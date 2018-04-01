5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In 45 years of buying new cars I have purchased or leased 7 Honda's, 4 Ford F-150's, 4 Lincoln Town cars, 3 Toyota's and 2 Acura's for my family. The recent purchase of a 2017 Honda Civic at Coral Springs Honda was the number one car buying experience of them all! I would urge anyone in the tri-county area who is seriously in need of a Honda vehicle to contact Ginger Pazmandi, the Internet sales manager at Coral Springs Honda!!! I was not satisfied with the prices I was getting in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties so I called most of the larger Honda dealers in the great State of Florida. If they would not deal or quote over the phone I crossed them off the list. As a result I got some very competitive prices. When I first called Coral Springs Honda my salesperson Jwan Abdelmajid, knew I was serious about an immediate purchase, and brought in Ginger Pazmandi. Ginger is super intelligent and a no non-sense business woman. She knows her product, she knows the market, and I guess in today's super competitive car market a company must rely on having major talent in the show room to succeed. I told her of my extensive search for the best price. Her first words were, "I am going to earn your business." And here's how she did it. She said that she would send me a very detailed quote very soon, that would be very aggressive, and within the hour she did. That quote beat every other dealer in the state except two. Of course I went for the lowest and on the drive to buy the car, Ginger called me and told me that the dealer would most likely not sell me the car at that price! She was right, when I arrived with cash in hand the dealer jacked the price quote $1600. and they didn't even have the exact car I wanted on the lot, after saying they had the exact car in the right color I wanted. Another dealer had the same low quote as Ginger but did not put it in writing. As I was tired of getting jerked around, the next day I drove right to Coral Springs Honda thinking in writing was stronger than just words. They honored their quote immediately without any up-selling or add on's. Ginger was phenomenal and I was really impressed with the entire staff. Michael Gaitan wasn't your average boring finance guy, he's fast efficient and very funny. The manager and general manager were really nice when there was a small problem detailing the car and took care of it immediately with zero hassle. There are many great hard working people in the new car business and Coral Springs Honda is stacked with them. 2015 I bought a car for cash at another dealership and still had to wait three and a half hours to get my car. Coral Springs Honda has several finance guys on all the time so the painful process of getting the car home was a breeze! The president Will Ghali sent me an e-mail a few minutes after I first inquired about purchasing my new Honda. In that e-mail he wrote: 1. After receipt of your request we will contact you within one hour by phone & email to answer ALL of your questions. They did just that! 2. After we satisfy your questions and confirm your particular needs we will schedule a time that is convenient for you to come to our facility and test drive any of the vehicles you are interested in. They did that Too! 3. During your visit, we will provide you with price, trade, and financing information right up front in order to make your buying decision as easy as possible. Yes they did exactly as the president said! In 18 months my next daughter needs a car, this dealership is genuinely working for future business every day. Obviously I was beyond impressed with this company. Read more