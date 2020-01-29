Fitzgerald's Countryside Subaru
Extremely bad sale service
by 01/29/2020on
We stop by close to the end of the day, there is only one European sale guy in the building. We ask him for the car that we are interested, but he is seems not happy to help us at all. He tried to stop us when we want to ask questions. E.g we asked for the price, he just pointed the tag and tell us that the price is on the price tag and the dealer is not playing game. We asked how big 7 inches, he said he dont know because he is not american. His attitude to customer is really bad. The salesman is a reflection of a dealer. Stay away from that one.
Possible sale?
by 06/01/2019on
As a daughter of a great man in the car sales business for more than 35 years, I can't even believe I was treated so poorly. I was approached by a salesman and I explained what used car I wanted to see because the online ad didn't have pictures. After being left alone, a few minutes later the salesman returned. He stated to me it's in the shop. So now I hear crickets (dead air) Ok... So I would like to see the car and make a determination as to whether I'd like to purchase it. Again...it's in the shop. So you can't show me the car? 3rd time he says ...it's in the shop. Not only could I not see the car I was interested in the salesman didn't even ask any questions. Where there any other used cars I might be interested in? Crickets! My father would have personally pulled that car from the 'shop' and showed it to anyone even remotely interested. I was totally flabbergasted. Seeing I wasn't going to get any other reaction from this salesman, I simply said to him 'ok...there are other car dealerships I can go to' and I left. Which I did. And I found a great used car and spent double what I planned on simply because I was given the attention and opportunity. Something I didn't receive at this dealership. Needless to say I will never return and would never recommend! Your lose their gain! Kathy Horan
Excellent help by Management
by 08/12/2018on
Andre with Sales Management was very helpful with the sales process and paperwork. Thank you for making my Subaru one of a kind!
Used Car Purchase July 2018
by 07/25/2018on
I learned a good bit from my sales rep, John Rigg, about Subaru’s. I am happy with my first Subaru purchase so far and can’t wait to do continued business with their dealership!
Great Experience
by 04/29/2018on
Just had a Great experience there. Biught my 5th car from them and they really stepped up to make me feel like a VIP. Corrina is the Best Sales Manager I have ever dealt with and Andy was a great and honest sales person.
Subaru Forester
by 11/01/2017on
Rudin Pegini was our sales representative and he was so professional and knowledgeable. While we we set on getting the 2018 Subaru - he was able to make our out of town purchase arrangements smooth and seamless. He stay in touch with my father and prepared us all the way. On the day of delivery, he showed us all the features thoroughly - quite helpful. Thank you Rudin for such Superb guidance ....you made our shopping experience the best car buying experience yet.
Used car
by 06/09/2017on
I had a great experience buying a used vehicle from Fitzgerald's Countryside. Shopped around and came back. No hard sales, very stress free. David was my salesman. He was very knowledgeable and no pressure to buy.
Great Buying Experience
by 04/18/2016on
The entire staff was very helpful. From the salesmen that sold me the car, Neal and Carl. To the guy that answered all of my financing questions. I recommend this dealership to everybody.
Great
by 04/15/2016on
Andy is the best sales guy ever . He knew what what I wanted he helped me find it and he was not pushy like dealers are but he was honest and super cool .
!st Subaru Purchase
by 01/10/2016on
this dealer convinced us to purchase a Subaru Outback over the Honda CRV & Toyota Rav 4. The safety level for the Subaru is outstanding and the 2016 safety features matched others. The sales man was very knowledgeable and made us a very good deal. Would definitely recommend them!
Amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 06/18/2015on
I am Very happy with the service I received. As a woman I was a little nervous going in myself. But, the salesman Curt Parsons was wonderful and awesome!! He made me feel so at ease with the whole process. He went above and beyond! Thank you soooo very much! I was very blessed and feel very grateful.
No brainer
by 03/06/2015on
I contacted Fitz's internet sales dept, .and was truly surprised at the price quoted in the return email. Much better than the "average price in your area" prices I had researched and WAY better than another area Subaru dealer. The car was still in transit and by the time it arrived, it had been put on special, saving me even more. It showed up with some extra features (but no extra price) . Everyone was genuinely friendly and helpful. Trade-in was fair. I drove away feeling good about the purchase. Six months later I feel even better about it. Have recommended the dealership and would definitely buy there again.
Friendliest Dealership and Sales Staff
by 02/09/2015on
The car bug bit me again ... I decided I wanted to trade my two year old Sonata for a new 2015. I scheduled time with 'my' salesperson, Curt Parsons via telephone call. I told him I wanted to look at only white Sonata's, preferably with beige interior. We agreed that I would be at the dealership to meet with him 13 minutes later I was there. Upon arrival Curt was waiting to pleasantly greet me at the door. We briefly discussed my wants in a new car and immediately walked through the showroom to a Quartz White Pearl 2015 Sonata Limited. Due to lighting, the interior didn't look grey, but an off beige-type color. Wasn't too sure the grey was going to work, however, on test driving the car it grew on me. The car has quite a few installed packages that appointed the car quite nicely. What a difference with this car and the 2013 I was trading. The handling, quietness and all the gadgets. Curt took the time to explain each on so that I could get the basic understanding of the feature. Now, it was time to decide to buy or not. Hmmmm ... didn't take me too long. Curt and all the other folks that worked their 'magic' to make the deal work for me did so fantastically. In a couple of hours I was driving home in a new 2015 Sonata Limited. Thanks to all you, especially Curt Parsons.
Wonderful Sales Experience
by 10/16/2013on
The sales process was relaxed, pleasant and the best we ever had at a dealership. Our sales person, Jason D., listened to what we wanted and made recommendations based on this information. He did not push us into buying something we did not want. Because of our experience with Jason, we will purchase future cars from this dealership.
Highly recommend
by 10/12/2013on
Fitzgerald's provided a no hassle internet price for a new Forester that met my specifications and was in stock. My trade-in was reasonable. I was treated fairly and respectfully. Other dealers either: didn't provide an offer -or- when they did make an offer, it was a higher price for a lower model. I had requested an automatic transmission (a more costly option). Of the three other dealers who made offers, all were more expensive than Fitzgerald's. Additionally, the small print on each of the other offers showed that the price was for "any manual transmission on the lot" and none even had manual transmissions on the lot. I'm careful of which businesses I support with my money and was repelled by that maneuver. The experience at Fitgerald's was up front, pleasant and no negative surprises. I refer anyone in the market for a car to Fitzgerald's
