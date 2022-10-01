1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a new 2016 Tahoe from this dealership and loathe the dealership, the management, the sales staff, the finance department and especially the [non-permissible content removed] young lady who answers the phones. After we agreed on the sale price of the new vehicle we were buying and how much they would give us for a trade in, we purchased the vehicle. We went to financing and signed all the paperwork as usual. Half way through the closing process I inquired who was the vehicle being financed by and at what interest rate. I was told that they are still finalizing the financing and interest rate but would have an answer for me the following day. They took our vehicle in on trade and let us leave with our new car. The next day turned into seven days, in which time our salesman went MIA, Jarrad in financing, refused to call us back and we could never get past the girls who answers the phones, despite asking for management several times. A week later, we finally received a telephone call wanting us to get to the dealership as soon as possible so we could finalize the financing. I simply asked if A. Did we get the vehicle financed? and B) What financial company picked us up as their customer. Again, Jarred refused to give me any information over the phone and referred to some alleged [non-permissible content removed] privacy issues, despite filling out a credit application with him, giving him my full name, date of birth, social security number, driver's license number, home phone, cell phone, work phone, employment, address, gross yearly income and personal references. At this point we would have not purchased the vehicle from this dealership, however, they had us locked into a contract from the prior week. We ended up putting money down and then agreed to put additional money down the following two weeks. After weeks passing Starling Chevrolet hadn't paid off my vehicle I had traded in and I had my previous finance company calling me daily wanting to know when we would be making a payment. We informed them on several occasions we had sold the vehicle to Starling Chevrolet and to contact them. We also contacted Starling Chevrolet and were told they would not be paying off our vehicle until a post dated check was cashed. I'm fairly sure that's not legal. We had a contract and if I would have had any intention on defaulting on the post dated check (which we didn't) they would have to take us to civil court. It would also give us grounds to sue the dealership for not paying off the vehicle. As if this wasn't bad enough we were given the vehicle without it being detailed. I tried to set up an appointment to have it detailed since we live an hour away and were told to "just come on in." I'm sure you can image me sitting there all day waiting..... I don't think so. My husband lost a piece of paper we received at closing and needed a copy from the dealership. It started up all over again. We could never speak to anyone in a position other than the [non-permissible content removed] girl who answers the phones. We then contacted Chevrolet's Corporate Office and explained to them what was going on. The Chevrolet Corporate employee couldn't have been any nicer and more understanding. Chevrolet Corporate then called Starling Chevrolet on four (4) separate occasions within a thirty minute time period to try and get us some help. The sales manager was really rude with Chevrolet Corporate and they stated how rude they were and if they were treating corporate like that, she couldn't image, how badly they were treating us. We were finally able to get someone on the phone from the dealership to help us. My husband had the phone on speaker so we both hear the conversation and it was so unbelievable how much Leo and Jarrad were lying. They claimed they had called me several times and I refused to call them back even though my husband and I were together the whole time. I can NOT stress enough, take your business elsewhere unless you like to be ignored and lied too during the entire process. I also filed a complaint with the BBB regarding them not paying off my trade in and discovered they have a F rating with the BBB.org and have contacted Channel 9 action reporter. Read more