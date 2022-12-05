5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Megan was absolutely amazing! I had to come in a day earlier to purchase and look at the Mercedes and she was outstanding to deal with and so helpful! The test drive was simple and easy, the process was quick and painless, and I got to take my beautiful new Mercedes home with me to enjoy for my birthday!!!! I LOVE the new body style for the 2020 Mercedes CLA! This will be an AWESOME edition to my collection of beautiful cars. I'll be sure to come back to see Megan in the future and I will also hopefully have Watts in finance too! Thank you all for the awesome service! Come see Megan for your next gorgeous car! She will help you out! And the rates are better than any place!!! Read more