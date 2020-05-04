sales Rating

I started by contacting someone by the name of Peggy via text/phone about a 2019 Pathfinder SV, I stated we have a 2015 Pathfinder S to trade in, they asked to bring the vehicle to give a full trade in review. Which I understood, an individual by the name of Danny Smith called my wife and told her that sight unseen for our trade for the Pathfinder SV would be over what we could afford. But they could get us into a S, she told them we aren't interested in an S, only the SV that we originally inquired about. She told them I would call back in later. I called back and spoke to a Chris McDonald, told him I came am coming around 5 pm, for them to review the 2014 Pathfinder trade in. Once I arrived I was referred to a salesman by the name Jorge Scott by Chris McDonald the Internet Manager, we agreed on a price. Told my wife to come to the dealership with our children as I had one child already with me to sign the paperwork. As soon as my family arrived they said they had the wrong Pathfinder, it was for an S. Which they could get us into for the price we wanted. I again stated we aren't interested in trading a S for a S, wanted a SV. So they started working numbers, the couldnt get to the price we wanted so we where going to leave. That is when Bill Carey came into the sale and asked if we ever thought about a lease. Which both my wife and I said we had never leased before but that the only thing I had heard was that you have to increase your insurance policy. Which Bill stated they don't require that. We also asked if we need to put any money down. He stated no, and last how strict are they about dings and scratches when you turn the lease in after the 3 years? He stated they are very liberal about it, he went on telling us how he has multiple family members who lease. So we agreed to do it. While Bill worked the numbers I asked Jorge to have my wife test drive the Pathfinder as this would be her car.. She later told me he kept pressuring her into getting into a S instead of the SV. By this time it was after 7 so Bill had left, while he was leaving he said that we would be done and out very soon. When we finally went in to sign for the lease the paperwork showed we where paying a $380 down payment, which we never agreed on, it was suppose to be NO MONEY DOWN. We where also told we would need to pay NOW for our first lease payment. We again were never told this as again we had never leased before, only financed. When it came to talked about when we return the lease after 3 years that a third party company comes and checks out the car and if there is any damage they would send us a bill for it. Which I asked are they STRICT he shook his head YES... So we paid for the extra coverage, even though we where told by Bill not to worry.. Then today, when my wife went to changed the car insurance over we where REQUIRED to increase coverage.. So all three questions we asked about the lease, were answered with lies. I have tried to contact the General Manager about this. Haven't received a call back. So based on the lack of honesty I am leaving a review. And when this lease is up 3 years, will return this Pathfinder SV and will no longer go to Lokey Dealerships. Read more