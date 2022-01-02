5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I don't normally post comments, but I had such a positive experience with Chrysler Dodge Ram of Crestview that I feel I need to mention them. I am from South Florida and had been searching for the last 4 months for a specific Dodge Ram Limited. Upon finding the truck at their dealer, via the internet, I requested the information and its availability. Wyatt, the New Cars Sales Director, immediately responded to my request and provided not only the information but also had one of his team members Mike, assist me in previewing the truck via facetime...while it was raining mind you. After confirming it was the vehicle I was looking, Wyatt conducted all the negotiations with me and got me approved providing me with the numbers breakdown. After verbally agreeing to the numbers, I advised him I was going to fly in on following Saturday to sign the documents and drive my truck back down to South Florida (700 + miles). Wyatt stayed in constant communication with me over the next couple of days and even offered to pick me up from the airport in Pensacola (45mins away from his dealership). Wyatt assured me that everything would be ready to go upon my arrival . To my delight, not only was the truck parked up front , detailed, wheels shined, it even had a FULL tank of gas ( very rare nowadays). He had Mike go over the truck with me and then straight to their finance manager who had everything all ready for me to sign. No exaggeration, I was in and out of there in less that 40 mins . I commended Wyatt, Mike, the Finance Manger and the rest of their staff who were all involved in making this a seamless transaction from start to finish. Lastly and probably one of the most important aspects was that there were no games with pricing or added dealer fees that I got the run around with many other places I went to. In short , a big THANKS to Wyatt and all the staff at Chrysler Dodge Ram Crestview. Read more