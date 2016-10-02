5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First let me say, I am NOT a fan of the Daytona Auto Mall. I've been to most of their dealerships and even purchased a vehicle from one of them. My wife's and my experience haven't been so good. So I was very extremely ambivalent about doing business with Daytona Mazda when my wife said she was interested in a CX-5. To start I e-mailed numerous Mazda dealers within the state looking for a very specific combination of features and Josh responded immediately saying he would look into what I needed. Other dealerships also responded and we decided to research them first. Most dealerships were great and friendly but at the last minute my wife changed to a very hard to find color / option combination (Grand Touring w/ Tech Package - Titanium Flash / Black Leather). We were told by two dealerships that we had been working with that there were none in the state and they couldn't help us. One even told us that they weren't legally allowed to sell Mazda CX-5's for about two weeks because of a recall - who does that?! Josh texted me one morning to find out if we were still interested in a Mazda CX-5. On a whim, I decided to come visit him to see if there was anything he could do. Immediately, Josh and Chris both started looking for my wife's requirements and within a few minutes they found exactly what we were looking for. Working the numbers is my least favorite part of a lease. Most dealerships want to hide all the figures to confuse the consumer. Not Daytona Mazda. We worked with both Anthony and Josh. Anthony printed out their sales sheet allowing me to see exactly what I was being charged for and exactly how the payment was created. Surprisingly the numbers added up perfectly - which, again, is highly unusual. Both Anthony and Josh were both VERY low pressure and respected our time while my wife and I made a decision. In the end, we both realized they were giving us a fair and honest deal. We did all our paperwork through George. He was quite the character. He entertained us with all of his travel stories while we signed paperwork. Unfortunately, now I think I'm going to have to take my wife to Honduras for a diving expedition... thanks a lot, George! In all seriousness, this process was smooth and as quick as the process can be. Because the vehicle was located at another dealership, it took a couple of days for delivery of the vehicle. There was a slight mix up during the process but both Chris Bice and Josh McMillin did an exceptional job keeping their cool and making things right. Usually the words honesty and integrity are only associated with car dealerships in advertisements but seem to lose their meaning when you're the customer. This was definitely not the case at Daytona Mazda. I'm very impressed and would highly recommend doing business with this dealership and especially Josh McMillin, Chris Bice and the rest of the team at Daytona Mazda. It's nice to do business with a local dealer again! Thank you! Read more