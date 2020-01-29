1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As a daughter of a great man in the car sales business for more than 35 years, I can't even believe I was treated so poorly. I was approached by a salesman and I explained what used car I wanted to see because the online ad didn't have pictures. After being left alone, a few minutes later the salesman returned. He stated to me it's in the shop. So now I hear crickets (dead air) Ok... So I would like to see the car and make a determination as to whether I'd like to purchase it. Again...it's in the shop. So you can't show me the car? 3rd time he says ...it's in the shop. Not only could I not see the car I was interested in the salesman didn't even ask any questions. Where there any other used cars I might be interested in? Crickets! My father would have personally pulled that car from the 'shop' and showed it to anyone even remotely interested. I was totally flabbergasted. Seeing I wasn't going to get any other reaction from this salesman, I simply said to him 'ok...there are other car dealerships I can go to' and I left. Which I did. And I found a great used car and spent double what I planned on simply because I was given the attention and opportunity. Something I didn't receive at this dealership. Needless to say I will never return and would never recommend! Your lose their gain! Kathy Horan Read more