on the car and added after they arrive at the stealership. I asked the sales manager to remove those items, paint protection, window etching (egregiously marked up) and he would not. I said, so you're just trying to get even More profit on top of the Added Markup And MSRP? He outright just said, Yes! I don't know who in their right mind would deal with a dealership (aka STEALership) that works like this. I know what's going on in the world & auto industry, I understand the supply/demand, but I also know there are other dealers in the US that are not doing these ridiculous tricks. Yes, it will take additional effort to work with them and to receive the car, but I will not be one that gets taken advantage of and urge others reading this to do your due diligence and find the other dealers who aren't looking to F you over just to make More Profit. The auto industry is seeing Record High Profits over the last year or so, now they are so greedy they don't care who they screw.
Deceptive - Bait and Switch
by 09/04/2021on
On August 28, 2021, via the internet I inquired about a 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus. On August 29, 2021, I received a computer generated email from Paul Grossenbacher Ecommerce Sales Director and Serge Rossolyuk Internet Sales Manager regarding my inquiry. Serge called me on August 31 and said he had the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus-white with black interior and quoted me a price. I was excited and agreed to the price. He said the vehicle was being brought over from another dealer in a trade. We had more conversations, but they were about the wheels and ensuring this was the vehicle l inquired about and that he doesn't sell "my car"; I was excited. Since the white with black interior was difficult to find and this was an amazing price, I asked Serge several times throughout our communications if he was sure this was the Sonata I inquired about-each time getting more excited, and he said it was. I asked him to send me a Buyer's Order and he did. I then emailed him and asked him to send me pictures of the vehicle, but he didn't. I therefore called Serge and ask where were the pictures, and he said the vehicle was still on the truck, and he couldn't get any pictures. I told him I needed to see pictures and he said okay; the call ended. After about 15 to 30 minutes Serge text me pictures of a Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus; I thought it was the Sonata l had inquired about and the Sonata we had been taking about. About 20 minutes later Serge called me back and said he had put the wrong VIN on the Buyer's Order and was sending the correct one. Remember, Serg had previously told me, several times, this was the Sonata I had inquired about, but I had not checked the email he sent with the corrected vin number-naive me-too trusting. He never said anything had changed with the vehicle or pricing on the Buyer's Order. It was business as usual. Although it seemed like an amazing deal to me, my brother who I verbally gave the out-the-door price to on the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus from the original Buyer's Order, he was suspicious. He asked me to emailed him the Buyer's Order. This prompted me to open the email with the revised Buyer's Order; sometimes I'm too trusting. Thank God I opened it because it was not the vehicle Serge and I had been discussing, what I agreed to or what I was excited about. It was a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus with a $3,021 increase in the out-the-door price. How deceptive of Serge. I believe he never had the 2021 and that's the reason he didn't email the pictures when I asked. It is shameful that all my conversations with Serge, the initial Buyer's Order he emailed, the emails and text were lies and based on a bait and switch technique. I called Serge to tell him I was disappointed and the revised Buyer's Order he emailed was a no for me. I told him it was his error, and I should get the vehicle for the price in the original Buyer's Order. He never apologized. He said it was a later model and tried to talk about other features on the vehicle, but I stopped him and told him again the deal was no at that price. Serge said he could sell it for the original Buyer's Order but was adding $800, which I initially agreed to because the white with black interior has been difficult to find. He sent an revised Buyer's Order, but added $1,000 instead of $800. I therefore told him no and offered him a price that my credit was ready to distribute a check for. He text me and said his numbers did not change. What a rollercoaster of emotions, but in the end I stood my ground and walked away, figuratively, from the deal. My conversations, emails and text occurred with Serge on August 31 and September 1, 2021.
Poor Customer Service
by 05/07/2020on
I had my car repaired at the Delray Hyundai dealership. My engine was replaced (no fault of mine). It took 36 days to repair due to the parts not being available from Hyundai. I had to rent a car for the 36 days. Hyundai Pre-Owned reimbursed for the required $350 that they offer on rentals. Per the Service Advisor at Delray Hyundai, and the contact from Hyundai Certified Pre-owned, the dealership/Hyundai would reimburse for the remainder of the bill which is approximately $825.00. To date I have not received the remainder of the monies owed me or even a return phone call to update me to the status of the check. Next week it will be 2 months since I got my car back!! I have called the Service Manager, many, many, many times in the past few weeks only to have to leave a message for him and not get a return call. This is NOT the dealership you want to service your car!!! They do not stand by their statements or promises!! The engine failure was not my fault and having to rent a car for 36 days was not my fault. The dealership has to step up to the plate and make this right. Also, just an fyi, when I picked up my car from the dealership the toll change that I kept in my closed middle compartment was stolen from the car... The Service Manager was made aware of this.
honest, fair, sincere
by 03/10/2018on
Alan has been the best car salesman I have ever dealt with in my 18 years of leasing. He was honest, fair, sincere and knowledgeable. I hope never to have to work with anyone else.
