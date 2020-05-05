Please don’t service your car here
by 05/05/2020on
I can’t stress enough not to use the car service part of this Toyota dealership. I am going on every social media possible so if I can help just one person to avoid them. They screwed up big time and they felt since they towed it after I asked them to, fixed it everything is fine and nothing should be refunded. The service guy didn’t put my oil plug back on correctly so luckily I took back road home instead of the highway. I could smell the burning close to home and realized once I was in my garage all the oil was draining. Spoke to the customer service rep who said I asked for too much since I wanted labor refunded. Jack the owner refuses because all is well we did our part. I loved my car. 2007 Toyota Corolla missing hub caps and has almost 215,000 miles on it. Runs beautifully and now who knows. I spoke to other repair people and who knows the long term damage could be there. So they will help you with a refund but you need to be close to being in an accident. So good luck if you do maybe you will get a better deal than I did.
WORST Place to Service your car
by 11/29/2017on
The WORST Place to service your car. Never go to this place.If they have a 0 start I would give them tat. I had real bad experience with this place several times. They practice shady business. They try to fix things that is not needed and leave the real issues behind. Once you are a customer of them they will milk the money out of you over and over again. I had issues with my exhaust system, they wanted to replace cadillac converter ($1800) I went to some other place it was a minor issue did not even cost $200. There was a recall for high oil consumption, one they fixed Oil started leaking. They tried to tell me the oil Leake was from some other place. I had to prove them it is from their work. They fixed radiator and did not do a good job. Which later cause Head gasket to leak (Cost 1800 they offered to fix it for 900) Toyota is a Junk, and this dealer is [non-permissible content removed].
High pressure and untruthful
by 07/09/2016on
Found a 2014 Kia Soul that looked and checked out good. About 2 hours total back and forth with salesman, then 2nd salesperson who "confirmed the vehicle had 100,000 mile main warranty". Finally got to final paperwork and found a $300.00 set of floor mats being added in. Finally closed the deal. 3 days later I found the drive train warranty was really 60,000 miles and also was not transferable to me as a second owner. No one at dealership remembered a thing about discussing warranty. I felt we were not treated fairly and pushed through this deal by false information. The only thing good about this deal is the car is really great to drive and gets super mileage. I do not recommend going in to this dealer when you haven't already picked out a brand and model of car and have done the research.
Total Dishonest establishment
by 07/25/2015on
They take advantage of you and change numbers and lie about what they have done. They cheat you out of your money. I made the mistake of leasing a car through them and i was taken advantage of and theyfudged the numbers. After finding out I was going to make a one payment lease instead of monthly they added over $4,000 to the MSRP. They stated that this is whay is supposed to be done on a one time payment lease. When asked them to explain i caught them in lie after lie. And was asked to leave. I will never ever do business with them again nor recommend them.
Great Buying Experience
by 06/19/2015on
I had a really good experience buying my new Camry. I appreciate that I didn't feel pressured by my salesmen. The final paperwork was explained very clearly by Gabrian Calkins.
Best Auto Buying Experience...Ever!
by 02/15/2015on
We had a great buying experience recently at Toyota of Clermont, when we decided to lease a 2015Toyota Rav4. Friendly atmosphere with no pressure sales. Highly recommend Jeff in sales and Scott Moore. I also enjoyed meeting Gabrian Calkins in finance. She was very friendly and covered every detail in the many pages of paperwork. Thank you! They know how to treat you right!
Friendly staff but tried adding many extras at end
by 01/13/2015on
Good selection, friendly staff, but I would have my financing lined up before using them again. Added over $4000 in unwanted extras before finally removing them.
my experience in buying my first Toyota
by 01/10/2015on
Friendly and professional and very knowledgeable from the salespeople to the managers to the service dept. Ekrica Arroyo who did all my paper work was excellent. She made my wife and I feel very confortable and answered all our questions. She is an extremely nice person. Anthony Cox the service manager was very helpful and pleasant extremely great. Sebastian at this Toyota location was also extremely helpful and true to his word which means alot. I would recommend this Toyota dealership in Clermont to anyone. Great overall experience.
easy buying process
by 12/31/2014on
Fast and easy. Megan Villa was fantastic explaining all the paperwork!
Clermont Toyota
by 12/30/2014on
Buying a car is never easy. It was fairly easier when we visited Clermont Toyota. I liked that the internet had actual advertised prices listed. Megan Villa made the financing painless and helped acquaint us with the vehicle.
Bought the Toyota Corolla
by 12/28/2014on
Overall we had a good experience. A few things brought it down from a 5 star. 1) The no hassle price they gave us was on the wrong model and they wouldn't honor it, however they did drop the interest rate to make up for it. 2) When going over the paperwork explaining each thing we were paying for the guy kept saying the extras on the bottom were included in the price, making us think they were included in the main car price, not the bottom total that came out $4000 more than the one we were given. That was a little sketchy and if we hadn't been paying attention we would have paid a lot more for it. They tried to convince us the bank needed these things on there for a good interest rate (pinstripes, floor mats...). It took a 2 or 3 hours and we were driving out with the car. The first thing could have been on purpose or an honest accident I don't know, the second they were trying to trick us, no doubt. We do get free oil changes for 2 yrs/25000 miles and free car washes for the vehicles life. Overall, not too bad. We have had much worse when looking before.
