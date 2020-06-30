Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater
Customer Reviews of Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater
Bought my first suv
by 06/30/2020on
Jim was my salesman today I bought my first SUV it's a Chevy equinox 2013 and I love it. everything was so easy today Jim did a great job everything was smooth and easy I highly recommend this place Jimmy did a fantastic job.
Jim Gass is a top notch Guy
by 06/19/2020on
This review is coming a little late but I can definitely tell you Jim Gass is one of the most truthful and direct sales people I have ever dealt with and I did my research for about a year bugged the heck out of him with questions while I was looking to purchase and he still stayed professional and very respectful to my whole family thank you again Mr. Gass for a great experience
Great buying experience
by 10/20/2019on
This is why I keep coming back to Fitzgerald! Customer service is outstanding! My sales guy Floyd was awesome! I was in and out in no time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales and Service
by 10/23/2018on
I would like to thank Pete Lopez for his professional and non-pressured services concerning my purchase. Not only is Pete a remarkable salesman, but also a true gentleman!! Thanks Pete for everything, you're the best!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service ever!
by 08/15/2018on
I have been in this dealership multiple times. My first experience was I went in to buy a BRAND new grand Cherokee from them and they told me from the start. The cannot and will not work the number to make something work and get me into one. I proceeded to go to another dealership and after 20 minutes of work got the price I needed. I then attempted to bring my business in again for an oil change. I pulled up at 1:30PM and the service advisers were on their phones and hanging out. I asked how long it would be for an oil change and they told me. “We cannot get you in today. Come back next week” so I promptly turned around and walked out. They apparently have zero issue turning down business. In all of this. Every person I have dealt with was rude and disrespectful. Trying to scam me and treated me like they’re better than me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Awesome!!
by 07/10/2018on
I want to thank James Gass and the staff at Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater for making my jeep buying experience at the end of June'2018 great! Everyone was friendly and very helpful, I would highly recommend anyone wanting to buy Jeep visit them today. Thank ya'll again, T. Wright
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst Service Ever
by 02/13/2018on
I have taken my Santa Fe Sport there three times and all three times I have said it needed a steering wheel shaft and fuel pump and all three times they did not replace them. I still had the same two issues. I was told by Brandon they won't replace them because they cost too much. Then my warranty ran out. I got a call from the Service manager Paul and he kindly reminded me the warranty was up and I could bring my car back and they would be happy to replace the two parts at my expense. oh so now you will replace them at my cost. Yeah no. I contacted Hyundai USA and took my car to another dealership. Hyundai will pay for the parts and I will have to pay Labor. So no Fitzgerald your warrant scam did not work on me. Another dealership is getting the money. And Hyundai USA knows how you are opporating your warranty work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BEST EVER experience with a dealership from start to finish.
by 11/14/2017on
We were the owners of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler manual transmission. We had decided after a year of owning this that we wanted a Wrangler Unlimited with a manual transmission. We contacted the dealership on the internet and received a response immediately. We went down and were met by the salesperson Jim Gass. Jim gave us our options and listened also to our needs. At no point did we feel pressured in any way. After hearing our questions he gave us honest answers and when he wasn't sure he got us the answers. We were then were met by his General manager Sue. In short we left with our new Jeep that day. We got a more than fair price on our trade in. We left feeling better than we ever have felt leaving a dealership after purchasing a vehicle. There was not one aspect of this whole situation that we second guessed. More amazing is the treatment we got from the service department, Jim and Sue the whole staff was beyond superb. We were even given a loaner vehicle with out having to ask for one while tires were switched. If you are looking for a vehicle this is the dealership. we actually are looking at another Jeep and when we decide we know where to go. Thank you for making our purchased a happy one. Lisa Dallacqua and Jim Staubitser
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Go see Jim Gass
by 11/04/2017on
Jim was so kind and knowledgeable. He assisted me with purchasing a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and made the purchase process quick and painless. I had totaled my previous vehicle in a bad accident and not only was he concerned for my well being, not even knowing me, but also wanted to make sure that I got a great deal. When an issue came up with the vehicle after my purchase, he and the service team went above and beyond to make it right. Please go see him!
New Jeep Wrangler
by 07/04/2017on
I waited for the right deal and found it, I received military discount in lieu of dealer discount (other dealer said I could not conbined discounts) Jim was patient and help us locate the right Jeep with the extras we were looking No preasure deal will recommend to other's
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy car buying experience
by 03/18/2017on
Buying a vehicle here was a pleasure. Jim Gass was great to work with and I would highly recommend him. Thanks Jim, we love our new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EFFICIENT AND KNOWLEGABLE
by 12/13/2016on
great waiting room (free coffee and donuts) good parking can watch through a large window, the clean and orderly repair shop. definitely going back for future services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 10/30/2016on
The entire Team at Fitzgeralds Jeep Clearwater did an Outstanding Job. It was the Best Car buying Experience I have ever had. Real folks who are kind and considerate. Steve Fleischer highlighted all the Awesome features of the Cherokee Latitude and was a pleasure to work with :):)
Excellence!!!
by 09/17/2016on
I just finished leasing my second Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland from FItzgerald. As was the first time, it was the best buying experience ever. GM Gordon Hatch, sales rep Alex Duke, and Business Manager Sean were not only outstanding but ensured that I got the best possible deal I could get. At other stores you expect a "bump" in the finance office; payment up, more money down, etc. Not only was the deal as promised before I went in to sign, it was even better as they shopped my deal and chose a leasing source that cut 3 months off of my lease. Every time I go in there I am treated like a long-time friend or family member. Mr. Fitzgerald has assembled a top-notch team and their service department is even better. I spent a few years in the auto business in my early professional career and know what good is. They continue to raise the bar of excellence. I give them my highest recommendation---five stars! DB, Dunedin, FL
what a joke!!!!!!
by 05/21/2015on
After doing all the paper work and test driving the used car . They tried to steal my car from me for less then half of what it is worth. So I walked away and kept my car .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome!!!
by 05/13/2015on
I actually contacted Dane Stuart from NY to arrange to purchase a new vehicle when I relocated to the Tampa area. This probably wasnt the easiest sale Dane ever had, but he was awesome. He went above and beyond for me and found exactly what I wanted! This was the best experience I have ever had purchasing a vehicle. Everyone Ive met at this dealership has been friendly and helpful. We actually just purchased a second Jeep from Dane because of our great experience. I would highly recommend this dealership, and I absolutely recommend Dane!!! Out of 5 stars, I would rate this dealership a 10!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Fitzway is real
by 01/21/2015on
I was putting off buying a new car because I didn't want to deal with the high-pressure sales tactics and the negotiating game. I hate when sales people treat me like I'm stupid. The staff here was great. The price advertised online and on the window was the price I received. It was considerably below MSRP so I felt I got a fair price. They didn't pressure me with the extras; extended warranties, service plans, etc. They told me what was available and I decided if I wanted them or not. If I said no they said OK. The whole experience was non-stressful and that is exactly what I was looking for. Thanks to Patrick Lawn and Bo Morgan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car, price and best sales person-Phillip
by 01/12/2015on
I leased a 2015 Genesis from this dealership and in particular from Phil. I live on the east coast of Florida and stopped in one evening while I was visiting my sister in Palm Harbor after the dealership had closed for the day. I was not ready to get the vehicle at that time but wanted to see what inventory they had on the lot. I was approached by Phillip Galotta one of the sales people there and I explained to him I was looking for the 2015 Genesis to lease but not ready to do business at that time. That was in October and in December after keeping in touch with Philip I leased the car from him then. I had received several quotes from dealerships in the Tampa in addition to the Fort Lauderdale area where I live and this dealership gave me the best deal along with the best service and experience among them all. I highly recommend anyone looking for a new Hyundai to go see Phillip here and you will not be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Impressed
by 11/17/2014on
This was a very easy experience. No haggling. The price is listed on car & is below msp. Curt Parsons was my salesman. He was very laid back. No pressure. Answered all my questions. We test drove several cars and he answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THEY ONLY PLACE YOU SHOULD SHOP!!
by 04/20/2014on
Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater is the only place you should shop when buying a vehicle. My husband and I went to Courtesy Chrysler Jeep in Brandon and was jerked around for a whole week!! They are [non-permissible content removed] and should be shut down!! Spoke to Joyce at Fitzgeralds and she listened to what we wanted.. No pressure.. They did not have the jeep we wanted but found it and had it delivered in 1 day!! No games!! If you know what you want and don't want to feel like you are being robbed or jerked around please take a trip to Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater!!! They are amazing!! Thank you!! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is THE place to buy your JEEP!
by 10/26/2013on
There are plenty of places to buy Jeeps or Chryslers in the Tampa Bay area, but nobody makes it easier than Fitzgerald's Countryside Chrysler Jeep. Every car in the lot, new or used, is clearly marked with it's book value and Fitzgerald's discounted price. I don't know why more dealers make it so difficult to know what their price is, but it happens all the time.... Not at Fitz. I bought a nearly new Wrangler for my kid there, and was treated politely and non-agressively by a salesman named Dane. Great guy. It takes me a while to make car buying decisions, so I called Dane several times with many, many questions which he always answered politely and professionally. I walked on the lot not sure what I wanted, but after a few visits I left absolutely certain I had bought the best car for the best price. I had shopped for Jeeps everywhere else in the Bay area, but nobody has a better selection of new and spotless used cars like Fitzgerald's does. I've owned several Jeeps, but I'll never buy anywhere else from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
