Enterprise Car Sales Clearwater
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Clearwater
Chuck Figgins
by 10/18/2016on
Buying was a breeze. Brianna was very helpful and patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent people to work with they seemed genuine
by 07/25/2016on
wonderful people the cars are priced at a good value no need to negotiate everyone there went out of there way to create a quality buying experience sales people very nice and managers were very helpful and were part of the process I will get another car from them when I need one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Experience
by 06/24/2016on
From the minute we walked onto the car lot through the purchasing process we were treated with respect and professionalism. We will definitely return for our next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Easy car buying experience
by 01/08/2016on
this was the best car buying experience I have ever had the "pleasure" to enjoy. it took approximately 2 hours from time I walked into the showroom until the time I walked out the door with keys in hand and big smile on my face. I would hope all car dealerships would take lessons from the professional way that I was given service to purchase an automobile, from the time I entered the showroom until the time I left I was treated fairly and with respect by all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic!!!!
by 01/05/2016on
Our Enterprise Car Sales experience was fantastic. The whole staff was professional, patient and accommodated our three children during the car buying process. You could tell there was high moral at this business/workplace. Everybody was so helpful and made our car buying experience a breeze. Great group of folks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
About as good as you're going to get with a car dealer
by 12/10/2015on
You're just not going to get a GOOD review from me in regards to car dealerships. They ALL lie. I will say that compared to any other dealership I've been to, Enterprise was the closest to being straight up with me. Additionally, they do business with Achieva who gives great rates and are easy to work with. All things considered I would recommend them. I would use them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful
by 11/10/2015on
I was a first time car buyer when I came here to buy my car that I have now. I was completely clueless on what I was doing and didn't have much at all to offer. ALL of the staff here especially mike and Jason helped me out so much in order for me to leave their dealership with a car. I would recommend anyone who asked me to come here to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best car buying experience
by 07/29/2015on
Everybody at the Clearwater Enterprise Car Sale Center was amazing! I will definitely refer them and use them again in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great way to buy
by 07/22/2015on
I was quoted by a dealer $26,000 for trading my car for a new 2015 vehicle that met my needs. Looking around the internet I found a 2014 with 18,000 miles listed for $29,990 at Enterprise Sales in Clearwater, FL, that was a higher trim/option level..Bottom line, I paid/financed $32,000 w/tax, etc., and sold my old vehicle for $12,000 a few days later for a net cost of $20,000. Yes, it is a year older but has more features and I'm happy. The only item that indicates it was used are two scuff marks inside the luggage loading area. The no-haggle price meant I saw it in the morning and drove it home that night. If they have the car that fills your needs at a comfortable price, I suggest you buy it. Oh, yeah, you have 7 days to return the car if you don't like it. Whats not to like?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Grand Caravan
by 07/10/2015on
I am very happy to say I was able to get the van I needed in a short time. The salesman was very helpful with finding a vehicle that could fit my special needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service
by 07/09/2015on
We recently bought a vehicle and the transaction was so smooth. The customer service we received was top notch!! There were a couple issues we noticed and they were fixed promptly! We will not go anywhere else to purchase again. Not only was everything great and handled in a very short time, we got an amazing deal on the vehicle as well. When they say they are under kbb they aren't lying! A+++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As Advertised - Nice Place To Buy & Sell Vehicles
by 02/19/2015on
My experience with Enterprise Car Sales in Clearwater was good. Since I was able to see the cars available online - with no-haggle pricing and Carfax information available, the selection process was quick and easy. The trade-in/purchase offer was fair and the entire transaction was handled very professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments