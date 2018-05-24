1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Car buying reaches a new low - Fitzgerald Hyundai scooped my car from another dealer and tried to charge me $2k more for it! I've owned a Hyundai since 2000 and was now shopping for my third. I returned to Fitzgerald Hyundai, the dealer where I bought my current "08 Santa Fe. To be fair, the sales person, at first, did a decent job. At the same time, I had the BEST car buying experience ever, through the Costco Auto Buying Program and the dealership/salesperson that represents Costco members, and because they gave me the best price and extraordinary service, I signed with them. To be upfront, when Fitzgerald followed-up with me on the same day, I told them my preference, as well as, the fact that I was working with the Costco dealer. The salesman responded by saying he could get the car I wanted and asked for a $500 deposit. Here's where it got dicey... supposedly there was only one Platinum Graphite Santa Fe Sport 2.0T in the entire state of Florida, and I had already signed a fantastic deal and put money down at the Costco dealer who said they would have my car the next business day and deliver it to my door (talk about service). I did not give any deposit nor did I make any commitment to Fitzgerald, however, I didn't discourage them from making me a better deal (would you?). The next day Fitzgerald called me, said they acquired the same car and tried to hit me up for an additional $2k over Costco. The salesman did the traditional tap dance when I asked for specific numbers - no transparency. They now had the car I wanted, so I wrote the number I would have paid at the other dealer on a piece of paper and slid it in front of him. At that point, he then took me by the hand, shook it, told me he didn't want my business and promptly showed me the door. I later received a call from a manager which turned out to be another great example why you should NOT do business with Fitzgerald. P.S, no reflection on the female manager who was very nice, wish I could have done business with her. Also, Hyundai USA customer service has fallen a BIT FLAT since I've spoken with them last. Might be time to consider another make as there are plenty of great cars out there. Read more