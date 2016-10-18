5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was quoted by a dealer $26,000 for trading my car for a new 2015 vehicle that met my needs. Looking around the internet I found a 2014 with 18,000 miles listed for $29,990 at Enterprise Sales in Clearwater, FL, that was a higher trim/option level..Bottom line, I paid/financed $32,000 w/tax, etc., and sold my old vehicle for $12,000 a few days later for a net cost of $20,000. Yes, it is a year older but has more features and I'm happy. The only item that indicates it was used are two scuff marks inside the luggage loading area. The no-haggle price meant I saw it in the morning and drove it home that night. If they have the car that fills your needs at a comfortable price, I suggest you buy it. Oh, yeah, you have 7 days to return the car if you don't like it. Whats not to like? Read more