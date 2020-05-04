Saw this 2014 toyota corolla listed at $7300, however, you are looking at $10,700 out the door which includes a $1500 dealership fee which is just absurd. At least have that extra $1500 included in the list price. All in all this 2014 toyota corolla is a nice car but you are looking at $9000 plus tax.
I would have left without our family vehicle without Nicco. He took the time to listen to what we were looking for and went above and beyond to get us into a perfect suv. Not to mention he made it painless. Thanks Nicco!
I bought a pre-owned Land Rover which had a tow hitch. When I picked up the vehicle to take it home, they had removed the tow hitch and refused to replace it. I showed them their own pictures which revealed the tow hitch was actually there, but they didn't care. They are shady - beware
So tired of the lies the sale reps lie to get you to purchase a vehicle. Including the finance people also. Was convince to purchase a Nissan pathfinder. It was a basic model so no bells and whistles to it. I was convinced to buy it when they agreed to place a back up camera in it. I was also told by the finance guy that if i purchased extra warranty on the vehicle, I wouldn't have to pay for anything when an engine light came on. Well, it looks like he went ahead and marked 50$ deductible on it. I had a toddler with me. It took 4.5hrs. We only came for an oil change and they made us wait til we are so freaken tired and hungry to sign papers and get out with out reading them. I just got my backup camera put in. Its a freaken after market! I am so pissed that they didnt tell me it was going to be after market and not factory. How am i supposed to hook up my dash cam when I will be blocking my back up camera now.
On 22 January I brought my vehicle in for a regular oil change and the service advisor asked me if I wanted my vehicle cleaned and I said yes. I watch my vehicle go into the service bay it was there for two hours and 15 minutes which one hour of it no one even walked near the vehicle after I got the vehicle back it looks like all they ever did was rinse it off and when I brought this to the attention of my service advisor I showed him the spots that were still very dirty especially the roof of my truck where it looks like no one even touched it. I’ve had my vehicle service there before and yes it was even cleared there before where they did a fantastic job. This is the poorest service I’ve ever experience from this dealership and this is the second vehicle I purchased from them. Please start doing a better job and treat your customers with respect.
A few months ago my mom and I found a few used Nissan Jukes on the lot that we wanted to look at. Eliu Bermudez approached us outside as we pulled in, his demeanor was calm and endearing. We spent some time browsing a few other vehicles and Eliu had an answer for every question. He listened to every one of our wants, needs and concerns and really took them to heart. My mom and I broke for lunch to discuss and Eliu went to work on finding the best fit for her.
My mom ended up in a brand new 2019 Kicks with a lower interest rate and a comparable payment as she would have, had we had gone with a used Juke. Amazing right?
As we were awaiting paperwork, financing completion, etc. Eliu came and apologized that there was going to be a partial charge for the window tint. We didn’t really understand why but we agreed.
Shortly after, a manager, Kyle came over and said he had noticed on the paperwork that I was a service member; he thanked me for my
service and waived the window tint charge.
Lokey came through as one of the best car buying experiences we have ever had.
