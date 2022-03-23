Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. INFINITI of Coral Gables

INFINITI of Coral Gables

INFINITI of Coral Gables
See AllEXTERIORINTERIORSALESSERVICE
Street View of INFINITI of Coral Gables
Visit dealer’s website 
2701 Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Coral Gables

2.3
Overall Rating
2.33 out of 5 stars(51)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
51 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Q60 experience

by Gus Car on 03/23/2022

I just recently leased a Q60 from this dealership. The overall experience was excellent. The sales rep and manager worked with me on a price that I was comfortable with. Would definitely recommend family and friends to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New lease

by Satisfied_C on 03/01/2022

My recent experience at Infiniti of Coral Gables was excellent. I got the car I wanted for reasonable monthly payments. Their customer service is wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

EVERYTHING IS BAD

by FHG on 01/04/2022

I bought an infiniti qx30 and from the first week I presented problems and tried to redo the business but there was no possible fix, they changed batteries, lights, camera and I do not know how many more parts, it is a lie about the CPO cars and their inspections, but you buy guarantees then it costs you the repairs, bad sales work, repairs etc, I do not recommend it for anything in the world,everything is a lie there and very bad treatment to solve any situation

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Theives

by Got Burned on 09/03/2021

My wife leased 1 car but is being charged for 2 cars because the dealer failed to ensure she was taken care of. Do not use them. Infiniti is charging us for a car the dealer owns and we have no ownership interest. We don’t even have that car. Omar the Finance guy comes off nice but trust me, he has put my wife in a bad position and did nothing to fix it. You can get better honesty and customer service at FDC Miami.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tax overpayment refund

by Curtis Stokes on 03/28/2021

Infinity of Coral Gables overcharged me for sales tax of $119.35 and promised to mail me a check within a few days. It has now been over a month and they have ignored my repeated requests and then demands for payment.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Terrible Service Department

by Ilisyah Hill on 01/27/2021

if i can leave ZERO stars i would. This location has literally THE worst service department EVER!!!! Ivan the service advisor is the worst. I dropped my vehicle off January 12th, he promised we would get it back the following saturday January 16th. The 16th comes he then says there was a part he has to order and its going to take a week and I will get my car back January 25th. The 25th comes and now its " No it'll be ready tomorrow the 26th". The 26th comes, he ignores ALL of my calls and all of my texts. Such a sad excuse for an advisor avoid this man and this dealership at all cost!!!!! The service manager was no help at all he answered the phone once and said he would call us back and never returned the car. So if you want to run in circles about your PAID OFF car then yes come to Infiniti of Coral Gables.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MUST GO THERE

by TODD on 12/26/2019

went ther fro service was attended quickly by the service advisor Javier - great group

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MUST GO THERE

by TODD NOTAR on 12/26/2019

went there for a service was treat great by Javier, he introduced me to the manager Nestor Alvarez, very kind and was a pleasure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Lalita73 on 07/07/2018

My service advisor Jorge was really nice and went out of his way to help us out. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1000 mile check up

by Reeses2407 on 07/03/2018

Exceptional work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent service

by Neil on 05/05/2018

Excellent service Javier Torres is very helpful and makes sure you stay satisfied with every service i will highly recommend this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good work

by Jackie01 on 04/25/2018

Quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Lizjammin on 04/07/2018

Very professional staff.We were unable to make it to their office before closing so we did the credit application. When we arrived they had the paperwork ready for signatures. At no time did we feel pressured. A good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent.

by Georgie1 on 04/06/2018

Peter helped me Very fast and nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by private on 04/06/2018

Remarkable Service. My service assistant Ivan was beyond exceptional. I was regularly provided with updates. Ivan took care of calling the tow truck when my original tow request never showed up. I was provided with a complementary drive to the dealership, and loaner automobile. Well above exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Infiniti

by KNeves on 12/29/2017

Florian Flo Grandi is a very very nice sales consultant. He gave us a excellent information about the car without pushing to buy it. Excellent !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience !!!!

by DavidM on 12/28/2017

A few days ago my father and I went to the Infiniti dealer in Coral Gables. My father bought a car with Flo Grandi one of the sales agents. A few days later we came back and I bought a car with the help of Wilton Duarte, also one of the sales agents, both very professional and polite. We had a great experience, the service that they offered us was excellent, we are long time Mercedes Benz and Toyota customers but now moving to Infinity. We will definitely come back. The process of purchase was smooth in the way that every purchase should be. We highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a new car or a pre-owned car. Ask for Flo Grandi or Wilton Duarte you will be impresed with the hassle free experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by mckrackle on 12/17/2017

Working with Mark Correa was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and ready to try and make a sale happen. He really made the process as smooth as he could on his end and was understanding as the finance end took a bit longer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Infiniti

by JoseRamon78 on 12/14/2017

Very satisfied, was very professional and direct,with no waste of time. I would recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables for the outstanding service I received during my sales process. Flo Grandi was fantastic. Find my 2018 New Q50 so fast with a lot of features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Flo Grandi at Infiniti of Coral Gables

by Jacqueline305 on 12/08/2017

Flo Grandi gave me excellent customer service from the first moment i walked in to Infiniti of Coral Gables. He made me feel comfortable and at ease with the entire car purchasing experience of my very first Infiniti Q50S. I highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a beautiful car which is reliable and which will last for many years. Call Flo Grandi for a wonderful experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Infiniti of Coral Gable best deal

by Cjarmas73 on 12/07/2017

Mr. Flo Grandi, was a pleasure to work with. Very professional and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
163 cars in stock
69 new80 used14 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Our dealership is designed to make your visit a JOY and NOT a burden. With customer lounges featuring nail salons and a staffed coffee bar serving imported rare Columbian blends from Ospina Coffee, our exclusive Auto Spa luxury car wash, pet friendly facilities, and real-time service appointments – you might find it tough to leave our store.

INFINITI of Coral Gables is not just any luxury automobile dealer. Our team has one goal of creating positive memories for you and your family. We want to help you realize the dream of owning & driving a luxury automobile. With attractive offers, knowledgeable sales consultants, extraordinary service, pet friendly accommodations and other world-class amenities… INFINITI of Coral Gables will go above and beyond your expectations of a luxury automobile dealer.

what sets us apart
With attractive offers, knowledgeable sales consultants, extraordinary service, pet friendly accommodations and other world-class amenities… INFINITI of Coral Gables will go above and beyond your expectations of a luxury automobile dealer.
Car Gurus Top Rated Dealers for 2019
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for