High prices and games
by 05/18/2021on
Deland kia isn't serious about selling cars. They play games by lowering the price and raising fees or interest rates. If you buy from them, you'll be paying thousands more than you should.
Reberto Casanovai
by 01/20/2021on
i would of gave it zero the way I was treated I wouldn't even give them my business he was pushy rude and not professional at all to an elderly human being and stormed out of the room yelling when i wouldn't put my initials on the paper please do your homework before going to this dealership if this is how one of the employees are chances are they ignore their behavior and i took my 20,000 and my trade to someone who treated me with kindness and listened to me not his ego
Great Service
by 01/13/2021on
Car Buying is not a fun experience but the sales team is straight forward and not sneaky. Great location.
I swear you won’t regret Deland Kia.
by 11/01/2020on
I personally had Bryan help me out for the majority of this sale and he was spectacular. He didn’t call me a hundred times, he didn’t push me, didn’t rush me, he was simply just there to be the middle man between me and a new car. He gave his own advice on what car he thought was best (and it wasn’t the expensive upgraded one) No games at Deland Kia just crazy good service. I’m 18 with a half decent credit score and I don’t make that much but they still helped me get into a BARELY used, super clean, 2019 car. Would seriously recommend.
BEWARE of [non-permissible content removed] at Deland Kia!!!
by 09/04/2019on
I see that there are A LOT of negative reviews against Deland Kia! *** Buyer Beware!!! *** These people are [non-permissible content removed] and will tell you anything to sell you a car!!! I was promised a $200 referral fee and a year has gone by, and I am still waiting for it!! *** Stay away from these people!!! *** 1. John Day - Dealership General Manager 2. Jimmy Rodriguez - Sales Manager 3. Mohen - Lebanese Salesman These people ALL work together to lie to you!! *** You have been warned!!! ***
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
False Advertisement
by 03/22/2019on
Was sent a mailer advertising "Test drive a new Kia and receive a $25 Amazon gift card" No where did it state I had to be interested in purchasing a Kia. When I arrived I informed them I was interested in test driving a Kia for the gift card. The Sales Manager approached and asked if I was looking to purchase a new Kia. I replied "No just here to test drive it for the gift card". I was told sorry this is only for people interested in buying, but Thank you for stopping in. The mailer does not state you have to be a buyer for the test drive. This is FALSE ADVERTISEMENT. You lost a future customer, Good Job
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
High-Pressure Sales Tactics & Lies. Avoid!
by 09/05/2018on
Short version: Helping my mother-in-law buy a car, they lied multiple times about the models of certain vehicles in an effort to lure us on the lot. High-pressure sales tactics and lies. Long version: We inquired about 3 different vehicles that were listed as the model we were looking for, and the prices seemed good. Salesperson on the phone kept pressuring us to come to the lot (a known sales tactic to get you to waste your time driving out to feel obligated to make a purchase), which was a 2-hour drive. Did our own research on the VINs and discovered that all 3 vehicles were actually not the model we were interested in: they were a more basic model at overly inflated prices. When I grilled the salesperson, she tried to backpedal and claim it was just a paperwork error. Really? On all 3 vehicles? Either she was lying (likely), or they keep terrible paperwork (less likely, but also not exactly comforting. If you can't be trusted to track what model a vehicle is, how can you be trusted to accurately represent accident or owner history??). She also tried to drop the prices on all 3 to more "reasonable" levels, once she realized she couldn't pawn them off as more expensive models. I noticed a few weeks later, their website still listed them as the wrong model with the higher pricing. Must've been more paperwork errors, huh? We saw this tactic for what it was and declined to do business with them. I even told them there was no way I could ever do business with them after such manipulative bulls**t tactics. This was 6 months ago, but I was recently reminded when they emailed me *again* today trying to get me onto the lot. Maybe it was yet another paperwork error? I'm not a huge fan of car dealerships in general, but there are better options out there. Avoid Deland Kia if you value your money and time (or your blood pressure).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I would not recommend Kia
