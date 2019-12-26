Very professional staff.We were unable to make it to their office before closing so we did the credit application. When we arrived they had the paperwork ready for signatures.
At no time did we feel pressured.
A good experience.
Remarkable Service. My service assistant Ivan was beyond exceptional. I was regularly provided with updates. Ivan took care of calling the tow truck when my original tow request never showed up. I was provided with a complementary drive to the dealership, and loaner automobile. Well above exceptional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
A few days ago my father and I went to the Infiniti dealer in Coral Gables. My father bought a car with Flo Grandi one of the sales agents. A few days later we came back and I bought a car with the help of Wilton Duarte, also one of the sales agents, both very professional and polite. We had a great experience, the service that they offered us was excellent, we are long time Mercedes Benz and Toyota customers but now moving to Infinity. We will definitely come back. The process of purchase was smooth in the way that every purchase should be. We highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a new car or a pre-owned car. Ask for Flo Grandi or Wilton Duarte you will be impresed with the hassle free experience.
Working with Mark Correa was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and ready to try and make a sale happen. He really made the process as smooth as he could on his end and was understanding as the finance end took a bit longer.
Very satisfied, was very professional and direct,with no waste of time. I would recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables for the outstanding service I received during my sales process. Flo Grandi was fantastic. Find my 2018 New Q50 so fast with a lot of features.
Flo Grandi gave me excellent customer service from the first moment i walked in to Infiniti of Coral Gables. He made me feel comfortable and at ease with the entire car purchasing experience of my very first Infiniti Q50S. I highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a beautiful car which is reliable and which will last for many years. Call Flo Grandi for a wonderful experience!
My buying experience and the entire sales process from beginning to end with Florian "Flo" Grandi was exceptional. Very knowledgeable about the line and extremely pleasant to work with. I was very impresed with the hassle free experience and painless process of the sale.
I am a long time Lexus customer and am now moving over to Infiniti. Very, very happy with the quality and beyond satisfied with the level of customer service.
This is the first time that I dealt with this Dealership and I must say that it was a flawless process from beginning to end. I called for a test drive and once I got there my Salesman Florian was professional and courteous through the process and he even made a follow-up call a few days later.
Mark Correa helped me with a purchase of a 2014 Infiniti QX60 at Infiniti of Coral Gables. The process went smoothly and without complications. Mark went above and beyond to help me get the deal I wanted and even accommodated some special requests I had. Would definitely recommend Mark Correa at Coral Gables for your Infiniti purchase.
This dealership was top! Flo Grandi went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the Qx60 I was most comfortable with. He was outstanding. No pressure. Just great, accomodating service.
Great people to deal with and very friendly.
I will use this dealership again.
