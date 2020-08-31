Our family was new to Volvo and our experience was fantastic. Danny Paulino was our contact and was a pro all throughout the process. At no point did we feel anything less than being welcome to the dealership. Danny provided us fast and accurate answers to our questions and were able to get prompt feedback on items even after we purchased. What made the difference to us was that even after AFTER we had already purchased we still received the same treatment when we first walked in. That is hard to come by and we are thankful!
Be careful if you left your car there after a buy.
by Laura on 08/12/2020
One month ago I bought a new Volvo and I left my old Volvo truck and a month later they sent me
$220 bill saying that my Volvo had a scratch. This is incredible, the day that I bought it, the seller Juan checked my old car and he saw that my truck had nothing, no scratches. And now I call the seller and he tells me that the Manager Guillermo said that I should see it directly with the Volvo. It happened there, my old car was scratched there...it is very unfair. Be careful if you leave a car there!!!😡
Things that either broke, were broken, or are failing on my 2011 c30 with 64k miles still 2 weeks before i make my first payment: [1] shifter blind [2] windshield seal failure/leaking -> [3] headliner damage [3] motor mounts failing [4] ac compressor failing (5) sunroof leaking -> drains replaced & (6) more headliner damage (7) door open lights 'inverted' now on when door is closed. They fixed #1 ($15) and #2 ($100), and then waffled between 'you bought it as is' & 'how could we know the AC didn't work when we sold it?' No reason to pay premium dealer mark-up for used when they wont address the most common & well-known points of failure (not obvious to a new Volvo customer, or apparent on the rushed 5min test drive). Toppers: typical sleazy sales tactics, insane $1k dealer fee, non-responsive sales mgmt.
We were impressed by every aspect of our experience at Weston Volvo, especially our salesperson Claudia Garcia. She greeted us warmly, was attentive to our needs, answered all our questions to the best of her ability, and if there was something she wasn't aware of she knew where to get the answer. We were very pleasantly surprised when she brought to our attention the Overseas Delivery option. Since the vehicle as we designed it was not available at the dealership, Volvo will fly us to their plant to take delivery. We were already pretty sure we would be purchasing the XC60, but that opportunity really sealed the deal. Claudia has worked to accommodate our schedule to finalize everything, and so far things are proceeding smoothly. In a few months we will be taking delivery of our new XC60 IN SWEDEN! Skål!!!!
We just purchased a 2018 XC90. Both Gregorio Billini and Al Ismail helped us for testing drive, choosing a model and trading in my used car. They are very reliable and professional. I highly recommend their services!
Amazing service from the people at Volvo. I was looking to buy Lexus or Volvo, but the salesman was very knowledgeable and really made me appreciate the brand and how it builds cars around people's safety. I ended up falling in love with my XC90!! THANK YOU FRANK!!!
Felt welcome each time I visited the dealership and enjoyed the process of purchasing my vehicle. Worked with Vinnie Cubito to make sure I got everything I needed and he was extremely knowledgeable and helpful every step of the way. A friendly voice, even the times I called his cell phone before he arrived at work. Grateful for that. Also, the financing portion was no pressure and went swiftly which hasn't always been my experience with other car dealerships so that was very much appreciated. An all around great experience.
I would highly recommend Weston Volvo and sales associate Pedro Gonzalez. Pedro worked with me in getting the car I wanted within my budget. After the sale, Pedro took additional time in going over the features the car had to offer.
Pedro Gonzalez at Weston Volvo was simply outstanding in assisting me in buying my Volvo S60. From the moment I test drove the car I was sold. I drove Volvos for many year previously but was simply amazed at the improved technology since 1998. Thanks Pedro for introducing me to the new Volvo and your professionalism.
Attempted to lease a Volvo from this dealer. As usual, they play their game, high pressure tactics, lies and deceiving. When I presented a offer from a different dealer and try to negotiate, the manager got all bend out of shape, threw a temper tantum and refuse to deal with me. Very childish and immature, rude and offensive [non-permissible content removed]. If you are looking for a good deal or you want to negotiate a good deal, don't go here. They expect you to take his word as the gospel, don't you there to question his lies cause he won't sell you a car. How you there to shop around? How you dare to try to negotiate a better deal? This dealer sucks big time! There are many other dealers that appreciate your business a lot more. Take your hard earned money to a better dealer. Don't waste your time and efforts here.
My salesman was Greg, he is very patient and a gentleman. He make the impossible possible, he worked for a month with me to get the car I was looking for. Thank you Greg! You're the best! And also thank you Eddie!
My experience with Weston Volvo was great! My salesman was Greg Billini, very professional and nice, he knows his product and explain to us every fiture in our new Volvo. Thank you Greg, you are the Best!
I leased a Volvo from Weston Volvo last year. Biggest mistake of my life! Our old lease was about to expire, and we needed to get into a new lease soon. We were still contemplating getting into a Range Rover lease. Not much time to spend exploring this in detail, and some overseas travel coming up, we told the car sales guy(Danny Paulino), that we would be interested in leasing a Volvo in the interim, but we needed to know what it entailed if we were to bring back the car early. He asked us how early, and we told him that we were going to keep it for a maximum of one year, most likely bring it back sooner. He then told us that it wouldn't be a problem at all. We would be subject to a fee, the amount was not exactly known to him, he estimated it to be between $350.00 and $500.00. All we would then have to do is return the car back to the dealership. We signed the lease, and drove off.
Less then a year later I called Volvo Credit to inquire about this lease termination fee and was told that Volvo never takes back a car before the lease expires. I then called the car dealership to speak to Danny Paulino that had leased the car to us, to confront him about this gross misinformation. Selective memory served him well, he remembered nothing. I had a witness with me, who confirmed the conversation, and I had asked this question more then once, making sure that we leave nothing open to bad surprises later on. No misunderstanding on my part. I have leased five cars before this one, so I'm not a novice.
Here is the cherry on the top:
I called the general manager and shared my experience with him. He explained to me that they were not a car rental company, and there was nothing they could do for me. Then he proceeded to question the quality of a Range Rover as far inferior to the Volvo, all the while I had been on speaker phone with other employees laughing in the back ground, cheering the general manager in his efforts to discount my concerns. It was a condescending conversation, and a continuation of the unprofessional mediocrity that was now obvious to me. I consider this transaction done under fraudulent circumstances, a purposely misinforming, misleading business practice that they have engaged in, in my case.
The car was dirty inside, and had to be cleaned before I drove of. Several miles later I noticed that the floor mats were missing, so I had to return to retrieve them. The story continues..., the car strongly pulled to the right from day one, and the windshield wipers were a hazard to my vision. Several months later I needed to find out how to adjust the head rest on our front seats. They are uncomfortable and lead to neck pain, as they are forcing the head forward. I asked for Danny Paulino, he didn't take my call, and made no effort to return my call at a later time. The person I had talked to suggested to place a pillow in my back, the headrests are not adjustable! The dashboard reflection in the windshield is a huge distraction. So much for a $44,000 car!
The worse experience in my life. I am now stuck with this car for three years. The driving quality is far below satisfactory. Too many flaws and cheep design cutbacks make this car a pain to drive in the long run (XC60). Do not trust this dealership, they have no integrity. Go to Deel Volvo, they have been amazing.
Bought a Volvo XC90 at Weston Volvo...Great Experience!
by Tomc714 on 01/22/2016
My wife and I were actually shopping for a new SUV....the safest SUV possible. (she is very nervous driving in South florida with all of the aggressive drivers on the road and wanted to look at Volvo's because a friend of had bought one last year and loves it. We had never owned a Volvo or even considered one before but once we learned that they are the safest SUV on the road with a patented "steel cage" that is built into the body and surrounds and protects the passengers...we were sold right there!...it was just a matter of which model we were to pick out. I had called a few dealers and spoke to 2 different salesmen....... but when I called Weston Volvo, I was luckily directed to one particular salesman there and Im glad it was him. His name is Al Ismail. Al was not pushy, he really listened to my wife and I and then showed us what he had in stock and went over specific features and benefits of each....AL has great patience and has a very calm and easy demeanor...we felt very comfortable with Al.
Bottomline is that we bought a 2013 Volvo XC90 from him that had just come in....it had some frontend damage, something he could tell I was concerned about. Al was very fair with us and fixed the front end, after we had already agreed on a price, without adding on any additional fee. I would highly recommend AL if you want to deal with a very fair salesman that makes you feel more like your speaking with a friend.
