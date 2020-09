sales Rating

I recently visited Step One Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Crestview where I was interested in a new truck that I saw on their website. This dealer was advertising discounts on the truck and 0% financing for 84 months. After test driving the truck and dealing with the sales department, I learned that it was an “either or” situation where, either you get the discounts or the 0% financing. So, in essence, there are no “good deals”, either way you’re paying MSRP!!! Read more