On August 28, 2021, via the internet I inquired about a 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus. On August 29, 2021, I received a computer generated email from Paul Grossenbacher Ecommerce Sales Director and Serge Rossolyuk Internet Sales Manager regarding my inquiry. Serge called me on August 31 and said he had the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus-white with black interior and quoted me a price. I was excited and agreed to the price. He said the vehicle was being brought over from another dealer in a trade. We had more conversations, but they were about the wheels and ensuring this was the vehicle l inquired about and that he doesn't sell "my car"; I was excited. Since the white with black interior was difficult to find and this was an amazing price, I asked Serge several times throughout our communications if he was sure this was the Sonata I inquired about-each time getting more excited, and he said it was. I asked him to send me a Buyer's Order and he did. I then emailed him and asked him to send me pictures of the vehicle, but he didn't. I therefore called Serge and ask where were the pictures, and he said the vehicle was still on the truck, and he couldn't get any pictures. I told him I needed to see pictures and he said okay; the call ended. After about 15 to 30 minutes Serge text me pictures of a Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus; I thought it was the Sonata l had inquired about and the Sonata we had been taking about. About 20 minutes later Serge called me back and said he had put the wrong VIN on the Buyer's Order and was sending the correct one. Remember, Serg had previously told me, several times, this was the Sonata I had inquired about, but I had not checked the email he sent with the corrected vin number-naive me-too trusting. He never said anything had changed with the vehicle or pricing on the Buyer's Order. It was business as usual. Although it seemed like an amazing deal to me, my brother who I verbally gave the out-the-door price to on the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus from the original Buyer's Order, he was suspicious. He asked me to emailed him the Buyer's Order. This prompted me to open the email with the revised Buyer's Order; sometimes I'm too trusting. Thank God I opened it because it was not the vehicle Serge and I had been discussing, what I agreed to or what I was excited about. It was a 2022 Hyundai Sonata Sel Plus with a $3,021 increase in the out-the-door price. How deceptive of Serge. I believe he never had the 2021 and that's the reason he didn't email the pictures when I asked. It is shameful that all my conversations with Serge, the initial Buyer's Order he emailed, the emails and text were lies and based on a bait and switch technique. I called Serge to tell him I was disappointed and the revised Buyer's Order he emailed was a no for me. I told him it was his error, and I should get the vehicle for the price in the original Buyer's Order. He never apologized. He said it was a later model and tried to talk about other features on the vehicle, but I stopped him and told him again the deal was no at that price. Serge said he could sell it for the original Buyer's Order but was adding $800, which I initially agreed to because the white with black interior has been difficult to find. He sent an revised Buyer's Order, but added $1,000 instead of $800. I therefore told him no and offered him a price that my credit was ready to distribute a check for. He text me and said his numbers did not change. What a rollercoaster of emotions, but in the end I stood my ground and walked away, figuratively, from the deal. My conversations, emails and text occurred with Serge on August 31 and September 1, 2021. Read more