Easy to Work With
by 12/28/2014on
I purchased a vehicle from Toyota of Clermont and had the pleasure of working with Megan Villa on the paperwork side. Everyone went smooth as silk and I am very happy with the vehicle and the details of the transaction. Megan is very easy to work with and friendly. I strongly suggest those interested in purchasing a Toyota start their search at Toyota of Clermont. Chris B
Excellent staff!
by 12/26/2014on
The staff at this location are phenomenal, extremely professional and worthy our time. We bought a beautiful 2015 Toyota Camry and we are satisfied with the customer service as well as the price received. Heidi B, Financial Representative at Toyota of Cl. was professional, attentive and courteous. I recommend this location to anyone wishing to lease, finance, or trade in their vehicle.
They made it easy
by 12/11/2014on
My husband and I were not sure what we wanted in a new car so we tried everything! When we decided that the Highlander was the car for us out of all the dealers we went to they were by far the best to work with. From the test drive to the financing it all was a breeze! I would recommend them to anyone looking to buy a car...
First Time Buyer
by 11/30/2014on
It was my first time purchasing a car and Toyota of Clermont helped me get the car I wanted. They were extremely patient and friendly. Everything was fast and the process went smoothly. Gabrian was super nice and kind. She was a pleasure to meet.
Questionable Sales Practices
by 05/28/2014on
Definitely not an honest dealership. If you have outside financing, you are wasting your time here. They only want to sell their shady financing to the less knowledgeable novice car buyers. Do your research and yourself a favor and stay away from this dealership!
Shady Practices All Around this Dealership
by 01/10/2014on
After negotiating a price on a used vehicle, taking the car to my mechanic to have it inspected, I returned to complete the purchase. Well, since I had my own financing they would not honor the amount agreed upon earlier in the day. After the parade of characters sent out to tell me how they could get a better rate on financing then I had (and I knew they could not beat 2.89%) I walked away. It was a complete waste of my day. The next day I received a call from Toyota of Clermont. It was a "misunderstanding" yesterday and they would honor the original agreed upon price for the vehicle. I told them to get the paperwork ready and I would be in to sign. I went to my bank and got my certified check for the down payment and my loan approval letter and headed back to Toyota of Clermont. I can't say I was completely surprised when the same game as the day before began once again. They don't deal with Bank of America (although Bank of America informed me Toyota of Clermont was a preferred dealer). They would only honor our agreed upon pricing if I financed through them. This is a disgusting and unethical way to run a business. I was hopeful they would be different than the shark infested dealers in large city dealerships. Nope - they were worse. They lie right to your face. I don't know where to recommend you go for a good and honest auto purchase transaction, but I do know where to tell you NOT to go, and that is Toyota of Clermont. By far, they were the worst group I encountered in a 10 day search for my car purchase. You've been warned.
Shady Practices
by 12/23/2013on
I was there picking up my car after getting the oil changed and I decided to look at a new Corolla, since my lease is up soon. I spoke with a very nice gentleman about the car and even took a test drive. He then brings me in to talk to some other guy about the price. This is where the "fun" began. I told him that I would not be buying the car today and that I needed to discuss it with my wife before I make a decision. He didn't seem to like that and kept telling me how I can make the decision and I don't need to talk to her. In the end, he agreed to work the numbers and then I would discuss it with my wife and come back if we decided to proceed. At least, that's what I thought he agreed to. He asked for the keys to my current car so he could have some evaluate it, which I agreed to. That was my biggest mistake. He kept getting up and going back to the finance guys, or whomever. He did this 3 times, and all 3 times I asked him to bring my keys back. He never did. When we finally had a price that agreeable I asked him to give me a sheet with the details, and also my keys, so I could go home and discuss it with my wife. Now he tells me I should call her and have her meet me there. At this point I was done talking to him and just wanted to leave. So I asked for my keys again and he just wanted to continue talking about the deal. I was only able to get my keys back after I stood up and started asking everyone around where my keys were in a loud voice. This is the worst experience I have ever had at a dealership. It amazes me that car salesman still play these games and treat people this way.
stealing permitted
by 10/24/2013on
my name is paul scott . i wanted to puurchase a car on monday 10/21/13 for my wife but i needed to trade a 2007 suburban in order to make it work. i found a car that would work with the help of France a new employee toyota of clermont . while were driving 3 different cars i was told they would appraise my trade well we got to finance and started to work on the deal and i asked how much i was getting for my trade and was told they were still working on that but they would be finished soon , well when they got the trade amount i could not believe it $500.00 dollars was what they were going to give me in trade after spending two hours there and being told that they wanted to earn my business.I was pissed granted the car had high miles @ 280,000 but booked out at 6800.00 dollars later in the day Headquarters Honda alowed us $$$ 8000.00 dollars for this same car . I wasnt going to say anything but it bothered me so much that day that later I called and asked to speak to the General Manager but was told by his assistant that he was busy and that I would get a call back! i did get a call from the used car manager ans was told that they made a FAIR OFFER AND THAT I COULD REFUSE IT IF I WISHED !!! WHAT IF IT WAS MY MOM,WIFE ,FRIEND WOULD YHEY JUST SAY OK ? ANYWAY I GOT A NICE CAR FROM HEADQUARTERS HONDA FOR MY WIFE and at the end of the day so im only writing this to inform people about the way toyota of Clermont does business. Be very careful with this dealership the trade difference was 7500.00 dollars on a 14,000 dollar deal .