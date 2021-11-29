Fields BMW of Daytona
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW of Daytona
How often do you develop a friendship with a car salesman
by 11/29/2021on
It’s only a couple of times that I have developed a lasting relationship with a car salesman, but Chris Rose took great care of me
Nice car
by 04/30/2022on
All about business. Salesman nice but not outgoing. Very suspicious from the get go. Had to send drivers license for internet price quote cash deal. Very long process to buy car on cash deal. Over 3 hours. Also heavy pushing on outlandish warranty packages. Ask sales for free hat and umbrella 69$ items total after sales ask finance lady (in front of me) if I bought warranty and she said no. I was told I could have one or the other. Real let down on 50000 cash deal. 69$ merch
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
they've taken the fun out of owning a BMW
by 04/24/2022on
Took it back for the 3rd time as now my X5 is leaking oil and smoking like a chimney. Obviously and expectedly they said it had nothing to do with the many repairs they've done in almost 4 months they've had it (every time they repair it I have to take it back coz issue still not fixed or new one magically appeared) this time around they charged me $1860.00 for a valve cover replacement they said was where the leak was coming from. Supposedly the manager Chris DeCarlo personally drove it after repaired and found no issues. That was 3 days ago, guess what... still leaking oil and smoking like a chimney. Naturally I won't go back there for a fourth time and will be looking to recoup some of the money I've spent in this place (over 11k in 4 months) on bogus repairs that ended up fixing nothing. I read bad reviews about this place before taking my car and looked around for alternatives but been diesel and BMW couldn't find anybody able to, as is well known that BMW has a monopoly with their software, so I took a chance and boy do I regret it. Do yourself a favor and steer as far away as possible
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Pleased with the work
by 04/11/2022on
I brought my 330i in for service, Dave was professional and respectful in discussing the needed service. I had a problem with loading the new software for the car. When I got my car, Dave introduce me to a tech, Patrick, that helped me to get the software download. I was very appreciative of getting my car back on the road and for Patrick to guide me through the software upgrade. I can’t ask any more than the professionalism I was given.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Expedited Service
by 01/18/2022on
Original battery finally gave out. Wouldn't hold a charge. Had to have the car towed. Provided me very fast service,I was able to pick up my car early the next morning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
How often do you develop a friendship with a car salesman
by 11/29/2021on
It’s only a couple of times that I have developed a lasting relationship with a car salesman, but Chris Rose took great care of me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 11/09/2021on
Allen was awesome. He was new to the organization so, it is unfair to gear my anger at him. There were good and bad points. Not happy with spending over $2000.00 in less than 3 months. Being retired military and just relocating here I felt things could have been handled better. I believe in my heart the cover was cracked during replacement of gasket less than 3 months ago. I spoke with the mechanics in SC who serviced my car for more than 10 years and their opinion is it is possible my cover could have been cracked during installment of gasket. It is possible I needed a cover from the initial visit because the smell and concern was the same when I called 3 times after initial visit. I was told it was probably the oil burning off and to give it some time. Unfortunately, my car begin to smoke 3 weeks after the last call requiring me to have my car toll from Deland to Daytona. Florida. This is my 4th BMW never had a gasket replaced. Chris was okay but, I know a better resolution could have been offered. I called the GM and left a message. I felt compelled to post this since it appears the GM did not reach out to me in regards to my concerns. Overall the establishment is very nice and the staff is nice. I was very satisfied with a visit made in May. My visit in August was very stressful and disappointing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great overall experience
by 11/06/2021on
From my first inquiry to purchasing by 2021 BMW 750, I was very pleased with the professionalism, fairness and overall very pleasant buying experience. Humberto was responsive, knowledgeable and always tried for the win win outcome for the dealer and me. I highly recommend the dealership and Humberto specifically!! Loving my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledge and very accommodating
by 10/25/2021on
Friendly, work was completed timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/26/2021on
Thanks to Brandon It was a very pleasant experience, excellent from beginning to end. Fast, efficient, great value. I've been coming here for service for over 5 years. Where else can you get a professional oil change, and have a delicious breakfast in the cafe included.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Paul in service is GREAT !
by 07/23/2021on
extremely helpful! He provided the estimations I requested and worked with the extended warranty company to confirm what was covered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hands down the best service!
by 07/06/2021on
The next best thing to owning the ultimate driving machine is experiencing exceptional service every time you bring your BMW to Fields. Paul provides the best service! He stays on top of your vehicle repairs and communicates in a timely fashion, too. So grateful to the entire service staff from the moment you enter the area to the minute you leave as a satisfied customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A high rating for advice and options for handling of my unique situation.
by 03/18/2021on
Service Dept went above and beyond my expectations, I especially want to thank Eddie in service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service Department
by 03/18/2021on
Service was outstanding. Technology is great they sent me a video from the shop to the waiting room. Covid has changed everything. I miss the snack bar.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service advisor
by 03/12/2021on
Paul made my experience easy and provided me with a loaner vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service!
by 03/10/2021on
Once again Fields BMW of Daytona did an excellent job servicing my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
six month check-up
by 03/05/2021on
check-up included a video review by service tech, very informative,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/04/2021on
From setting up the service, dropping off the vehicle, information regarding concerns were all five stars. Keith took time to explain and check on our vehicle after we picked it up to make sure everything was to our satisfaction. Your service department makes it easy to get service done. Great Job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 03/04/2021on
Great service! Informative of issues. Matt Hoffman is the best! Set up my appointment, valet service- makes it so convenient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil and filter
by 03/04/2021on
Always a pleasure, knowledgable consultant. Video of my car from the tech's perspective. Stress safety and reliability.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/03/2021on
Loved the video showing the condition of the entire care area by area. Very cool.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Keith
by 03/02/2021on
Keith is always a pleasure. Efficient and consistent, always a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments