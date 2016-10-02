Daytona Mazda
Customer Reviews of Daytona Mazda
Wow - An Honest Dealership?!
by 02/10/2016on
First let me say, I am NOT a fan of the Daytona Auto Mall. I've been to most of their dealerships and even purchased a vehicle from one of them. My wife's and my experience haven't been so good. So I was very extremely ambivalent about doing business with Daytona Mazda when my wife said she was interested in a CX-5. To start I e-mailed numerous Mazda dealers within the state looking for a very specific combination of features and Josh responded immediately saying he would look into what I needed. Other dealerships also responded and we decided to research them first. Most dealerships were great and friendly but at the last minute my wife changed to a very hard to find color / option combination (Grand Touring w/ Tech Package - Titanium Flash / Black Leather). We were told by two dealerships that we had been working with that there were none in the state and they couldn't help us. One even told us that they weren't legally allowed to sell Mazda CX-5's for about two weeks because of a recall - who does that?! Josh texted me one morning to find out if we were still interested in a Mazda CX-5. On a whim, I decided to come visit him to see if there was anything he could do. Immediately, Josh and Chris both started looking for my wife's requirements and within a few minutes they found exactly what we were looking for. Working the numbers is my least favorite part of a lease. Most dealerships want to hide all the figures to confuse the consumer. Not Daytona Mazda. We worked with both Anthony and Josh. Anthony printed out their sales sheet allowing me to see exactly what I was being charged for and exactly how the payment was created. Surprisingly the numbers added up perfectly - which, again, is highly unusual. Both Anthony and Josh were both VERY low pressure and respected our time while my wife and I made a decision. In the end, we both realized they were giving us a fair and honest deal. We did all our paperwork through George. He was quite the character. He entertained us with all of his travel stories while we signed paperwork. Unfortunately, now I think I'm going to have to take my wife to Honduras for a diving expedition... thanks a lot, George! In all seriousness, this process was smooth and as quick as the process can be. Because the vehicle was located at another dealership, it took a couple of days for delivery of the vehicle. There was a slight mix up during the process but both Chris Bice and Josh McMillin did an exceptional job keeping their cool and making things right. Usually the words honesty and integrity are only associated with car dealerships in advertisements but seem to lose their meaning when you're the customer. This was definitely not the case at Daytona Mazda. I'm very impressed and would highly recommend doing business with this dealership and especially Josh McMillin, Chris Bice and the rest of the team at Daytona Mazda. It's nice to do business with a local dealer again! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experiecne
by 07/28/2015on
recently moved from Puerto Rico and the sales agent William Susana was really helpful all the employee, the manager .. this has been a great experience ...ill recommend Daytona Mazda becasue service is the most important thing in a company a Daytona Mazda goes beyond that.... Thanks
Easy, no hassle!
by 07/16/2015on
Dan Newth at Daytona Mazda was great to work with. He was honest, and up front (even comparing some other cars we were considering based upon his prior sales experience) and was the exact opposite of the awful car salesman stereotype. He wasn't pushy, and was able to find us a great incentive that allowed us to upgrade to the higher level of trim on the car. I would use him again next time I'm in the market. We financed with George Williams, who was also great. We talked through all the options, and he went through the rate/payment changes on each one. He was extremely patient, and answered all of our questions.
Excellent Service
by 06/08/2015on
Would definitely recommend Daytona Mazda, this is our second vehicle that we have purchased from William our sales rep and both times he was outstanding. Thank you so much will definitely be coming back when we're ready for another vehicle.
Great Experience
by 05/18/2015on
Working with Derrick made this car buying journey a good one for me i highly reccommend this dealership to any and everyone!
