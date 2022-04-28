Delray Honda
Customer Reviews of Delray Honda
HR-V
by 04/28/2022on
My lease (Honda Accord) was coming to an end and I was looking for a change of pace. My salesman made it very easy and affordable to get into an HR-V. Love dealing with Delray Honda this is my third Honda thru this dealership and I couldn't be more satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/13/2022on
The whole process was fast and easy. The service people also tell you everything you need to know about your car and its needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Delray Honda
by 05/13/2022on
Great service by Delray Honda. Made an appointment for an oil change/tire rotation. In/out within an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 05/12/2022on
Glen is the best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Delray Honda
by 05/10/2022on
Michael Young is always friendly, kind and very efficient. I appreciate that he explains the service needed to keep my car running well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service rating
by 05/09/2022on
Michael Young has been my go to person at Honda for ten years.He always takes care of my car in professional manner. He takes wonderful care of my seven year Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks
by 05/05/2022on
Excellent service. Michael Harris kept me informed throughout and the car was delivered on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 05/04/2022on
Service was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect as always
by 05/04/2022on
Very satisfied with everything. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and work done within quoted time frame
by 05/03/2022on
Was approached by Kathleen as I got off my vehicle. She was professional, polite, straightforward, and honest. Loved how she explained everything! This was my first service visit with Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 04/30/2022on
everything as as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hellen Maddox
by 04/30/2022on
The job was well done. On time. The service was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/29/2022on
I received excellent service from Michael Young. I needed work ASAP for unexpected travel and he was able to accommodate my last minute request
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Price and Shuttle Service
by 04/27/2022on
Had my 100K timing belt service done at Delray Honda. Jorge Badia gave me the best price and his estimate was spot on. He also provided me a shuttle service to work and then back to pick up my vehicle. Couldn't have asked for better service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing a new Accord
by 04/27/2022on
The experience was pleasant! The rep was knowlegeable and got the job done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top of the line service
by 04/26/2022on
Geof took good care of us from start to finish. The work was done on time. There were no problems. The price was as quoted and no extras. And we would definitely do service with Delray Honda again and again as we have in the past. Keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seat Repair
by 04/26/2022on
Power seat repair required a new frame and an extra day, but finished in time to retrieve car. Staff stayed late and got it done! Kudos to Delray Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 04/24/2022on
In December I had 4 new tires installed by Delray Honda. On Saturday, 04/23/2022, we had a blowout. I called Delray Honda, they verified they had the tire in stock and advised me to come in they would replace the tire. I went to the Delray Honda service, met with Rachel, who was awesome and they did exactly that. They have always been exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/24/2022on
Great service from the moment I arrived! Thanks so much to Sia for helping me out and making sure my ac was fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Experience
by 04/23/2022on
Once again my service experience was excellent. My advisor, Glenn Denker was courteous but professional. He explained in detail all work to be performed at the service level. During the work, he kept me informed of the progress & anything found that required additional attention. Excellent advisor & service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service!!
by 04/18/2022on
Quick and excellent service as usual!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
