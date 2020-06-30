5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were the owners of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler manual transmission. We had decided after a year of owning this that we wanted a Wrangler Unlimited with a manual transmission. We contacted the dealership on the internet and received a response immediately. We went down and were met by the salesperson Jim Gass. Jim gave us our options and listened also to our needs. At no point did we feel pressured in any way. After hearing our questions he gave us honest answers and when he wasn't sure he got us the answers. We were then were met by his General manager Sue. In short we left with our new Jeep that day. We got a more than fair price on our trade in. We left feeling better than we ever have felt leaving a dealership after purchasing a vehicle. There was not one aspect of this whole situation that we second guessed. More amazing is the treatment we got from the service department, Jim and Sue the whole staff was beyond superb. We were even given a loaner vehicle with out having to ask for one while tires were switched. If you are looking for a vehicle this is the dealership. we actually are looking at another Jeep and when we decide we know where to go. Thank you for making our purchased a happy one. Lisa Dallacqua and Jim Staubitser Read more