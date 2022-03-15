Toyota Of Clermont
Customer Reviews of Toyota Of Clermont
Tried to Sucker Us for an Unnecessary $1,000 Repair
by 03/15/2022on
We took our Prius in to Toyota of Clermont a few months back and when we got it back, we noticed that the outside temperature had stopped reading and we were having other issues with the dashboard electrical system. We took it back a second time and they said they'd need to order a new thermostat. We took it back a third time and they installed the thermostat but it still didn't work. After waiting for hours, they came in and told us that "rodents had chewed on our wires" and it would cost over $1,000 to replace all the wiring! That didn't sound right to us because we keep our car parked inside our garage all the time. So we took it to Toyota of Orlando and within a few minutes they discovered that the service tech at Clermont had wired the thermostat wrong. They fixed it right away and corrected the other wiring issues the people at Clermont had caused. And it did not cost us a penny. We'll never bring our Prius back to Clermont again. If you're looking for service, beware of some incompetent and shady service personnel out there!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very fustrating recall experience
by 01/31/2022on
Usually only bring my car for Free services there (initial 2 yr maintenance) & most recently for the recall of the fuel pump that I received government notice of last August & called them every two weeks re recall. They said when the remedy was available,they'd call & send letters but they didn't but finally when i called this week they had the part- I've had the car 2 yrs- in 2 weeks the 2 yr coverage expires. Driving home after the new fuel pump was put in the Check Engine line came on FIRST TIME EVER. So on Tuesday I called to have Toyota Care tow it back as it smelled of gas & I've had engine burst into flames while pulling up to a gas pump so I'll take no risk like that. Tow truck doesn't show so i call toyotacare to be told they had it but it was marked incomplete. we go through it all again & they say tow will be there in two hours. finally he comes and tells me Jan 1 policy changed and they can't transport me. so car gets to dealership -I hear nothing and call them & they say they have to order another small part so it'l be Satu. Sat I call them at 11 to check on status & I'm told that the wrong part came in so it'll be Monday! So i call at 9:30 today(MON) & they say the part came in so it'll be today- i remind them again i will need the shuttle to get me to pick up the car. I called again at 11:30 & this time fussed because still it's a sometime this afternoon- No confidence & despite a lifetime of Toyotas, I'm done after this car with both this dealership & Toyotas--Initially 2 on the second tow request call, she was insisting on $160 pre-payment, I explained absolutely not I'm still under the 2 years of toyotacare- after a long hold she came back saying yes I was right. Price paid rating is low because whie it was "free" it was 6 days without my car (IF I do get it back today) the aggravation& being alone without a car are anxiety & frustration "expensive". The take NO ownership of their mistakes. In future I'll take this to the mazda dealer for any paid services as the Scion was made by Mazda ....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lack of honesty!
by 01/18/2022on
I bought a 2022 Toyota Tundra. And I have to paid over $5,000 over MSRP. The dealer claim that the reason they over charged between $5,000 to $10,000 over MSRP is because a Market Adjustment and that is a lie. I call it Anticompetitive Monopolization. The dealer also lied about a repair that they did to my trade in BMW that I got charge $1,000 to repair. They are intentionally extremely Dishonest People.
Great experience
by 11/27/2021on
I would gladly recommend Toyota of Clermont to family/friends. From initial contact to driving off my new vehicle, it was noticeable that employees mirror the professionalism and courteousness of the general manager, Nick Petrone. Pros: Knowledgeable/polite staff, cleanliness, attentiveness, transparency Aiden clearly explained vehicle features, patiently showed me options, and Paola was quick and efficient with the final paperwork. The star player was the 2nd sales specialist, Esteban Fernandez. He worked hard to ensure I was happy with the final negotiation. His interaction with the whole family left a lasting positive impression, too. Only setback was that my vehicle was marked up from the advertised MSRP online price, which threw me off on a loop, and I had to trade off my 2013 Corolla to offset some of the unforeseen cost. I did called other Toyota dealers nearby and all had similar marked up market value price. However, Esteban made the trade in worthy, patiently work back/forth for price adjustments approval, and made the sale happen. I would gladly do business again with Toyota of Clermont in the future.
Toyota of Clermont dealers are [non-permissible content removed]!
by 09/23/2021on
DON'T BUY A CAR FROM TOYOTA OF CLERMONT! After wasting 4 hours of my life on Sunday the 19th, I go back today on the 21st and they raised the car another $1K!!!! Get this, they told me Sunday they don't negotiate the sticker price yet the manager and salesman had the balls to just call me and said they would split the cost and take $500 off! Thought they don't negotiate the price!?!? I said if you don't take the $1K off, don't call me again! So I hung up! Like there aren't a gazillion other dealerships to shop at! Manager Nick Patron is a condescending [non-permissible content removed]!
