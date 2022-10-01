Starling Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Starling Chevrolet
BEWARE OF THESE SHADY GUYS
by 01/10/2022on
Sold me a 2020 Mustang GT with 9,000 miles for $39,931 VIN 1FA6P8CF0L5133486 Told me all warranties had 20k+ miles bumper to bumper, check engine light came on less than 24 hours after buying the vehicle, took it to Ford long story short the car was on its third transmission somehow at 9k miles and had a crack in the engine block, warranty was voided 6 months before for abuse. Starling wouldn’t refund my money and was very rude and unprofessional, especially the GM, JC. The day I traded it in as I had no other choice, they listed this car again at the same price saying 1 owner as if nothing had ever happened. I hope nobody gets played on this same exact car as I did. UPDATE: vehicle is now listed for $43,000 and I emailed them for more info about warranties and the integrity of the car and they lied saying all warranties are intact and this vehicle is a sound car and road-safe while Ford is telling me they’re not even sure how this car is even functioning with the cracked block and all cylinders misfiring. I also gave them physical documents stating this car belongs in the junkyard and they still claim that this car has no defects and is sound. So glad to have all this in email and I’m writing.
The worst dealership I've experienced in 25 years
by 01/07/2017on
I recently purchased a new 2016 Tahoe from this dealership and loathe the dealership, the management, the sales staff, the finance department and especially the [non-permissible content removed] young lady who answers the phones. After we agreed on the sale price of the new vehicle we were buying and how much they would give us for a trade in, we purchased the vehicle. We went to financing and signed all the paperwork as usual. Half way through the closing process I inquired who was the vehicle being financed by and at what interest rate. I was told that they are still finalizing the financing and interest rate but would have an answer for me the following day. They took our vehicle in on trade and let us leave with our new car. The next day turned into seven days, in which time our salesman went MIA, Jarrad in financing, refused to call us back and we could never get past the girls who answers the phones, despite asking for management several times. A week later, we finally received a telephone call wanting us to get to the dealership as soon as possible so we could finalize the financing. I simply asked if A. Did we get the vehicle financed? and B) What financial company picked us up as their customer. Again, Jarred refused to give me any information over the phone and referred to some alleged [non-permissible content removed] privacy issues, despite filling out a credit application with him, giving him my full name, date of birth, social security number, driver's license number, home phone, cell phone, work phone, employment, address, gross yearly income and personal references. At this point we would have not purchased the vehicle from this dealership, however, they had us locked into a contract from the prior week. We ended up putting money down and then agreed to put additional money down the following two weeks. After weeks passing Starling Chevrolet hadn't paid off my vehicle I had traded in and I had my previous finance company calling me daily wanting to know when we would be making a payment. We informed them on several occasions we had sold the vehicle to Starling Chevrolet and to contact them. We also contacted Starling Chevrolet and were told they would not be paying off our vehicle until a post dated check was cashed. I'm fairly sure that's not legal. We had a contract and if I would have had any intention on defaulting on the post dated check (which we didn't) they would have to take us to civil court. It would also give us grounds to sue the dealership for not paying off the vehicle. As if this wasn't bad enough we were given the vehicle without it being detailed. I tried to set up an appointment to have it detailed since we live an hour away and were told to "just come on in." I'm sure you can image me sitting there all day waiting..... I don't think so. My husband lost a piece of paper we received at closing and needed a copy from the dealership. It started up all over again. We could never speak to anyone in a position other than the [non-permissible content removed] girl who answers the phones. We then contacted Chevrolet's Corporate Office and explained to them what was going on. The Chevrolet Corporate employee couldn't have been any nicer and more understanding. Chevrolet Corporate then called Starling Chevrolet on four (4) separate occasions within a thirty minute time period to try and get us some help. The sales manager was really rude with Chevrolet Corporate and they stated how rude they were and if they were treating corporate like that, she couldn't image, how badly they were treating us. We were finally able to get someone on the phone from the dealership to help us. My husband had the phone on speaker so we both hear the conversation and it was so unbelievable how much Leo and Jarrad were lying. They claimed they had called me several times and I refused to call them back even though my husband and I were together the whole time. I can NOT stress enough, take your business elsewhere unless you like to be ignored and lied too during the entire process. I also filed a complaint with the BBB regarding them not paying off my trade in and discovered they have a F rating with the BBB.org and have contacted Channel 9 action reporter.
Starling Chevrolet Cadillac
by 11/02/2016on
Courteous staff and no high pressure
Great Service group!!!
by 07/11/2016on
Most dealers fall short in their service departments. This dealer has the best that I have ever dealt with ,They are honest & efficient. The service advisers are also great they do all possible to help the client..
Quick purchae, no hassel
by 05/27/2016on
Made arrangements the week prior to come in and pick up. Unfortunately the vehicle was not ready to pick up at time of arrival however the dealer cleaned it up, made it good to go. Overall, the experience was good.