The least stressful car buying experience possible
by 02/22/2017on
My mother-in-law needed to decide whether to buy out her Honda Accord lease. After researching the matter, I found that it would be far more sensible and economical to replace it with a Hyundai Sonata. During the course of my research, I was contacted by Michael Shaevitz who very quickly got me the details I needed for my mother-in-law to commit to the new lease. As he was occupied with other customers upon our unscheduled arrival, we were directed to Jackie Angstadt, who I can't say enough good things about. She helped us plan the lease return of the Accord, and bent over backwards to make sure that the leasing process was done as rapidly as possible so we could avoid driving home in an upcoming storm. Rather than overwhelming my mother-in-law with too much information on the introduction to the car, at my request she customized all the electronic interfaces to her liking and let us get on our way. As a comparison, the leasing of the Accord took over 5 hours. The return of the Accord to Delray Honda AND the new lease processing -- courtesy of Jackie -- at Delray Hyundai took less than 90 minutes!!! I am happy to recommend Delray Hyundai and more specifically Jackie to anyone interested in a Hyundai.
Wonderful Experience
by 02/23/2016on
Roberto Alfaro, at Delray Hyundai, did a fantastic job guiding me through the buying/leasing process! He was honest, patient, and extremely helpful. He went above and beyond what most salesmen would have, to help me figure out my options and make the smartest decision for my situation. He is extremely dependable! Not only would I return to Roberto Alfaro at Delray Hyundai for future auto needs but I will recommend him to all of my family, friends, and anyone needing a car!!
Full of lies
by 09/29/2015on
We were not shown the car's inspection report after asking for it. We were told that GAP is required to get our loan which we found is not true. We were told only one bank would finance us and days later I got mail from different banks accepting us. They are full of lies. DO NOT TRUST THEM! On the second day of having the car we turned the wipers on and one flew off. Very safe. When they brought a replacement from the lot it was an old wiper off of another car in the lot that "passed inspection" it was in bad condition and squeaked terribly. After wasting three days of driving to the dealership we just purchased our own wipers. They refuse to get us in contact with the general manager.
Excellent Car Sales Exeperience!
by 07/26/2015on
Drove to Del Ray Beach to buy a new Hyundai Accent, and from the start my contact and support from Mr. Carlos Menedez over phone and email was excellent. He understood exactly what we wanted and price range, and got exactly what we wanted, package, vehicle color and so on. He has taken care of all details and helped us guiding & advising, and not pushing sales if we were not interested - but offering all options for us to choose. We closed the deal in one hour on a Friday and picked up the car next day, all set and ready for us. Highly recomend the dealer and Mr. Carlos Menendez, and surely will return for another car!
Pleasant Experience
by 03/22/2015on
Was greeted at the service drive by a young lady. Checked me in showed me where the waiting area was. Took about 2 hours but the service was complete on my vehicle. While I waited a salesman named Bill tried to sell me a new car. Found that to be a little annoying since my car was only 3 years old. My service experience was good though
Ira 4177
by 03/17/2015on
Fred Perlmutter is a professional. Salesman who is very exact and thorough he made me feel like family and I will continue to buy my cars from delay Hyundai and Fred thank you delay for Fred
Wait time for service terrable
by 03/09/2015on
Bought the 2011 Sonata Limited. In the past five years 14 things have gone wrong with the car. Takes four weeks to get the car in and four to five hours to get something takes four hours for an oil change and then oil drips on my garage floor. Stay away from this shop. Go some where else We are buying a 2015 Subaru Outback or BMW. Hyundia are Junk
Travis Williams - Salesman was terrific!
by 02/20/2015on
Buying a car from Delray Hyundai was an absolute pleasure. The professionalism and care that was shown to me as a buyer was overwhelming! I was made to feel cared about and important. Travis Williams was an excellent sales man. If you want great service along with a great car...this is the place!
