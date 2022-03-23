Customer Reviews of INFINITI of Coral Gables
Q60 experience
by 03/23/2022on
I just recently leased a Q60 from this dealership. The overall experience was excellent. The sales rep and manager worked with me on a price that I was comfortable with. Would definitely recommend family and friends to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New lease
by 03/01/2022on
My recent experience at Infiniti of Coral Gables was excellent. I got the car I wanted for reasonable monthly payments. Their customer service is wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EVERYTHING IS BAD
by 01/04/2022on
I bought an infiniti qx30 and from the first week I presented problems and tried to redo the business but there was no possible fix, they changed batteries, lights, camera and I do not know how many more parts, it is a lie about the CPO cars and their inspections, but you buy guarantees then it costs you the repairs, bad sales work, repairs etc, I do not recommend it for anything in the world,everything is a lie there and very bad treatment to solve any situation
Theives
by 09/03/2021on
My wife leased 1 car but is being charged for 2 cars because the dealer failed to ensure she was taken care of. Do not use them. Infiniti is charging us for a car the dealer owns and we have no ownership interest. We don’t even have that car. Omar the Finance guy comes off nice but trust me, he has put my wife in a bad position and did nothing to fix it. You can get better honesty and customer service at FDC Miami.
Tax overpayment refund
by 03/28/2021on
Infinity of Coral Gables overcharged me for sales tax of $119.35 and promised to mail me a check within a few days. It has now been over a month and they have ignored my repeated requests and then demands for payment.
Terrible Service Department
by 01/27/2021on
if i can leave ZERO stars i would. This location has literally THE worst service department EVER!!!! Ivan the service advisor is the worst. I dropped my vehicle off January 12th, he promised we would get it back the following saturday January 16th. The 16th comes he then says there was a part he has to order and its going to take a week and I will get my car back January 25th. The 25th comes and now its " No it'll be ready tomorrow the 26th". The 26th comes, he ignores ALL of my calls and all of my texts. Such a sad excuse for an advisor avoid this man and this dealership at all cost!!!!! The service manager was no help at all he answered the phone once and said he would call us back and never returned the car. So if you want to run in circles about your PAID OFF car then yes come to Infiniti of Coral Gables.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MUST GO THERE
by 12/26/2019on
went ther fro service was attended quickly by the service advisor Javier - great group
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MUST GO THERE
by 12/26/2019on
went there for a service was treat great by Javier, he introduced me to the manager Nestor Alvarez, very kind and was a pleasure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 07/07/2018on
My service advisor Jorge was really nice and went out of his way to help us out. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1000 mile check up
by 07/03/2018on
Exceptional work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 05/05/2018on
Excellent service Javier Torres is very helpful and makes sure you stay satisfied with every service i will highly recommend this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good work
by 04/25/2018on
Quick service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/07/2018on
Very professional staff.We were unable to make it to their office before closing so we did the credit application. When we arrived they had the paperwork ready for signatures. At no time did we feel pressured. A good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent.
by 04/06/2018on
Peter helped me Very fast and nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 04/06/2018on
Remarkable Service. My service assistant Ivan was beyond exceptional. I was regularly provided with updates. Ivan took care of calling the tow truck when my original tow request never showed up. I was provided with a complementary drive to the dealership, and loaner automobile. Well above exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Infiniti
by 12/29/2017on
Florian Flo Grandi is a very very nice sales consultant. He gave us a excellent information about the car without pushing to buy it. Excellent !
Great Experience !!!!
by 12/28/2017on
A few days ago my father and I went to the Infiniti dealer in Coral Gables. My father bought a car with Flo Grandi one of the sales agents. A few days later we came back and I bought a car with the help of Wilton Duarte, also one of the sales agents, both very professional and polite. We had a great experience, the service that they offered us was excellent, we are long time Mercedes Benz and Toyota customers but now moving to Infinity. We will definitely come back. The process of purchase was smooth in the way that every purchase should be. We highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a new car or a pre-owned car. Ask for Flo Grandi or Wilton Duarte you will be impresed with the hassle free experience.
Great buying experience
by 12/17/2017on
Working with Mark Correa was great to work with. Very knowledgeable and ready to try and make a sale happen. He really made the process as smooth as he could on his end and was understanding as the finance end took a bit longer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Infiniti
by 12/14/2017on
Very satisfied, was very professional and direct,with no waste of time. I would recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables for the outstanding service I received during my sales process. Flo Grandi was fantastic. Find my 2018 New Q50 so fast with a lot of features.
Flo Grandi at Infiniti of Coral Gables
by 12/08/2017on
Flo Grandi gave me excellent customer service from the first moment i walked in to Infiniti of Coral Gables. He made me feel comfortable and at ease with the entire car purchasing experience of my very first Infiniti Q50S. I highly recommend Infiniti of Coral Gables to anyone who is considering buying a beautiful car which is reliable and which will last for many years. Call Flo Grandi for a wonderful experience!
Infiniti of Coral Gable best deal
by 12/07/2017on
Mr. Flo Grandi, was a pleasure to work with. Very professional and polite.
