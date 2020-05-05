sales Rating

I was there picking up my car after getting the oil changed and I decided to look at a new Corolla, since my lease is up soon. I spoke with a very nice gentleman about the car and even took a test drive. He then brings me in to talk to some other guy about the price. This is where the "fun" began. I told him that I would not be buying the car today and that I needed to discuss it with my wife before I make a decision. He didn't seem to like that and kept telling me how I can make the decision and I don't need to talk to her. In the end, he agreed to work the numbers and then I would discuss it with my wife and come back if we decided to proceed. At least, that's what I thought he agreed to. He asked for the keys to my current car so he could have some evaluate it, which I agreed to. That was my biggest mistake. He kept getting up and going back to the finance guys, or whomever. He did this 3 times, and all 3 times I asked him to bring my keys back. He never did. When we finally had a price that agreeable I asked him to give me a sheet with the details, and also my keys, so I could go home and discuss it with my wife. Now he tells me I should call her and have her meet me there. At this point I was done talking to him and just wanted to leave. So I asked for my keys again and he just wanted to continue talking about the deal. I was only able to get my keys back after I stood up and started asking everyone around where my keys were in a loud voice. This is the worst experience I have ever had at a dealership. It amazes me that car salesman still play these games and treat people this way. Read more