I started by contacting someone by the name of Peggy via text/phone about a 2019 Pathfinder SV, I stated we have a 2015 Pathfinder S to trade in, they asked to bring the vehicle to give a full trade in review. Which I understood, an individual by the name of Danny Smith called my wife and told her that sight unseen for our trade for the Pathfinder SV would be over what we could afford. But they could get us into a S, she told them we aren't interested in an S, only the SV that we originally inquired about. She told them I would call back in later. I called back and spoke to a Chris McDonald, told him I came am coming around 5 pm, for them to review the 2014 Pathfinder trade in. Once I arrived I was referred to a salesman by the name Jorge Scott by Chris McDonald the Internet Manager, we agreed on a price. Told my wife to come to the dealership with our children as I had one child already with me to sign the paperwork. As soon as my family arrived they said they had the wrong Pathfinder, it was for an S. Which they could get us into for the price we wanted. I again stated we aren't interested in trading a S for a S, wanted a SV. So they started working numbers, the couldnt get to the price we wanted so we where going to leave. That is when Bill Carey came into the sale and asked if we ever thought about a lease. Which both my wife and I said we had never leased before but that the only thing I had heard was that you have to increase your insurance policy. Which Bill stated they don't require that. We also asked if we need to put any money down. He stated no, and last how strict are they about dings and scratches when you turn the lease in after the 3 years? He stated they are very liberal about it, he went on telling us how he has multiple family members who lease. So we agreed to do it. While Bill worked the numbers I asked Jorge to have my wife test drive the Pathfinder as this would be her car.. She later told me he kept pressuring her into getting into a S instead of the SV. By this time it was after 7 so Bill had left, while he was leaving he said that we would be done and out very soon. When we finally went in to sign for the lease the paperwork showed we where paying a $380 down payment, which we never agreed on, it was suppose to be NO MONEY DOWN. We where also told we would need to pay NOW for our first lease payment. We again were never told this as again we had never leased before, only financed. When it came to talked about when we return the lease after 3 years that a third party company comes and checks out the car and if there is any damage they would send us a bill for it. Which I asked are they STRICT he shook his head YES... So we paid for the extra coverage, even though we where told by Bill not to worry.. Then today, when my wife went to changed the car insurance over we where REQUIRED to increase coverage.. So all three questions we asked about the lease, were answered with lies. I have tried to contact the General Manager about this. Haven't received a call back. So based on the lack of honesty I am leaving a review. And when this lease is up 3 years, will return this Pathfinder SV and will no longer go to Lokey Dealerships.
Watch out w/ these [non-permissible content removed]!
by bilbobaggins45 on 05/13/2018
They tried to sell a vehicle to my son for 3k over what they have the same vehicle advertised for on-line, we matched the VIN #'s. When we go into negotiate the paperwork they have already prepared and get them to honor the on-line price...They miraculously came up with an undisclosed fee of $2997.00 and at the same time reduced the value of the trade in by $900.
I would think long and hard before I ever stepped on this lot again...Hold on to your wallet if you decide to do so....If I could give them zero (0) stars I would, but the review won't allow me to make a post with zero (0) stars...
Awesome experience with Lokey tonight!!!!. Daughters old car was breaking down and no other option but a replacement. Thanks to Evaggelos Kastanis and Mike McMahon for the help in getting my daughter into a 2017 Nissan Sentra. We had a great time and very pleasurable, and I mean pleasurable experience. Not a high pressure sale as most dealership do to customers. No one asking for good faith items to hold you hostage while dealing with them. The sales team and managers worked hard into the late evening to get us the best deal and financing possible and we walked away 1000% happy and satisfied. It was a win, win for both Lokey and us, and I have no problem at all with both sides winning financially and also creating a family bond. We are telling everyone about this dealership and I hope others that work at Lokey can take a page out of the book of the two men mentioned in assisting us, if they do, then other dealerships might as well close because they will not be able to compete. Kevin (service writer) was awesome as we initially tried to get my daughters car services to repair. Kevin showed us the problems and the things needed to get her old car running right again and it was just not cost effective. He worked really well with us and also helped us make a decision on buying a new car, he made a lot of sense and was 100% honest with us, showing us the computer print out, taking with the mechanic and his view points as well. In my opinion, and with this combined team (and yes, they work very well together), this dealership again, is unstoppable in customer service, sales and financing putting the customers needs first!
Thank you again,
JB
Thanks !
As a Lokey customer for over 15 years I have purchased multiple vehicles and patronized the service department. My recent purchase of a 2017 Nissan Armada Platinum Edition has been a nightmare. Nothing has gone as promised!
