1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Awful experience.I called the dealership and Sasha Ally with Toyota of Clermont answered the phone and told me that she was one of the managers, i told her that i have a Honda Accord 2018 lx turbo and the car its upside down and that Wesley chapel Toyota sent me a voucher for $19886 if i trade in the car with them, Sasha told me that Toyota of Clermont can give me a better offer for my trade and i told her im over and hour and 20 mins away and she said that In Toyota of Clermont they will make it happen. Later on Lyle contacted me and we set and appointment for the evening. When i get there Lyle showed me a new sr5 tundra which i like and we test drive it, and we like it. Lyle introduced me to Carlos Tapia the sales consultant and he explain all the process to us. They appraised the car and came back with 15k which i refused to take because the reason i drive almost and hour and a half was because one of the manager told me that Toyota of Clermont can give me a better offer that Toyota of Wesley Chapel , but is was a lie. The sales consultant told me that the sales director Joshua Mitsis wont give us more than 15K for our trade and he was laughing about it in the office , then after they ran several inquiries in my credit they told they cannot met monthly payment i want to buy the car and i told them obviously because you guys are not honoring the 19K trade offer you said you are going to give me, then this guy Joshua Mitsis start saying that Sasha its the internet manager and that she said that to bring customers to the door and i told him that's a bad practice lying to the customers ,that's deceiving and fooling the customers, this sales director Joshua continue saying he wants to help but don't want to raise the trade or lower the truck price,just he is not losing money. This sales director doesn't care about the customers or the reputation of the dealership , he openly put the blame in a manager that was not in the office and didn't honor the deal. Be careful to do business with this dealership because they didn't keep their promises and they are not looking to run the extra mile for the customer. Read more