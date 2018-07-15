1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am a 100 percent disabled veteran writing about a 2017 Buick Lacrosse that I recently purchased.It was purchased because of the safety features that it had. Most important was the new lane assist, and the forward collision alert along with a few other safety features.The lane assist doesn't beep when it is supposed to. The forward alert system only shows when there is a vehicle about 250 feet in front of me. It never shows amber, never vibrates and I have never seen the red, The incremental setting never works. Basically, the system which works thru the mechanism on the windshield does not work. The service manager says it is working properly. Who ever drives the car readily see that it is not working properly. The service manager says that my car is functioning the same as all other Lacrosses having that feature and I say all of the lacrosses should be recalled to check to see if they are malfunctioning as is mine. The service manager does not want to re-check my system. I say that there is misleading information about the system if my car is working the way the serviceman feels about the system , or the car is not performing in the right manner. The lane assist never beeps when it is supposed to. I am at a stalemate.. I ask anyone to drive this vehicle. The system does not work in any condition including perfectly flat and non curve roads it should be noted. It never works. The dealership shrugs it off. Sincerely, Allan Hallman Read more