Service Dept needs new Managment - do NOT use Delray Hyundai for service
by 02/06/2015on
2/7/15: First let me advise I previously would have rated Delray Hyundai service as very good - I had a wonderful service rep Ralph that always went above and beyond. Now I am advised he is no longer there - uggh! However, over the last 6+ months, several changes must have occurred and my service rating has dropped to "I will no longer use Delray Hyundai for service at all". To reiterate - I have spoken to 4 other Hyundai owners who recently made the switch to other service centers due to mismanagement and poor service at Delray. Should have known something was going on when several of the usual employees at this location were no longer there. I was advised there was a new Service Manager - Gina. Well, I have left Gina 3 messages and no return call. I have left service reps voice messages also and no return call. - Ordered part in August: Here we are in Feb and still no call on part after I left several messages. Finally spoke to rep Al who said he would look into - never heard from him again. Left several messages - still no return call. Fortunately the part is cosmetic and has nothing to do with the performance of the vehicle. To this day, still don't have the part so I have an appointment at another dealer to order. - Tried to call to make service apt: told very busy and couldn't come in for 1 week. Who can wait a week to get their car fixed? Called another dealer who could accommodate me that day - car fixed same day! What a concept - something Delray Service should learn from. - Called regarding recall notice. After being hung up 4 times, finally got a secretary with the personality of Scrooge - could not accommodate me until 3 months out. Not acceptable. Left another message for Service Manager Gina. Guess what.... still no return call. Called another dealer who was glad to accommodate me within the same week. - Final straw: Had issue with car warning lights coming on while driving. Called new dealer that I have been going to - stated for my safety, bring it to the nearest Hyundai dealer for service - Delray. Explain situation to service rep Michael. No sooner sat down and he advises that the Service Manager Gina said I would have to return to the original dealer that serviced the car due to warranty issues. Warranty issues??? Shouldn't all Hyundai dealers be able to assist regardless of which dealer worked on the car last? Advised I have left messages for Gina - Michael responded how busy she was and her desk was full of papers to show how busy she was. Really?? Full of papers?? Welcome to the real world - we are all busy. As management within my company, customer service is first and foremast. If the Manager does not have time to return calls, then a good manager would delegate to have someone return. Off I go to my "new dealer" - greeted happily and couldn't believe Delray would not even look at car; upset due to safety issues of driving the car in case issue got worse. While at new dealer, in speaking to others in the waiting area, it seems I am not the only one who has recently abandoned Delray Hyundai. Well, this week alone, I now know Delray Hyundai has lost 4 customers. Hope someone from Corporate Hyundai reads this and takes action accordingly (perhaps organizational action) to Delray Hyundai service to good standing. NOTE: I gave a 1 star rating since the system would not allow for 0 star rating.
Great experience
by 01/10/2015on
Recently purchased a 2015 Sonata Sport from Carlos Menendez and can not compliment him and the dealership highly enough.. I detest buying a car, however in this case. It was a pleasure. Freindly, helpful, professional are just a few of the words that describe Carlos. He and the stall at Delray Hyundai made the experience most pleasurable. Don't miss an opportunity to visit this dealership. :)
Great Experience at working with Liam M.
by 12/22/2014on
We just purchased a 2012 Genesis from Liam M. and what a great experience. Liam was knowledgable and very helpful. We will definitely refer Liam to our family and friends when they are ready to purchase a car.
Great buying experience
by 09/14/2013on
Fred P. is the best We have bought/ leased three cars from Delray Hyundai. Fred is personable, knowledgeable and caring. He is concerned about the needs of the people who visit his showroom. He is not the typical car salesperson that we previously encountered. We are so pleased with Fred that we plan to return to the dealership as we have done now when the lease expires on one of our cars. Congratulations on your decision to have such a qualified salesperson on your staff
Great Buying Experience
by 09/05/2013on
Liam M. was my salesman, he was very knowledgeable and friendly. The whole experience was very pleasurable.
Wonderfull experience at Delray ACura
by 08/01/2013on
I had a great experience at Delray Acura today. Test drove both the new ILX and TSX and they are fantastic vehicles. Very luxurious inside and I like the backup cameras. Everyone was nice and answered all my questions. I can recommend this dealership to anyone reading this.
Suprisingly Refreshing
by 07/30/2013on
I stopped by the dealership to pick up a part for my 2008 Hyundai Elantra. While I was waiting for the part, I walked over to the Hyundai dealership to look at the new models. I was surprised how nice the new models were. The sales staff, including Jerry were very nice and helpful. I am considering buying a new model this year.
Great Service and Sales
by 07/25/2013on
Came in for service and while my car was being looked at I met and talked to Sadko. He had no trouble convincing me that it was time to trade in my car instead of getting it fixed. He is a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with. I plan on buying my next car from Sadko as well. Thanks for the fine work.
