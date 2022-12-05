Off Lease Only Bradenton
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Bradenton
Megan is the best
by 05/12/2022on
Exquisite job by Megan!! She is knowledgeable, funny, and a great saleswoman! I’ll definitely be back again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan was great
by 05/12/2022on
Megan provided a great experience for our first time shopping at Off Lease!! We will gladly be back for more in the future! Can’t wait to try out the new Dodge Grand Caravan GT!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan was fantastic
by 05/10/2022on
Megan was very attentive. She displayed a lot of professionalism and patience with me. I enjoyed the entire experience and I would definitely recommend Friends, family, and anyone looking to purchase a car to come to her!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Stuff
by 05/10/2022on
Awesome customer service, very patient, would recommend Megan 100%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan Pardy great sales Person
by 05/07/2022on
My wife and I came a long way to purchase a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse from Megan Pardy. She made sure we had several different Traverses to choose from and when we made our choice she got the paperwork finished and into finance with Todd who was very helpful as well. Thank you Megan Pardy for all of your help with our purchase. Doug and Barbara A
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan was fantastic
by 05/05/2022on
I drove all the way from Winter Haven just for this 2022 Nissan Frontier! Megan was extremely helpful the entire way. She had the vehicle pulled up, open and ready to view and take for a drive when I pulled up. I’m so glad I came here. The prices of the other Frontiers up by me, were at least 5k more than here PLUS these other dealerships wanted to tack on a whole bunch other charges. I wasn’t having that. Off lease made the whole process too simple. No haggle prices. No hidden fees. It was perfect. I’ll definitely be back for myself and recommend anyone to come here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Just what I wanted!
by 05/04/2022on
If y’all are looking for a new car and need a shopping companion not a sales person- PLEASE give Megan Pardy a call at 941-720-2115! This woman went above and beyond till 10 pm even when I was ready to just call it quits 😣 she made it happen and ordered my car THAT NIGHT! While waiting she shared experiences, background of vehicles and personal experiences, and made buying my first car completely alone the most enjoyable experience it could be and held my hand literally at one point through it 🤭 - she got me the EXACT vehicle I came in for, with the payments I wanted, and all the required accessories- NAVIGATION 🥴🫣😂 Honestly from start to finish they made me feel like I was the only one there and made sure to do everything to get you what you wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Nissan
by 05/01/2022on
Process was super simple from start to finish, Megan took exceptional care of us and finding the perfect vehicle. Wouldn’t have had it any other way! Todd in finance took great care of us too! The whole thing was a easy peasy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
5
by 05/01/2022on
Great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 05/01/2022on
Sales team (Megan , watts, etc) were great to work with. Got me in a car same day would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 04/25/2022on
At a time when the market for previously owned vehicles is insane, making a purchase at Off Lease Only was a wonderful experience. There was no pressure from our sales associates Aldo and Nick, and Blake, who helped us with the financing, was honest and kept our best interests at the forefront of the transaction. We are extremely please with our experience at Off Lease Only, and I was amazed by the volume of their inventory. I totally recommend shopping Off Lease Only first if you're in the market for a previously owned vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Megan was fantastic!!
by 04/24/2022on
Megan was absolutely amazing! I had to come in a day earlier to purchase and look at the Mercedes and she was outstanding to deal with and so helpful! The test drive was simple and easy, the process was quick and painless, and I got to take my beautiful new Mercedes home with me to enjoy for my birthday!!!! I LOVE the new body style for the 2020 Mercedes CLA! This will be an AWESOME edition to my collection of beautiful cars. I'll be sure to come back to see Megan in the future and I will also hopefully have Watts in finance too! Thank you all for the awesome service! Come see Megan for your next gorgeous car! She will help you out! And the rates are better than any place!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 04/23/2022on
Quickest and easiest process i’ve ever had. Megan and Todd were fantastic 🤩
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very charismatic
by 04/21/2022on
Wonderful people! Took less time than I thought. Megan and Saber were very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Land Rover Purchase- Megan & Todd were awesome
by 04/20/2022on
Megan and Todd were so awesome helping us find the greatest car! They were so helpful and knowledgeable and made the process an absolute pleasure. This is a 5 star company with excellent service! Would buy again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
JAMES KALINS
by 04/20/2022on
Fabulous answered every question very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan helped me find a new car!
by 04/19/2022on
I would give Megan the highest recommendations and over 100stars if I could. She kept me calm from my anxiety with finding a replacement car for my civic!! I am so happy that I came and worked with her! She was so pleasant and sweet! Come see her for your car purchase too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan and Todd did such an amazing job!
by 04/14/2022on
From the beginning to the end, this whole experience has been amazing. Megan was kind and considerate over the phone and I was so thankful to work with a woman in sales that would help me out. When I came in, it was even better. She had already brought the Dodge Dart up, cleaned it up, and had it ready before I came in. I was out on a test drive instantly and walking into finance to buy my pretty new car! I didn’t just have the best sales woman either, I had the best finance manager too! Todd was funny and explained everything to me just like Megan did! I would recommend anybody to come here for their purchase. The people are awesome, the prices are fantastic, and the whole process is so simple!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan was super awesome!
by 04/10/2022on
Megan helped me before I came into the dealership, we found the perfect SUV for my boyfriend, my dog, and I! Everything went soooo smoothly! She helped me find exactly what I needed, and I left feeling stress free and giddy! I can’t wait to take it on a road trip up to Michigan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Megan did amazing
by 04/09/2022on
I'm looking to purchase a truck or jeep from Megan in the future. I left another dealership to come here because Megan was so considerate and kind on the phone. I cane in and she was even better to work with. I will gladly come back to her once my wife and I decide which vehicle we want to purchase. Come see her folks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good job
by 04/09/2022on
Megan did a fabulous job and got me into the car I absolutely loved! We were looking for something that would flat tow, and she was very knowledgeable helping us find exactly what we need!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