by 07/30/2018on
My fiancé just purchased a car from here. We were excited about getting a fairly newer, reliable car with payments working within our budget! Everything seemed great, and the car is under warranty. It wasnt until we were sitting in a bank drive-thru last week that we realized his A/C was blowing warm air. This seemed odd, given we felt cool in the car the two weeks before. When we got out of this drive-thru the car starting blowing cool air again. We came to the conclusion that we didnt realize this before because weve never sat in the car without moving before. (Other than occasional stop & go traffic.) When we got home that day, we put the car in park again and sat for about 30 seconds before the warm air started again. He called and scheduled an appointment. Today, he took off work to take the car up to the dealership. When he got there they advised him it would be $125 for them to look at the car. This doesnt make any sense since the car is under warranty, and the car is still so new from them that his first payment isnt even due yet. I just think back to a few weeks ago when we were leaving the dealership, being told call us if you have any problems! must just be something they say, once you drive off the lot they dont seem to have any interest in maintaining a relationship with the customer or providing good customer service. We would not recommend this dealership based on this experience alone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
...just an excellent car buying experience
by 05/06/2018on
Robert H. at Deland Kia made my recent car buying experience the easiest, most straight forward I have ever had. I am very happy with my new Niro - the price, my trade, and options I was given regarding financing were all fair without endless haggling. This is my second Kia auto and I will be visiting Deland Kia for continued service.
My amazing kia buying experience
by 04/04/2018on
Philip Boccaccino.my experience with Deland kia.Began on Monday April.2 2018.my salesmen a superstar employee mr.Andy Alimonti an exceptional salesmen from start to finish making my kia experience effortless.On my new recent purchase of my 2018 kia sportage was amazing from the test ride to the financial department expediting my paperwork quickly with respect for my time.And for the little touches like there tek guy setting up my phone pairing and showing me all the latest technology on my new kia.A great car buying experience at kia Deland.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lied to
by 10/25/2017on
I received 2 phone calls from PETE asking me to come in after I submitted on a website looking for a new vehicle. I previously shopped at KIA West where I received an offer but wanted something lower. PETE told me HE could get me what I was asking for. The day I was to come in Charlene the sales lady text me to remind me of my appt. I said that I wasn't interested in anymore. I immediately received a phone call from PETE stating HE is 95% positive HE can get me what I'm asking for and if not he will reward my time from driving to Deland from Orlando. I got there an I was helped by Charlene who stated she was standing next to PETE when he was talking to me and was aware of what I wanted. she took my info and then a gentleman came in and said he needed to run my credit to get a good price out the door. I said well who are you? YOU are not PETE. HE said who is Pete? I don't know a Pete. really??? so I explained to him who he was. He said oh he is in marketing and I said well then he BASICALLY LIED TO ME to get me in. The guy said yeah pretty much so. I said so u want me to do business with a lying company to get me in here? He said well that's your choice but we are really aggressive and can get you a great deal and used his sales tactics on me. Charlene then came back in and apologized for all and asked me what I wanted and she then also gave me some encouraging words about getting me a great price. So I said well I came here so lets see what you all can do for me. Well it took about 15 minutes for their "aggressive" work and they ended up being over $150 what KIA West quoted me. THIS PLACE IS A LYING JOKE!! Don't waste your time with their lies! Wasted my time and I took a half day off work for this! NEVER AGAIN I DO NOT RECOMMEND DELAND KIA.
Car purchasing never felt so easy
by 10/24/2017on
Honestly have never felt any better when purchasing a car. No hassle into putting a down payment or selecting what was best for them. Instead they let me choose what was best for me and did not challenge my decision. My sales man Kelly was very very knowledgeable and kind not only to me but was patient with my kids. I would always recommend Deland Kia where ever I may be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Drew
by 06/20/2017on
My husband and I went into Kia Deland to look at the new Kia Sorento. We ended up purchasing a 2016 used Sorento instead. We were not completely satisfied with our experience but the manager Drew did work with us both to try and make us happy. The used car we purchased was being changed from cloth to leather seats. We were extremely happy with the leather installation but upset about two of the door handles not being done and the lack of communication regarding fixing the problem was frustrating but thanks to Drew following up with us, they are working to rectify the situation and make sure the leather is completed correctly. We love the Sorento and it looks sharp with the new leather. We are looking forward to Kia upholding to their agreement and fixing the other two door handles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyers/Leasees Beware
by 05/30/2017on
On or around February 8th during the servicing of our 2015 Kia Sorento, I asked to see Matt Rettinger the sales person who had arranged our two previous leases. The purpose of my visit with Matt was to show him an email from one of his competitors (Orlando Kia West) that stated that I had been chosen to receive $5,000 towards the remaining lease payments on our vehicle. I asked Matt can Deland Kia match this offer? After reviewing the document Matt said that it was only advertising but that we can not only match this offer but we can beat it and that you and your wife are definitely preferred customers with Deland Kia. I reminded Matt that our 2015 lease still had a year and a half remaining and we had only $4,500 to make the deal for an upgrade to a new 2017 Sorento; plus we wanted to keep our payments at $300 per month as with our previous leases agreements. I noticed that he was taking notes so I concluded our conversation by telling him that we would need to wait until March 4th so that I could arrange financing of the $4,500 that we had discussed. The financing took longer than I had planned but on March 20th my wife and I were able to go to Deland Kia and transact the new lease for our 2017 Sorento. Once again we reiterated the requirement that we only had $4,500 for the total deal and that we could not make payments over $300 per month. Before leaving I mentioned our ending mileage for the 2015 Sorento and then my wife and I gave Matt our keys assuming that this vehicle was part of the deal. A month later we received an invoice in the mail for $4,097 for the remaining payments on the 2015 sorento, (so much for matching or beating the Orlando Kia offer) thinking it was a mistake or Deland Kia payoff had crossed in the mail we did nothing until last week when we received the second notice for payment. We immediately tried to contact Matt to find out what was up. We should have known there was a big problem when Matt did not respond except to send a quick email saying that because of the memorial day holiday we should wait until next week. But because of the seriousness of the situation we called Matts manager and then the general manager to see what could be done. They could not answer questions like what happened to our old 2015 sorento but they assured us that they would check out what happened and get back to us, which did not come to pass. So on Saturday, May 29th we drove over to the Deland Kia facility to get a resolution to our situation in person. We started with Matt, who of course wasnt available so we requested to see his manager, John. After explaining to him our story and showing him the email from Orlando Kia confirming my discussion about the $5000 off of the 2015 lease payments, his response was that Matt treated our situation as only a lease for the 2017 and that he did not mention anything about the 2015 lease; he did however concede that the email was a conundrum. So, today after talking with JD the general manager he reiterated that there is nothing they can do now, if only we would have got back to them a day or two after the snafu he could have done something except we didnt know there was a problem until two month had passed. The bottom line is that this whole incident is a he said, he said conversation with Deland Kia not believing our story even though I offered to take a lie detector test but everyone at Deland Kia taking the word of their deceitful sales associate who withholds critical information to protect his butt. Surprise, surprise. Fortunately there are other more honorable car dealerships for future leasing. Buyers/leasees beware!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
do not buy from here
by 05/26/2017on
I purchased a used car and was told it came with a bumper to bumper warranty for the first 30 days. 22 days after my purchase, before I have even received the first payment coupon, the passenger side window motor stopped working. When I brought it in to be repaired they informed me that I would have to pay for the repair myself and that the only thing covered was the drive train, even though we were told bumper to bumper by the sales agent. I ended up having to pay $200 for something that I was told should have been covered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Charlene Gordon
by 05/21/2017on
Two thumbs up to Charlene Gordon at DeLand KIA. Absolutely, hands down the best experience purchasing a vehicle. Her knowledge, professionalism and get her done attitude was both refreshing and appreciated. We are very pleased with our 2017 KIA. Thank you Charlene and all those who made our experience awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not go here horrible corrupt dealership
by 05/05/2017on
Brought a huge problem to their attention well before my warranty was over and they told me I'd have to pay for it to be towed there, they shorted my car 5 quarts of oil which caused all of the internally lubricated parts to obviously not get the lubrication needed to perform, 30 days after buying this car from them and less than 2000 miles and I've had to put a new transmission in because it lost a gear and now my engine is blown and a new one will cost over 6000$, do not buy anything from here they do not honor warranty and if you bring it to the attention of who is supposed to be the ones who can make a decision they say they can't do anything and argue with you and threaten to hang up the phone, none of them are knowledgeable enough to take care of my problem and apparently don't understand how important it is to make sure a car leaves with right amount of oil. DO NOT GO TO THIS DEALERSHIP, they tell you what you wanna hear until you leave with the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Find another dealership
by 05/03/2017on
Terrible customer service as well as correspondence. I dealt with brian and richie, They dont reply to emails, they dont call you back, been requesting a call back from a manager for two days, and I was promised a $25 gas card for coming up to the dealership a 45 min trip that I was never given and they still are refusing to follow through with their word.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
NEVER WILL I BUY SOMETHING FROM THEM.
by 02/08/2017on
Bought a used Kia Sorento from Enzo with 69k miles. I told him and the sales manager that I did not like the tires that were on the Sorento due to having tire rot and low tread. Enzo, the sales manager and I compromised on the dealership selling me a set of tires AT COST when I needed them. I went in for my first oil change 2.5 months later. Service told me I need 4 tires, a front passanger CV joint, alignment, and rear breaks. Funny how none of this was needed 2.5 months ago. I asked how much the tires would be at cost as I was promised. Service Department said they would have to call me back in the morning. I never got a call so I called them in the afternoon. I was told each tire would be $141.25 plus tax and install. I said I would have to check around because that sounded very high for Dealer cost. So after looking around, I found them lower at Daytona Kia and other dealership around central Florida. I went to Deland Kia and after a lot of arguing and being passed around to service, sales, and parts I was told "Well what is cost? Sales never told you what COST is defined as. You know Cost could be after we order the tire and store it and then do paperwork, and pay the staff." I said, "Well that would be called RETAIL not cost sir." So finally the parts manager told me they pay $115 for the tire from Kumo. But he would not sell it to me at that due to they sell them to their staff at cost + 10%. So I could have it for $125. STILL NOT COST LIKE WHAT WAS WRITTEN BY ENZO! I ended up going to Sam's club and getting tires from them. And low and behold I found out 4 of the 5 tire studs were cross threaded so badly that they could not get one of the tires off. Funny how I was told they did a comprehensive safety inspection on the vehicle before I bought it. I guess they don't check tires. I encourage any manager to contact me anytime to refute any or all of my statements. I'm willing to swear to in court if need be.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most thankful
by 01/15/2017on
I cannot express my gratitude enough. Phil DeRosia is an absolute pleasure to do business with and would recommend everyone to him. He went out of his way to make sure I was happy with my purchase and didn't settle. I have poor credit and nobody could get me approved except them and the interest is not as bad as others were offering. Thank you so much deland kia for the outstanding experience. And an extra thanks to Phil and Jacob!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE Charlene!!!
by 01/14/2017on
LOVE Charlene!!! Bought a van from her back in 2013 and when my daughter in law needed a new car I sent her to her and she got her into a great car with a low payment. If I ever have a problem she handles it right away. I HIGHLY recommend buying a car from her. She NEVER pressures you and always treats you like family when she sees you. LOVE YOU CHARLENE!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