Terrible Car Salesmen
by 08/19/2021on
Made an appointment to come test drive a car. Was taken on a test drive and asked if we can get the numbers on the car while we get our mechanic to come to see the car. Without getting any numbers we were quickly dismissed with a business card on hand. Thought it was weird that they were not trying to help us buy the car. Our mechanic got to the dealer and was able to check the car and take on a test drive. Sat down to start the paperwork and was told that the car was sold. I've never experienced anything like this. Not even a hey we'll call you if we get anything else to come in. We were practically kicked out of the dealer.
Waste of time
by 07/31/2021on
Went in to purchase new truck With cash. Said they only allow financing. Lots of runaround with very youthful a d inexperienced sales person. Went to Leesburg and bought my truck. Clermont was a huge waste of time.
Awful experience. Joshua Mitsis has poor people skills.
by 06/21/2021on
Awful experience.I called the dealership and Sasha Ally with Toyota of Clermont answered the phone and told me that she was one of the managers, i told her that i have a Honda Accord 2018 lx turbo and the car its upside down and that Wesley chapel Toyota sent me a voucher for $19886 if i trade in the car with them, Sasha told me that Toyota of Clermont can give me a better offer for my trade and i told her im over and hour and 20 mins away and she said that In Toyota of Clermont they will make it happen. Later on Lyle contacted me and we set and appointment for the evening. When i get there Lyle showed me a new sr5 tundra which i like and we test drive it, and we like it. Lyle introduced me to Carlos Tapia the sales consultant and he explain all the process to us. They appraised the car and came back with 15k which i refused to take because the reason i drive almost and hour and a half was because one of the manager told me that Toyota of Clermont can give me a better offer that Toyota of Wesley Chapel , but is was a lie. The sales consultant told me that the sales director Joshua Mitsis wont give us more than 15K for our trade and he was laughing about it in the office , then after they ran several inquiries in my credit they told they cannot met monthly payment i want to buy the car and i told them obviously because you guys are not honoring the 19K trade offer you said you are going to give me, then this guy Joshua Mitsis start saying that Sasha its the internet manager and that she said that to bring customers to the door and i told him that's a bad practice lying to the customers ,that's deceiving and fooling the customers, this sales director Joshua continue saying he wants to help but don't want to raise the trade or lower the truck price,just he is not losing money. This sales director doesn't care about the customers or the reputation of the dealership , he openly put the blame in a manager that was not in the office and didn't honor the deal. Be careful to do business with this dealership because they didn't keep their promises and they are not looking to run the extra mile for the customer.
BEWARE OF THIS SCAM TOYOTA! [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/19/2021on
I tried to buy a vehicle from this Toyota for over 48 hrs and minutes before I came to pick up the vehicle, they sold it to another buyer. I was LIED to by salesman LUIS, BROOKLYNN, TANISHA and JESSICA. They’re “online sales representatives” is clearly an automated system designed to SPAM you and make you FEEL like you’re being listened to, but in reality, they don’t read their email…and when you call and actually speak to someone, they OUTRIGHT LIE TO YOU, including the sales directors! IF YOU CARE ABOUT CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HONESTY AND INTEGRITY IN A COMPANY—STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM THIS TOYOTA! T [non-permissible content removed] and I wish that everyone could read this review before they even CONSIDER dealing with this dishonest POS company. I sent the following email to their sales department and NEVER got a response…and when I came to purchase the car that I was told was “put to the side” for me, it was sold “minutes” before I arrived: It is clear that not only does your sales team NOT talk to each other, AND you don’t read my messages. I am NOT going to give you my phone number to “text” me the photos—at this point, I believe the advertisement to be a scam and will report it as such to all listing sites. Heck, your team can’t even seem to to notice my name in emails and you keep referencing me by the incorrect name. Furthermore, I will post negative, but brutally honest feedback on every site associated with your dealership that I can find. Your business model of heckling me for details that either I have already provided or have stated that I do not care to provide is absolutely ridiculous. I am in the market for a vehicle and what I assumed to be an easy request—to get actual photos, NOT stock photos—has proved more than your dealership is willing to provide. Therefore, you must be a scam. Please remove me from future correspondence from ANYONE on this team or anyone from this dealership. GOOD JOB, TOYOTA OF CLERMONT! I truly hope this and every other review that I leave—from the Better Business Bureau to Yelp to Toyota Corporate reflects negatively on your horrible, DISHONORABLE, NO GOOD BUSINESS MODEL. STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!
Please don’t service your car here
by 05/05/2020on
I can’t stress enough not to use the car service part of this Toyota dealership. I am going on every social media possible so if I can help just one person to avoid them. They screwed up big time and they felt since they towed it after I asked them to, fixed it everything is fine and nothing should be refunded. The service guy didn’t put my oil plug back on correctly so luckily I took back road home instead of the highway. I could smell the burning close to home and realized once I was in my garage all the oil was draining. Spoke to the customer service rep who said I asked for too much since I wanted labor refunded. Jack the owner refuses because all is well we did our part. I loved my car. 2007 Toyota Corolla missing hub caps and has almost 215,000 miles on it. Runs beautifully and now who knows. I spoke to other repair people and who knows the long term damage could be there. So they will help you with a refund but you need to be close to being in an accident. So good luck if you do maybe you will get a better deal than I did.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORST Place to Service your car
by 11/29/2017on
The WORST Place to service your car. Never go to this place.If they have a 0 start I would give them tat. I had real bad experience with this place several times. They practice shady business. They try to fix things that is not needed and leave the real issues behind. Once you are a customer of them they will milk the money out of you over and over again. I had issues with my exhaust system, they wanted to replace cadillac converter ($1800) I went to some other place it was a minor issue did not even cost $200. There was a recall for high oil consumption, one they fixed Oil started leaking. They tried to tell me the oil Leake was from some other place. I had to prove them it is from their work. They fixed radiator and did not do a good job. Which later cause Head gasket to leak (Cost 1800 they offered to fix it for 900) Toyota is a Junk, and this dealer is [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
High pressure and untruthful
by 07/09/2016on
Found a 2014 Kia Soul that looked and checked out good. About 2 hours total back and forth with salesman, then 2nd salesperson who "confirmed the vehicle had 100,000 mile main warranty". Finally got to final paperwork and found a $300.00 set of floor mats being added in. Finally closed the deal. 3 days later I found the drive train warranty was really 60,000 miles and also was not transferable to me as a second owner. No one at dealership remembered a thing about discussing warranty. I felt we were not treated fairly and pushed through this deal by false information. The only thing good about this deal is the car is really great to drive and gets super mileage. I do not recommend going in to this dealer when you haven't already picked out a brand and model of car and have done the research.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Total Dishonest establishment
by 07/25/2015on
They take advantage of you and change numbers and lie about what they have done. They cheat you out of your money. I made the mistake of leasing a car through them and i was taken advantage of and theyfudged the numbers. After finding out I was going to make a one payment lease instead of monthly they added over $4,000 to the MSRP. They stated that this is whay is supposed to be done on a one time payment lease. When asked them to explain i caught them in lie after lie. And was asked to leave. I will never ever do business with them again nor recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Buying Experience
by 06/19/2015on
I had a really good experience buying my new Camry. I appreciate that I didn't feel pressured by my salesmen. The final paperwork was explained very clearly by Gabrian Calkins.
Best Auto Buying Experience...Ever!
by 02/15/2015on
We had a great buying experience recently at Toyota of Clermont, when we decided to lease a 2015Toyota Rav4. Friendly atmosphere with no pressure sales. Highly recommend Jeff in sales and Scott Moore. I also enjoyed meeting Gabrian Calkins in finance. She was very friendly and covered every detail in the many pages of paperwork. Thank you! They know how to treat you right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff but tried adding many extras at end
by 01/13/2015on
Good selection, friendly staff, but I would have my financing lined up before using them again. Added over $4000 in unwanted extras before finally removing them.
my experience in buying my first Toyota
by 01/10/2015on
Friendly and professional and very knowledgeable from the salespeople to the managers to the service dept. Ekrica Arroyo who did all my paper work was excellent. She made my wife and I feel very confortable and answered all our questions. She is an extremely nice person. Anthony Cox the service manager was very helpful and pleasant extremely great. Sebastian at this Toyota location was also extremely helpful and true to his word which means alot. I would recommend this Toyota dealership in Clermont to anyone. Great overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy buying process
by 12/31/2014on
Fast and easy. Megan Villa was fantastic explaining all the paperwork!
Clermont Toyota
by 12/30/2014on
Buying a car is never easy. It was fairly easier when we visited Clermont Toyota. I liked that the internet had actual advertised prices listed. Megan Villa made the financing painless and helped acquaint us with the vehicle.
Bought the Toyota Corolla
by 12/28/2014on
Overall we had a good experience. A few things brought it down from a 5 star. 1) The no hassle price they gave us was on the wrong model and they wouldn't honor it, however they did drop the interest rate to make up for it. 2) When going over the paperwork explaining each thing we were paying for the guy kept saying the extras on the bottom were included in the price, making us think they were included in the main car price, not the bottom total that came out $4000 more than the one we were given. That was a little sketchy and if we hadn't been paying attention we would have paid a lot more for it. They tried to convince us the bank needed these things on there for a good interest rate (pinstripes, floor mats...). It took a 2 or 3 hours and we were driving out with the car. The first thing could have been on purpose or an honest accident I don't know, the second they were trying to trick us, no doubt. We do get free oil changes for 2 yrs/25000 miles and free car washes for the vehicles life. Overall, not too bad. We have had much worse when looking before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy to Work With
by 12/28/2014on
I purchased a vehicle from Toyota of Clermont and had the pleasure of working with Megan Villa on the paperwork side. Everyone went smooth as silk and I am very happy with the vehicle and the details of the transaction. Megan is very easy to work with and friendly. I strongly suggest those interested in purchasing a Toyota start their search at Toyota of Clermont. Chris B