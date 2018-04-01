Coral Springs Honda
Customer Reviews of Coral Springs Honda
End of year sale 2017
by 01/04/2018on
Internet price is basically what you will receive through various approaches. You will be low balled on your trade. Sales staff is non confrontational and very good at giving you the feeling that you are getting a great deal. You're not. Average deal according to the usual on line car price websites.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
This is how buying a car should go.
by 03/27/2017on
In 45 years of buying new cars I have purchased or leased 7 Honda's, 4 Ford F-150's, 4 Lincoln Town cars, 3 Toyota's and 2 Acura's for my family. The recent purchase of a 2017 Honda Civic at Coral Springs Honda was the number one car buying experience of them all! I would urge anyone in the tri-county area who is seriously in need of a Honda vehicle to contact Ginger Pazmandi, the Internet sales manager at Coral Springs Honda!!! I was not satisfied with the prices I was getting in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties so I called most of the larger Honda dealers in the great State of Florida. If they would not deal or quote over the phone I crossed them off the list. As a result I got some very competitive prices. When I first called Coral Springs Honda my salesperson Jwan Abdelmajid, knew I was serious about an immediate purchase, and brought in Ginger Pazmandi. Ginger is super intelligent and a no non-sense business woman. She knows her product, she knows the market, and I guess in today's super competitive car market a company must rely on having major talent in the show room to succeed. I told her of my extensive search for the best price. Her first words were, "I am going to earn your business." And here's how she did it. She said that she would send me a very detailed quote very soon, that would be very aggressive, and within the hour she did. That quote beat every other dealer in the state except two. Of course I went for the lowest and on the drive to buy the car, Ginger called me and told me that the dealer would most likely not sell me the car at that price! She was right, when I arrived with cash in hand the dealer jacked the price quote $1600. and they didn't even have the exact car I wanted on the lot, after saying they had the exact car in the right color I wanted. Another dealer had the same low quote as Ginger but did not put it in writing. As I was tired of getting jerked around, the next day I drove right to Coral Springs Honda thinking in writing was stronger than just words. They honored their quote immediately without any up-selling or add on's. Ginger was phenomenal and I was really impressed with the entire staff. Michael Gaitan wasn't your average boring finance guy, he's fast efficient and very funny. The manager and general manager were really nice when there was a small problem detailing the car and took care of it immediately with zero hassle. There are many great hard working people in the new car business and Coral Springs Honda is stacked with them. 2015 I bought a car for cash at another dealership and still had to wait three and a half hours to get my car. Coral Springs Honda has several finance guys on all the time so the painful process of getting the car home was a breeze! The president Will Ghali sent me an e-mail a few minutes after I first inquired about purchasing my new Honda. In that e-mail he wrote: 1. After receipt of your request we will contact you within one hour by phone & email to answer ALL of your questions. They did just that! 2. After we satisfy your questions and confirm your particular needs we will schedule a time that is convenient for you to come to our facility and test drive any of the vehicles you are interested in. They did that Too! 3. During your visit, we will provide you with price, trade, and financing information right up front in order to make your buying decision as easy as possible. Yes they did exactly as the president said! In 18 months my next daughter needs a car, this dealership is genuinely working for future business every day. Obviously I was beyond impressed with this company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing First Time Buyer Experience
by 07/08/2016on
Being a first time buyer with not the greatest credit, I didn't know what to expect. At first when everything looked bleak and hopeless in my chances to getting the car of my dreams Coral Springs Honda made it happen. After a few hours of back and forth and a little problem resolution this team went above and beyond to make me happy and into a 2016 Honda Civic EX-T. I will be recommending my friends who's leases are currently ending to Coral Springs Honda and I know Jepetah will give them the same treatment he provided me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional experience!
by 06/30/2016on
Have leased 5 cars from Coral Springs Honda and the most recent one (yesterday) was hands down the best overall experience! Had the pleasure of dealing/working with Joseph Randazzo. Provided consistent and clear communication from beginning to end. No nonsense. Couldn't have been more accommodating, prompt and personable and went above and beyond to make sure everything was royally hooked up and then some. Highly recommend dealing directly w/ him and the entire dealership! Thanks again to a very long time satisfied customer! A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 06/27/2016on
Just wanted to share my great experience at Coral Springs Honda. The salesman the manager and the finance department treated me fairly and with respect. This is my family's fourth Honda we have purchased from there and are extremely happy with the service department as well. I have referred several friends and are all extremely happy with their experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall best car shopping experience ever
by 06/21/2016on
From beginning to end Natelie was hands down awesome and Paul was amazing the staff was excellent make you feel welcome and worth while to stay and spend your money with them the process was smooth and it didn't take long after viewing about 4 cars this was my best car experience ever....Great general manager
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy with my experience
by 05/27/2016on
I did my research before calling the dealer and finding out if they had the car I wanted.. I had gone to several dealers and wasn't really happy with my experience. When I called the Coral Springs Honda location I told Carlos I wanted a car that day and wanted the best price! Lol he told me he'd have to have me come in and I test drive the car appraise my old one and go from there. I got there and was greeted and lead to Carlos he was very professional, personable and knowledgeable about the accord I wanted! I think my experience was a little easier than my last car buying experience because I knew exactly what I wanted and what I could afford. If I couldn't get what I wanted I couldn't make the purchase. I got a great deal on my 2016 red Honda Accord sports edition! I love love love my car! Michael the finance manager was super fun! He recommended a couple add ons that would make my life easier for unforeseen things like busted tires.. Blown head and tail lights hoses and belts and some other stuff I know I'll need done while I have this car! I didn't feel like I was being sold.. Every thing other than my car was recommended and gave me examples of how and when I can use the services and as a single woman who's parents live hundreds of miles away its important I have immediate help that my car insurance may not be able to assist with such as rim or tire replacement.. I wasn't in the office all dang on day and when my car was ready Carlos helped me with some of the basics like how to work the sports mode and connect my phone lol (phone connection was a must). My suggestion based on my experience to those who are looking for a new or used car.. Consider getting pre approved for a car loan from your bank or credit union know your payment amount and interest rate, research the car you want inside and out.. I wanted 3 other cars before I decided I wanted to go with a Honda Accord! Lol feel out your sales rep.. If you don't feel comfortable with him or her and don't feel that they're honest or fit your personality or what ever makes u feel uneasy just know u don't have to buy from them! And when negotiating I thought I would need someone with me but I did it all on my own.. I'm 27.. Be realistic in the amount you want to pay and the car youre looking to purchase! Lastly.. Have fun.. It's your car you're buying.. I know which car was mine as soon as I saw it. Big ups to Carlos and Michael at Coral Springs Honda! Thanks guys you did great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service!
