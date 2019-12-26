INFINITI of Coral Gables

INFINITI of Coral Gables

Street View of INFINITI of Coral Gables
2701 Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(833) 371-0985
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Coral Gables

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

MUST GO THERE

by TODD on 12/26/2019

went ther fro service was attended quickly by the service advisor Javier - great group

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MUST GO THERE

by TODD NOTAR on 12/26/2019

went there for a service was treat great by Javier, he introduced me to the manager Nestor Alvarez, very kind and was a pleasure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Lalita73 on 07/07/2018

My service advisor Jorge was really nice and went out of his way to help us out. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

1000 mile check up

by Reeses2407 on 07/03/2018

Exceptional work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent service

by Neil on 05/05/2018

Excellent service Javier Torres is very helpful and makes sure you stay satisfied with every service i will highly recommend this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good work

by Jackie01 on 04/25/2018

Quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Lizjammin on 04/07/2018

Very professional staff.We were unable to make it to their office before closing so we did the credit application. When we arrived they had the paperwork ready for signatures. At no time did we feel pressured. A good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent.

by Georgie1 on 04/06/2018

Peter helped me Very fast and nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by private on 04/06/2018

Remarkable Service. My service assistant Ivan was beyond exceptional. I was regularly provided with updates. Ivan took care of calling the tow truck when my original tow request never showed up. I was provided with a complementary drive to the dealership, and loaner automobile. Well above exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Infiniti

by KNeves on 12/29/2017

Florian Flo Grandi is a very very nice sales consultant. He gave us a excellent information about the car without pushing to buy it. Excellent !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience !!!!

by DavidM on 12/28/2017

A few days ago my father and I went to the Infiniti dealer in Coral Gables. My father bought a car with Flo Grandi one of the sales agents. A few days later we came back and I bought a car with the help of Wilton Duarte, also one of the sales agents, both very professional and polite. We had a great experience, the service that they offered us was excellent, we are long time Mercedes Benz and Toyota customers but now moving to Infinity. We will definitely come back. The process of purchase was smooth in the way that every purchase should be. We highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a new car or a pre-owned car. Ask for Flo Grandi or Wilton Duarte you will be impresed with the hassle free experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by mckrackle on 12/17/2017

Working with Mark Correa was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and ready to try and make a sale happen. He really made the process as smooth as he could on his end and was understanding as the finance end took a bit longer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Infiniti

by JoseRamon78 on 12/14/2017

Very satisfied, was very professional and direct,with no waste of time. I would recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables for the outstanding service I received during my sales process. Flo Grandi was fantastic. Find my 2018 New Q50 so fast with a lot of features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Flo Grandi at Infiniti of Coral Gables

by Jacqueline305 on 12/08/2017

Flo Grandi gave me excellent customer service from the first moment i walked in to Infiniti of Coral Gables. He made me feel comfortable and at ease with the entire car purchasing experience of my very first Infiniti Q50S. I highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a beautiful car which is reliable and which will last for many years. Call Flo Grandi for a wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Infiniti of Coral Gable best deal

by Cjarmas73 on 12/07/2017

Mr. Flo Grandi, was a pleasure to work with. Very professional and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Infiniti Coral Gable

by Angels003 on 12/07/2017

My buying experience and the entire sales process from beginning to end with Florian "Flo" Grandi was exceptional. Very knowledgeable about the line and extremely pleasant to work with. I was very impresed with the hassle free experience and painless process of the sale. I am a long time Lexus customer and am now moving over to Infiniti. Very, very happy with the quality and beyond satisfied with the level of customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by shurland on 12/04/2017

This is the first time that I dealt with this Dealership and I must say that it was a flawless process from beginning to end. I called for a test drive and once I got there my Salesman Florian was professional and courteous through the process and he even made a follow-up call a few days later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mark Correa Infiniti of Coral Gables

by trojannemo on 12/02/2017

Mark Correa helped me with a purchase of a 2014 Infiniti QX60 at Infiniti of Coral Gables. The process went smoothly and without complications. Mark went above and beyond to help me get the deal I wanted and even accommodated some special requests I had. Would definitely recommend Mark Correa at Coral Gables for your Infiniti purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Flo Grandi Best Deal

by JoseL2507 on 12/02/2017

This dealership was top! Flo Grandi went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the Qx60 I was most comfortable with. He was outstanding. No pressure. Just great, accomodating service. Great people to deal with and very friendly. I will use this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience at Infiniti of Coral Gables

by gmooney on 12/01/2017

Just purchased my first luxury car and couldn't be happier. Flo Grandi answered all my questions and was a great help throughout the process. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mark Correa Infiniti Coral Gables

by Esketit on 11/30/2017

My shopping experience at Infiniti Coral Gables was positive. Mark Correa was great to work with, explained everything to me, and helped me out after hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Our dealership is designed to make your visit a JOY and NOT a burden. With customer lounges featuring nail salons and a staffed coffee bar serving imported rare Columbian blends from Ospina Coffee, our exclusive Auto Spa luxury car wash, pet friendly facilities, and real-time service appointments – you might find it tough to leave our store.

INFINITI of Coral Gables is not just any luxury automobile dealer. Our team has one goal of creating positive memories for you and your family. We want to help you realize the dream of owning & driving a luxury automobile. With attractive offers, knowledgeable sales consultants, extraordinary service, pet friendly accommodations and other world-class amenities… INFINITI of Coral Gables will go above and beyond your expectations of a luxury automobile dealer.

what sets us apart
With attractive offers, knowledgeable sales consultants, extraordinary service, pet friendly accommodations and other world-class amenities… INFINITI of Coral Gables will go above and beyond your expectations of a luxury automobile dealer.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