The biggest issue is after negotiating the price, I decided to roll lease payments, repairs the leased vehicles needed and the lease termination fee into my deal. After we decided to do this I was assured by the salesman(who has since been fired) and the Director of Finance that the returned vehicle would be taken care of. I even made sure to get the Finance Director to record this durning the audio recorded portion of the purchase. The business office did send us a check for the two lease payments, but it do not include the termination fee. From discussions during the deal the salesman made it sound like that would be handled through their Kia Dealership, so I was under the impression they would pay the termination fee direct to Kia. When Kia Finance called about the overdue fee I reached out to the Finance Director, this was per his request because he was my point of contact for fixing other issues with the deal. He agreed we were not paid correctly and assured me he had contacted the business office and a check "was cut and in the mail." After 2 weeks and no check, I reached out to the General Manager. He promptly replied he takes this personal and would dig into the "nuts and bolts of my deal." My response "here is the email that shows your Finance Director confirming I am owed money and a check has been mailed." 10 days later I have heard nothing. Must be a lot of nuts and bolts to dig through. To keep Kia Finance from reporting the unpaid disposition on my wife's credit I will have to pay it off. This means I paid for it in my car deal and now out of pocket.
The delivery of the vehicle was an absolute train wreck. They didn't remove the protective film off all the interior handles, the two rear tv screens, the cargo area, the brushes aluminum trim and the wood grain trim. I had to bring the car back for window tint a couple days after the deal. I pointed this out to our salesman and he assured me he would have the car detailed again. When I returned to pick up the car the plastic hadn't been removed. To make matters worse he parked the car under a tree that dropped pink flowers on the hood and they backed on leaving permanent spots.
I have attempted to resolve these issues without going to Social Media, Nissan and the Florida Attorney General Consumer Affairs Division. Sadly Lokey Nissan doesn't want to honor the deal they made with us. After being blown off by the General Manager it is no wonder I find myself in this situation. These type of systemic issues are a leadership issue! When you have a salesman bribing good Nissan surveys out of you offering 3 tanks of free gas for high ratings. Well that type of behavior is learned from a management team that for lack of a better term steals from customers.
Matthew David is a knowledgeable salesman. He took the time to show me the different models, explained the features of each model. He did not try to up sale me, and worked with me to get the best deal possible on the model I chose. I am very satisfied with my Nissan Rouge and the way I was treated by Matthew David and Lokey.
I recently purchased an SUV at Lokey Nissan and I have to say that the service I received was better than when I purchased another car at another dealership. The salesman who helped me, Matthew David, was very courteous and helped me get into a vehicle that was within the price range that I was comfortable in. The finance manager, Ray, was also very helpful and got me a great interest rate on the new loan. This isn't the first vehicle that my family has purchased at the dealership and it probably won't be the last.
So, there seems to be another what I would call "sleazy" part of a lease arrangement. The lease on my 2014 Nissan Rouge is up middle of January 2017. Contract says that I can buy the car for $14,550 plus a $300 fee, but I need to go to a Nissan dealer to actually do the purchase. I went back to the original Nissan Dealer (Lokey in Clearwater, Fl. ) and was told in order to purchase my car I need to pay them about $1500 in additional fees (~$700 for a vehicle inspection and another $700 in dealer fees!!) (I already paid the dealer costs to them on the original lease). I called Nissan Motor Acceptance corp. to tell them about it and basically try to buy the lease out with them directly. They said they could not sell me the car directly, and agreed that I should be able to buy the car for the lease buyout, $300 fee and sales tax, but said... "each dealer is different and I should ask around". (Are they kidding??). I then found out that many dealers are doing this! Incredible! How is this legal? You must buy the car through a Nissan dealer, and they can charge you whatever they like??
I did eventually find what I consider to be the one ethical Nissan dealer in Florida (and maybe Connecticut as well, as Bruce Nissan in Wilton, Ct. charges similar type fees). Crown Nissan in St. Petersburg Florida were terrific!. A salesman by the name of Patrick Farrow and the company were decent enough to sell me "my" car at the agreed upon cost. They were the only dealer I had found who was willing to abide by the legal Nissan Lease Contract. ... Buyer beware. I'd stay away from Nissan leases if I were you. Seems exiting a lease either by turn in or purchase is very difficult and expensive!! Crown owns many other dealerships in addition to Nissan, so they now have a loyal customer for sure!! Kudos to Crown Nissan! Shame on Nissan for allowing this very bad behavior!!