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5
by 09/15/2014on
When I went to Daytona Mazda, I was frustrated with my car search. There aren't many dealerships that truly work hard to give you everything you need. Chris B , my salesman went far out of his way to make me feel comfortable buying my gently used 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 hard top convertible. He drove it nearly 35 miles away from the dealership, to my mechanic just to give me the piece of mind that the car was reliable. The only thing it needed was some minor air-conditioning work which is going to be done for me tomorrow at no extra charge. I am in love with the car, and I feel confident that I got a great deal for it. Great car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond!
by 09/15/2014on
I purchased a used 2011 Mazda Cx7 from Daytona Mazda and it was the best car buying experience I've ever had. Dan N was an amazing sales agent, he took all my requests into consideration and paired me with my perfect fit in no time! Dan was very professional, knowledgeable, and considerate. Josh was another sales agent who stepped in and helped me with some paperwork as well. The entire staff was very friendly! Louis P, the finance manager, was also fantastic in working with me and my less than perfect credit. Dan and Louis both stayed late into the evening with me to make sure I was taken care of and satisfied with my purchase and finance terms. The vehicle was very clean and well taken care of. I would recommend Dan N and the staff at Daytona Mazda to anyone looking for a new or used car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hardest Working Man in the Car Business
by 09/12/2014on
I went to Daytona Mazda, based on the advise of a friend, who told me that Christopher B was the man to see if I wanted to get a good deal on a new car. I went there not expecting any good news because being a person with less that spectacular credit, I didn't expect that any bank would finance me. However, Chris somehow was able to part the waters and make a miracle happen because I was able to leave there with a brand new Mazda2. I was surprised and exciting that Chris worked harder than any sales person I knew in order to make a deal happen. I would confidently recommend that you go to Daytona Mazda and specifically see Chris B if you are looking for the hardest working man in the car business. It may be a cliche, but Chris will not rest till he puts you behind the wheel of a new car. I know cause he did it for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Zack J. at Daytona Mazda
by 05/05/2013on
I spent almost two weeks visiting various Toyota, Honda, Subaru and Mazda dealers so I got a good feel for car sales people. Two stood out above the rest. I picked Daytona Mazda (of the two, the other was a Honda store). Things went quickly with no "Micky Mouse" as they say. I'm glad I picked Daytona Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Mazda CX-5
by 05/05/2013on
Zach J. made my buying experience very pleasurable. He was helpful and courteous. It took awhile, but, I am very picky and wanted to make sure I was purchasing the right vehicle for me. Zach was very patient too. Thanks to you, Zach, for showing me how all the cool gadgets in the car work; and Bill R. in the Finance Dept, for explaining all the paperwork "before" and "during" the signing of it. Love my CX-5!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy 2014 Mazda 6 driver
by 04/05/2013on
Buddy H. and the gang at Daytona Mazda made me a great deal on a 2014 Mazda 6. Courteous and respectful the entire time, it was an uncommonly pleasant experience for buying a car. This is my 2nd Mazda from Daytona Mazda and I will gladly get my 3rd there. You should consider them too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealership Works Like a Team
by 01/16/2013on
My first contact was with Buddy H. who had me test drive a vehicle I had seen on-line. When we got to the final numbers including taxes and fees, it was more than my budget would allow. Buddy then showed me two other vehicles without the unnecessary options and all I had to do was pick the color. John P. GM was able to offer a better rate on my financing, where I had already gotten pre-approval from my credit union. Darris B. drew up all the financial and documentation papers for signing and explained them to me. Later on, after I had returned home, my wife( who could not attend the sale ) had some questions and Darris was able to answer them satisfactorably via the phone. Finally, Anthony S. spent over a half-hour with me in an orientation presentation concerning the operation, servicing schedules, additional features and finished with filling my gastank. Again, it was a smooth, non-pressure experience with a team effort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy 2013 CX-9 owner
by 01/08/2013on
I had an excellent experience at Daytona Mazda. Anthony S. was a very helpful, informative, nice, easy going gentleman. I knew what I wanted and he made it happen. The buying process was simple and quick. I love my 2013 CX-9 Touring. Such an awesome car and has everything in it I could ask for and then some. I've dealt with many other dealerships and salesmen in the past in buying cars and must say this was probably one of the most pleasant experiences I've had. I highly recommend Daytona Mazda and Mr. S. to anyone that is looking for an awesome deal w/ no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Daytona Mazda
by 07/16/2012on
I was impressed by the family friendly atmosphere at this dealership. The sales staff was incredible and had pride working for the dealership. They made my experience buying a car enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An easy car-buying experience!
by 07/07/2012on
The dealer personnel made sure I got exactly what I wanted and provided great customer service. It is evident that customer satisfaction is very important at Daytona Mazda. I really dislike the car-buying process, but this place made is bearable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes