1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership took us for a ride. First, we were going to go to another dealer and purchase an Outback through the Costco program. I wished we had. This dealer offered to match the Costco program price so we decided it made sense to deal with a local dealer. First they told us they had a white Outback CVi but gave us a price listing of another car. They told us the equipment was the same as the car we would be receiving. It was not. Then the dealer snuck in fees they didn't disclose to us that we didn't discover until after we left the dealership. They charged us $749.00 for a delaer prep and paper work charges. We disputed this with their parent dealership who owns them. They agreed to give us $350.00 back because the dealership basically broke a State of Florida law. When we were leaving the dealership we asked that the Monroney sticker be put in the car upon delivery. When we got the car home we discovered it wasn't in the car. I called the Salesman back and he said he had it in his possession and would put it in the mail. We waited over 15 days to get the sticker and only got it by complaining to the GM of the owning dealership. We found out they never mailed it to us. We discovered we did not get a good price from this dealer and will never trust them again. We are taking our new Subaru to another dealership to get serviced. This dealership is not trustworthyy of our business and we have gone out of our way to warn other neighbors and friends to stay away from this dealership. This was one of the worst car buying experiences we ever had. Read more