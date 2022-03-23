1 out of 5 stars service Rating

if i can leave ZERO stars i would. This location has literally THE worst service department EVER!!!! Ivan the service advisor is the worst. I dropped my vehicle off January 12th, he promised we would get it back the following saturday January 16th. The 16th comes he then says there was a part he has to order and its going to take a week and I will get my car back January 25th. The 25th comes and now its " No it'll be ready tomorrow the 26th". The 26th comes, he ignores ALL of my calls and all of my texts. Such a sad excuse for an advisor avoid this man and this dealership at all cost!!!!! The service manager was no help at all he answered the phone once and said he would call us back and never returned the car. So if you want to run in circles about your PAID OFF car then yes come to Infiniti of Coral Gables. Read more