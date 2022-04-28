Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Delray Honda
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Delray Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
2500 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Delray Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(1807)
Recommend: Yes (710) No (6)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HR-V

by Thomas Gugliucci on 04/28/2022

My lease (Honda Accord) was coming to an end and I was looking for a change of pace. My salesman made it very easy and affordable to get into an HR-V. Love dealing with Delray Honda this is my third Honda thru this dealership and I couldn't be more satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1807 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Lameka on 05/13/2022

The whole process was fast and easy. The service people also tell you everything you need to know about your car and its needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Delray Honda

by Delray Honda on 05/13/2022

Great service by Delray Honda. Made an appointment for an oil change/tire rotation. In/out within an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by fred last on 05/12/2022

Glen is the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Delray Honda

by Visit for service on my Accord on 05/10/2022

Michael Young is always friendly, kind and very efficient. I appreciate that he explains the service needed to keep my car running well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service rating

by Josephine Schlags on 05/09/2022

Michael Young has been my go to person at Honda for ten years.He always takes care of my car in professional manner. He takes wonderful care of my seven year Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks

by Josh on 05/05/2022

Excellent service. Michael Harris kept me informed throughout and the car was delivered on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Jeff on 05/04/2022

Service was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect as always

by ILYA on 05/04/2022

Very satisfied with everything. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and work done within quoted time frame

by Susana on 05/03/2022

Was approached by Kathleen as I got off my vehicle. She was professional, polite, straightforward, and honest. Loved how she explained everything! This was my first service visit with Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent

by Delray Honda on 04/30/2022

everything as as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Hellen Maddox

by Hellen Maddox on 04/30/2022

The job was well done. On time. The service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Vince on 04/29/2022

I received excellent service from Michael Young. I needed work ASAP for unexpected travel and he was able to accommodate my last minute request

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HR-V

by Thomas Gugliucci on 04/28/2022

My lease (Honda Accord) was coming to an end and I was looking for a change of pace. My salesman made it very easy and affordable to get into an HR-V. Love dealing with Delray Honda this is my third Honda thru this dealership and I couldn't be more satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Price and Shuttle Service

by Jason on 04/27/2022

Had my 100K timing belt service done at Delray Honda. Jorge Badia gave me the best price and his estimate was spot on. He also provided me a shuttle service to work and then back to pick up my vehicle. Couldn't have asked for better service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a new Accord

by Lon Luchnick on 04/27/2022

The experience was pleasant! The rep was knowlegeable and got the job done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top of the line service

by kenflorida on 04/26/2022

Geof took good care of us from start to finish. The work was done on time. There were no problems. The price was as quoted and no extras. And we would definitely do service with Delray Honda again and again as we have in the past. Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seat Repair

by Marty on 04/26/2022

Power seat repair required a new frame and an extra day, but finished in time to retrieve car. Staff stayed late and got it done! Kudos to Delray Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service review

by Robbie on 04/24/2022

In December I had 4 new tires installed by Delray Honda. On Saturday, 04/23/2022, we had a blowout. I called Delray Honda, they verified they had the tire in stock and advised me to come in they would replace the tire. I went to the Delray Honda service, met with Rachel, who was awesome and they did exactly that. They have always been exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Romina on 04/24/2022

Great service from the moment I arrived! Thanks so much to Sia for helping me out and making sure my ac was fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Experience

by Service Review on 04/23/2022

Once again my service experience was excellent. My advisor, Glenn Denker was courteous but professional. He explained in detail all work to be performed at the service level. During the work, he kept me informed of the progress & anything found that required additional attention. Excellent advisor & service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!!

by Christian Ibarra on 04/18/2022

Quick and excellent service as usual!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
99 cars in stock
0 new53 used46 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for