PROFESSIONAL & COURTEOUS CARE
by 05/09/2016on
I have purchased MANY new cars over the last 50 plus years and this was the first time I had the privilege to work with Carlos and his Sales Manager at Starling Chevrolet in Deland and I was treated with respect and actually helped to make this a very memorable experience. Carlos was extremely polite,and helpful during the entire process, even when he called my Insurance Agent to change my coverage to the new car I just leased. Normally Sales Managers are supposed to be high pressure dealers and this was just the opposite. The financial Manager was the best I have ever met also extremely polite, helpful and took the time to explain everything in detail. It was the GREATEST experience I have ever had when working with car dealers. I do highly recommend this Dealeship and the men I worked with. It was an excellent experience. The funny part was I really was not going to buy a car,. I went to the Ford Dealer to get an estimate to fix my car and they were to busy and couldn't do anything for over 3 hours. I'm certainly very Happy that the Chevrolet Dealer was close by.
routine maintenance
by 05/06/2016on
Very professional and efficient. I waited for my car and the facility was great.
Service
by 05/03/2016on
Was charged $45 for shop supply's all I had done werethe 2 rear tires I feel I had been taken advantage of.
No gimmicks sales team from top to bottom
by 04/13/2016on
The Starling sales team went out of their way to satisfy my concerns and talked straight when it came to price negotiation.
scam
by 05/12/2015on
just drive by do not stop. you think the price you negotiate is the price you pay or receive on your trade but it will not be. they will change the numbers around when you go to signing. screwed!!
Love our new Equinox
by 04/21/2015on
our salesman, Carlos was very helpful & patient, my husband is a shopper & Carlos got us a great price on both our trade in & our new 2015Equinox,
Love my new truck!
by 04/06/2015on
Very informative and worked with me on the price. Very fair! Tex was very helpful, so helpful I went back a bought another vehicle one week later! Almost three but my wife said NO!!
Great service
by 04/01/2015on
Leo was my salesman I was a previous customer that left and went somewhere else for my last vehicle starling called me wanting my buisness back I went in with negative feelings and drive out with a new truck due to the excellent service from the sales and finance staff they were great and satisfied all my needs I would recommend them to everyone great team great job guys thank you !!!
Great Experience
by 02/06/2015on
I went to Starling to have the oil changed on my wife's car. I fell in love with a new Colorado and John D, my salesman, made it happen. Competitive pricing and terms all done in one day. I've purchased several new cars over the years and it was the most pleasant transaction I've ever had. I couldn't be happier with John or the dealership. Thank you Starling.
Honest and Fair
by 02/05/2015on
They did the work on time and for the price quoted. Ben, the service person I dealt with was courteous and professional.
Best experience at Starling Chevrolet
by 01/16/2015on
The customer service was awesome! Bob Green was our sales rep and it was his second day there and he was a joy to work with. He was very personable and friendly. He was very helpful with all of our questions that we asked him and he was honest. Elisio, I believe was his name, he helped us with all our paperwork and he was also very friendly and had great customer service. Overall i would recommend Starling to anyone looking for a great, smooth experience when buying a vehicle. Thank you!
Cadillac buying experience
by 09/26/2014on
I had a very positive buying experience and was treated very well by the entire staff. The trade-in value I received for my vehicle was fair and I am simply in love with my new ATS.
Don't bother
by 07/05/2014on
I should have known from a previous purchase that was horrible, but I gave them another chance. They wouldn't negotiate and didn't seem to really care about making a sale. Like Tom Gibbs Chevy, they had me come down as they told me they had what I wanted. Well, they knew I wanted an LT trim but they had an LS trim waiting for me, which are entirely different. Wasn't willing to work with me on anything.
Purchased used Tahoe, very satisfied.
by 06/12/2014on
I purchased a used 2013 Tahoe 16k miles on it, the entire experience was very rewarding. Everyone from the sales man, the sales manager, finance manager, were very professional and as helpful and friendly as they could be.
Used Cadillac Purchase
by 02/17/2014on
Purchased a 2013 used ATS from these folks and the experience was a pleasant one based on the selected car and the ultimate sales price with my trade. Completely satisfied with my transaction here and would recommend this dealership to friends and family.
keep driving
by 10/03/2013on
I have been a loyal GM customer for 25 years and was considering purchasing a Cadillac. We received an offer and wanted to think about it for a couple of days, but if you don't purchase on their time schedule they rescind the offer. Instead they actually decreased the offer on my trade and jacked up the payment, like that's going to make me buy it! This is the most unprofessional dealership I have ever encountered. They act as if they are doing you a favor allowing you to purchase from them. I was so disappointed that I ended up spend more to receive a great dealer experience and purchased a GLK350 from Mercedes Benz of Daytona and it was well worth it!!! I will tell anyone who will listen to drive past this dealer to any other!