by 04/28/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Honda Pilot. My salesman was extremely professional and patient with me during the entire process. He took the time to explain everything to me and helped negotiate a contract that I was comfortable with. All the staff were extremely nice and no one was pushy. I will definitely be purchasing future cars here and I have already told several frI ends who are interested in purchasing a similar vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
well oiled machine
by 01/31/2016on
From beginning to end, the whole process was quick, efficient , customer focused and successful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Life Savers
by 01/19/2016on
My credit was horrible and I needed a car. These people worked with me and made the impossible, possible. Very grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 01/14/2016on
Could not come to an agreement on car price for what I could afford told them don't contact me unless they can do the financing I can afford they first ran my credit about 5 times to bring that down next they wont stop calling purchased 4 Honda's from them over the course of about 11 years tried to buy a used Buick no problem can't get me I'm a payment that works will never go there again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Our new car buying experience
by 01/12/2016on
My Sales Consultant Jepetah Farquharson was very professional treat us like family, will recommend him to family and friends . Best ever. ...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coral Spring Auto Mall
by 01/11/2016on
The sale person Bruce Weinberg was so nice, no pressure, the sales was a swift deal. I will definitely go back to him for my second vehicle. Well done Bruce
A real good sales experience
by 01/08/2016on
Staunch did a great job This is my third Honda from Coral Springs Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 11/06/2015on
Outstanding customer service.. Want to thank Patrick Pope from the sales team for the hassle free buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Unprofessional
by 10/08/2015on
We decided to purchase the CRV we currently lease. We had been approved through Space Coast and needed a Buyer's Order. We contacted Coral Springs Honda, where we leased the car, and were connected with Carlos in finance. He told us that we had to physically come in to him to pick up that paperwork. After driving the total roundtrip of 37 miles the paperwork he gave us was nothing more than our original contract, which we already had. After getting the runaround, we contacted Auto Nation Honda in Hollywood and were able to receive the necessary Buyer's Order. I feel that anyone working in the finance department should know the difference between a Buyer's Order and an original contract. I spent more than an hour of my time driving to get something that was totally useless. Maybe Carlos needs to go back to class.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
3rd Honda
by 10/01/2015on
This is the third Honda I gave bought at Coral Springs Honda and I think this one was the best experience yet. Juan B. Was really good at making me feel comfortable during the whole process. I shopped around for each car and Coral Springs Honda always came through with the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second purchase with Coral Springs Honda
by 09/16/2015on
Product specialist Chuvez and Evan in finance, were awesome. I left with every question answered and I'm very happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coral Springs Honda Is The Best
by 09/06/2015on
I'm so in love with my new 2015 Honda Civic from Coral Springs Honda. It was the best car buying experience ever. Natalie worked very hard to make sure I got my new car. I went there thinking there was no way for me to get a car because of me having no credit but I left with a big smile and a brand new car. Thank you Coral Springs Honda and Natalie Castro!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Team
by 08/30/2015on
Best sales team in South Florida. My family and I went to a few different dealers for a whole week in order to make this big decision which is to purchase a new car. We had various unsatisfying experiences with other dealerships that would not fulfill their empty promises of a great deal. At Coral Springs Honda, they didn't just fulfilled what others had promised, they have exceeded our dreams and hopes of a brand new family car. We are now driving our family in a brand new Honda Odyssey that meets all of our needs for a cost that we can totally afford. Thank you so much for working hard to get us what we wanted. You guys are the best team ever!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service
by 08/27/2015on
I went to five different dealers in the area and Coral Springs Honda is by far the best. Not only did they beat all other offers I had gotten, but they did it with a smile. From the receptionist to the sales rep (Joe Randazzo) to the finance manager. Everyone treated me like I was their most important customer. I will definitely be buying cars from them again instead of wasting time with other dealers who would not match other competitor offers although they claim that they do. Coral Springs Honda has definitely won a customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
