sales Rating

A few days ago my father and I went to the Infiniti dealer in Coral Gables. My father bought a car with Flo Grandi one of the sales agents. A few days later we came back and I bought a car with the help of Wilton Duarte, also one of the sales agents, both very professional and polite. We had a great experience, the service that they offered us was excellent, we are long time Mercedes Benz and Toyota customers but now moving to Infinity. We will definitely come back. The process of purchase was smooth in the way that every purchase should be. We highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a new car or a pre-owned car. Ask for Flo Grandi or Wilton Duarte you will be impresed with the hassle free experience. Read more