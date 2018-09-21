Cocoa Hyundai
Sales review
09/21/2018
This was a no stress purchase. turned in my 2017 Santa Fe for a 2019, received a fair price from this dealership. Both Burt and Sean were great, would do business with them again and highly recommend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new Elantra!
01/18/2018
My new car purchase was great! Adam and Jon were amazing. No pressure and accommodating. My third Hyundai from Cocoa Hyundai, and not my last!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2016 Chevy Cruze
01/12/2018
Customer service was excellent, quick and easy buy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AMAZING AS USUAL
12/13/2017
Just purchased my 3rd Hyundai from Cocoa Hyundai. The staff (sales, mangers, finance and service) as always amazing and this visit was no different. I was looking for a specific car and they were able to find EXACTLY what I was looking for and had it at their dealership and ready in 2 days. AMAZING!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cocoa Hyundai is an Excellent Choice for Sales and Service
12/11/2017
We purchased our fourth vehicle from Cocoa Hyundai. Our experience this time as with all our previous purchases has been excellent. Their Sales Team listens and encourages a dialogue that supports a win-win transaction. They do NOT use high pressure sales pitches or stressful "now or never" forced decisions. Thank you for making the car buying experience a pleasant one. Note that as owners of several vehicles purchased at Cocoa Hyundai, we have been servicing them at the dealership service center. Similar to the professionalism exhibited by the Sales Team, the Service Team has consistently done a great job.
Wonderful dealership
09/25/2017
nstantly greeted by Adam. He did not try to tell me what I wanted, he listened, and we drove several cars. They let their cars sale themselves. They answered all questions but it was my decision only. The gentleman in finance told be what I qualified for, I told him my terms and he made it work for me. I love and appreciate their honesty and no pressure sales. I will send everyone I know their way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
08/24/2017
I had an great easy time purchasing a car from Chuck and Carlos. They were easy to work with and nice guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hyundai Ionic purchase
07/11/2017
The team at Cocoa Hyundai was extremely helpful and professional. The purchasing session was very pleasant and enjoyable.
Purchase of a New Car - Cocoa Hyundai
06/27/2017
While excited when purchasing a new car there is the dread of having to go to the dealership and experience the long, tedious process of negotiations and eventual purchase. We had done research on the car we wanted and reached out to several dealerships in the area. As I was travelling at the time I clearly stated I wanted this process to be done by email only. Carlos was the first to respond and it was "after hours". Over a period of 3 to 4 days we narrowed the negotiations to 2 dealerships but Carlos was clearly the easiest person to work with. We ended up striking a deal on Thursday night at 9:40pm, again after hours. We went to the dealership on Friday and everything was as promised. The team of Carlos, Brandon & Ali looked after us. The purchase was straight forward, very easy, and most importantly quick! I have no hesitation in recommending Cocoa Hyundai as a first class dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasantly surprised!
06/24/2017
We've had bad experiences with shady dealerships in the past and we were pleasantly surprised with Cocoa Hyundai. Our salesman, Dan White, was very knowledgable and patient with us as we made our car buying decision. Brian Gore in Finance was also very knowledgable and pleasant to work with. Everyone at the dealership was friendly and welcoming. We appreciated the no pressure sales attitude and no shady tactics. Everything was presented clearly and upfront. We love our new Hyundai thanks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer
06/21/2017
Great customer service and selection of product!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership. Everyone pleasant, helpful and friendly.
05/18/2017
Looked at a new car on Mother's Day, went over all the details with Wayne, the manager, and Karona Meas, the salesman. Told them I'd come by 2pm on Monday 5/15 to sign all papers, trade in my old car, and buy the 2017 Hyundai Tucson. When I arrived on Monday, they saw me drive into the lot and brought the new car out with a big red bow on it!! Kudos also to Ali and Brian in Finance for walking me through all the paper work.
New Hyundai Tucson Purchase
05/03/2017
The team at Cocoa Hyundai was awesome. They were low pressure, courteous and helpful in answering all of my questions and ensuring I received the best deal and customer service. During the whole experience, I felt like I was their most important customer. In addition, they respected my time. Wonderful experience. I recommend Cocoa Hyundai for anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy customer
03/30/2017
I had a very good experience at Cocoa Hyundai. My salesman chuck Stupp worked with me in the parameters I had and I love my Hyundai Tucson.
No pressure and No hype.
02/24/2017
A great experience at Cocoa Hyundai. Very friendly and outgoing staff. I first looked and test drove the vehicle on Saturday. Unlike other dealers, there was no pressure to close the DEAL at that time. Explained that I wanted to think about it over the weekend. I purchased the vehicle the following Tuesday.
No pressure
12/29/2016
My salesperson, Karona, was knowledgeable and helpful, a good listener who pointed out reasons I might be happier with one model over another. I'm happy with the price I paid. I had the windows tinted, so I've dealt with the service dept. as well; very helpful and accommodating. And free oil changes for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
12/24/2016
I had a great experience with Cocoa Hyundai. Went in for a test drive and bought the car. The Internet team, salesman, and finance team were all great
I got exactly what I wanted
12/12/2016
This is the fourth car I have bought from Cocoa Hyundai and the latest was 2017 Genesis G80 Ultimate. Carlos got me the car in the colors I wanted. There weren't very many choices and looked like I would have to settle for my third choice but Carlos came through. I also got it at the price we had agreed to. They even drove my other car back to my house up in Mims as I had no other way to get it back home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very friendly and knowledgable
12/02/2016
Outstanding experience with this dealership. Our salesman, Dustin was extremely knowledgable and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!!!
10/30/2016
They were great! Very professional! They answered my questions that help me make an informed decision! I have already recommended them to my friends and family!!
Great car, Great deal
10/28/2016
Our grandson needed a good car. We had a great experience on our previous purchase and went back again to see Dustin Holland. He found us the right vehicle at the right price with the best warranty. They even took in our old trade-in. The entire staff exceeded our expectations. We went home with the car that same day. WOW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes