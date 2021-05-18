1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On or around February 8th during the servicing of our 2015 Kia Sorento, I asked to see Matt Rettinger the sales person who had arranged our two previous leases. The purpose of my visit with Matt was to show him an email from one of his competitors (Orlando Kia West) that stated that I had been chosen to receive $5,000 towards the remaining lease payments on our vehicle. I asked Matt can Deland Kia match this offer? After reviewing the document Matt said that it was only advertising but that we can not only match this offer but we can beat it and that you and your wife are definitely preferred customers with Deland Kia. I reminded Matt that our 2015 lease still had a year and a half remaining and we had only $4,500 to make the deal for an upgrade to a new 2017 Sorento; plus we wanted to keep our payments at $300 per month as with our previous leases agreements. I noticed that he was taking notes so I concluded our conversation by telling him that we would need to wait until March 4th so that I could arrange financing of the $4,500 that we had discussed. The financing took longer than I had planned but on March 20th my wife and I were able to go to Deland Kia and transact the new lease for our 2017 Sorento. Once again we reiterated the requirement that we only had $4,500 for the total deal and that we could not make payments over $300 per month. Before leaving I mentioned our ending mileage for the 2015 Sorento and then my wife and I gave Matt our keys assuming that this vehicle was part of the deal. A month later we received an invoice in the mail for $4,097 for the remaining payments on the 2015 sorento, (so much for matching or beating the Orlando Kia offer) thinking it was a mistake or Deland Kia payoff had crossed in the mail we did nothing until last week when we received the second notice for payment. We immediately tried to contact Matt to find out what was up. We should have known there was a big problem when Matt did not respond except to send a quick email saying that because of the memorial day holiday we should wait until next week. But because of the seriousness of the situation we called Matts manager and then the general manager to see what could be done. They could not answer questions like  what happened to our old 2015 sorento but they assured us that they would check out what happened and get back to us, which did not come to pass. So on Saturday, May 29th we drove over to the Deland Kia facility to get a resolution to our situation in person. We started with Matt, who of course wasnt available so we requested to see his manager, John. After explaining to him our story and showing him the email from Orlando Kia confirming my discussion about the $5000 off of the 2015 lease payments, his response was that Matt treated our situation as only a lease for the 2017 and that he did not mention anything about the 2015 lease; he did however concede that the email was a conundrum. So, today after talking with JD the general manager he reiterated that there is nothing they can do now, if only we would have got back to them a day or two after the snafu he could have done something except we didnt know there was a problem until two month had passed. The bottom line is that this whole incident is a he said, he said conversation with Deland Kia not believing our story even though I offered to take a lie detector test but everyone at Deland Kia taking the word of their deceitful sales associate who withholds critical information to protect his butt. Surprise, surprise. Fortunately there are other more honorable car dealerships for future leasing. Buyers/leasees beware!!!! Read more