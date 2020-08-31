sales Rating

I leased a Volvo from Weston Volvo last year. Biggest mistake of my life! Our old lease was about to expire, and we needed to get into a new lease soon. We were still contemplating getting into a Range Rover lease. Not much time to spend exploring this in detail, and some overseas travel coming up, we told the car sales guy(Danny Paulino), that we would be interested in leasing a Volvo in the interim, but we needed to know what it entailed if we were to bring back the car early. He asked us how early, and we told him that we were going to keep it for a maximum of one year, most likely bring it back sooner. He then told us that it wouldn't be a problem at all. We would be subject to a fee, the amount was not exactly known to him, he estimated it to be between $350.00 and $500.00. All we would then have to do is return the car back to the dealership. We signed the lease, and drove off. Less then a year later I called Volvo Credit to inquire about this lease termination fee and was told that Volvo never takes back a car before the lease expires. I then called the car dealership to speak to Danny Paulino that had leased the car to us, to confront him about this gross misinformation. Selective memory served him well, he remembered nothing. I had a witness with me, who confirmed the conversation, and I had asked this question more then once, making sure that we leave nothing open to bad surprises later on. No misunderstanding on my part. I have leased five cars before this one, so I'm not a novice. Here is the cherry on the top: I called the general manager and shared my experience with him. He explained to me that they were not a car rental company, and there was nothing they could do for me. Then he proceeded to question the quality of a Range Rover as far inferior to the Volvo, all the while I had been on speaker phone with other employees laughing in the back ground, cheering the general manager in his efforts to discount my concerns. It was a condescending conversation, and a continuation of the unprofessional mediocrity that was now obvious to me. I consider this transaction done under fraudulent circumstances, a purposely misinforming, misleading business practice that they have engaged in, in my case. The car was dirty inside, and had to be cleaned before I drove of. Several miles later I noticed that the floor mats were missing, so I had to return to retrieve them. The story continues..., the car strongly pulled to the right from day one, and the windshield wipers were a hazard to my vision. Several months later I needed to find out how to adjust the head rest on our front seats. They are uncomfortable and lead to neck pain, as they are forcing the head forward. I asked for Danny Paulino, he didn't take my call, and made no effort to return my call at a later time. The person I had talked to suggested to place a pillow in my back, the headrests are not adjustable! The dashboard reflection in the windshield is a huge distraction. So much for a $44,000 car! The worse experience in my life. I am now stuck with this car for three years. The driving quality is far below satisfactory. Too many flaws and cheep design cutbacks make this car a pain to drive in the long run (XC60). Do not trust this dealership, they have no integrity. Go to Deel Volvo, they have been amazing. Read more