DO NOT GO TO LOKEY NISSAN! This was the worst experience I've ever had with any business. I have bought several cars in the past and enjoy the car buying experience, but this turned out to be the worst nightmare with the worst service possible. I found a "good deal" online and called in the morning to ensure that the car was available and that I qualified for all applicable rebates for that price and there would only be standard taxes and fees on top of that.
Once I arrive to the dealership, I see that they are doing a major renovation and have placed the sales office in a trailer. So I meet ANGELO, the sales associate I spoke with over the phone that morning, and he remembers exactly the car I'm looking for so he says he will get the keys and be right back. One hour later (no exaggeration), he frantically comes back and says that the car is in a holding lot 45 minutes north. Angelo says he's embarrassed because he knows I drove from Orlando to Clearwater to buy that specific car.
Regardless of this, I still give the dealership a chance and agree to talking numbers to see if the car should be transported if I buy it. Then Angelo proceeds to show us a list price that's $4,000 higher than the price I agreed with him over the phone. He goes on to say that the price online is with all qualifying rebates and before the DEALER ADDENDUM of $2,000. I immediately ask for a manager.
The sales manager, MIGUEL, tries to do the typical dealership runaround of how much I want to pay per month. I instantly call his b.s. and tell him I came for the price I confirmed with over the phone, and that mandatory dealer installation fees are false advertisement and means for legal action against the dealership.
At this point, the GSM, BRENT TANSY, steps in and tries to resolve the situation. He continued to lower the price to try and save the sale and reduce escalation, but I told him that no matter what the price is, I wouldn't buy a car from LOKEY NISSAN because of its wrongful business practices. He continues to say that Lokey is the best selling car dealer on the coast, so I ask him if they achieve that morally and thru honest business practices. His reaction was my confirmation that Lokey is built on the foundation of greed, sleaziness, and inconsideration. There are better places you can go to buy a car, DO NOT TRUST Lokey.
The Service at Lokey Nissan is the best I have ever dealt with, and I wouldn't go anywhere else, They've taken care of my vehicles time after time, and the level of professionalism, knowledge, and Caring is beyond reproach.
I recommend them to anyone looking for a change from the hassle of all the questionable Service Centers out there. A personnel thank you to their Service Director, Jason Y, and to Mr. L for have such awesome employees.
Unfortunitely this dealer does not have the infastructure to handle email lease deals via emails.
Has most dealers they want to talk to you.
Well I have ZERO interest in talking.
Prices quoted over email were different after phone conversations.
I was not pleased.
I was interacting with a sales consultant versus a knowledge Internet Manager.
I live 2 1/2 hours away from this dealership and was trying to get all the information I could before I made the trip. After confirming all kinds of info and numbers, I drove there. Come to find out, the internet manager had lied directly to me about several things including the price of the Sorento I wanted, the value of my trade, that they DID NOT regularly used my credit union and were NOT familiar with them, that they had not preapproved financing options days before I got there - like I was told, and on the amount of dealer fees and other fees (including a "e-serivces fee"). This all added up to difference in the price of Sorento of $6000+, and pretty much put the vehicle out of the price range I was seeking. Not to mention that I had an appointment at 12:00, didn't find out how high the price actually was until almost 4:00pm when I got to sit down with the finance manager. Left immediately after I complained to the finance manager who understood my fustration, and the general manager who couldn't care less, other than, "Lets make this deal." Wasted an entire day! Buyer beware, comb through your paperwork and watch out for additional expenses and incorrect prices than what you were told.
We have been looking for a new car, and went to Lokey in Palm Harbor to see what they had. We have been looking for a couple of weeks, have done plenty of reseach on the internet, and had communicated with others who have the same model.
When we got to Lokey, there were no prices on any of the stickers....and when we asked why, the salesperson gave us a little song and dance, we can't do that we have take the VIN number inside, and run it first.
I informed him that this would be a waste of my very valuable customer time, and said he should request a policy change, and immediately left.
