Hendrick Honda Bradenton
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda Bradenton
Excellent Out of State purchase
by 04/08/2022on
Hendrick Honda Bradenton is far and away the best dealership we have ever worked with. We just traded in the van we purchased in person in FL. This time we texted with our original sales person, Angela Peraez, from 3 years ago and traded in the van for a Honda CRV. We did all the car comparisons, research information and paperwork online an FedEx The car was delivered to us in KY in perfect condition. Excellent transaction by all parties involved!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A new approach to car leasing
by 05/30/2021on
knowledgeable sales person ,good - responsive and attentive especially in trade in towards leasing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great staff as service reps but horrible service and management
by 01/29/2021on
Great front end service reps ,awesome they are professional, polite, courteous I lack the vocabulary to do them justice. I’ve had numerous problems with my air conditioner. for some reason ,they just didn’t even look at the cabin filter until the critter living in my air conditioner had chewed it to bits. Talking about a pain and expense, I drop it off ,Uber home ,then Uber back ,just to be told nothing wrong with it after multiple visits ,they finally did look at the cabin filter They want to replace it and they said somethings been eating your system. Mind you ,every service appointment that I had a mechanic supposedly visually inspected that cabin filter and checked it off on my service sheets .which I have four of those things saying that filter was fine even though a week after the last service it’s destroyed by a critter that’s been living in my system for months. Recommendation and I know it’s sad is to double check all of their work like the oil filter that’s right the oil filter that they say they change but they didn’t the cabin filter did they say they inspected but they didn’t that kind of stuff it’s sad but you have to go behind them because they are that unprofessional and management don’t get me started on management .ask the people at Hendrick Honda how they check the temperature of an air conditioner ,when you get your answer ,asked him how in the heck is a grown man supposed to crawl 6 inches into an air conditioner vent to get cool. Because they measure the temperature with a meat thermometer they drop in the one vent that they leave open. So my Honda pilot is a miserable wreck because when you look at the crummy repair job they tried to do from the critter eating my air conditioner and behind the dash parts / wires. it’s kind of scary a lot of electrical tape a lot of stuff that you scratch your head about and say wow these guys are real professionals. NOT!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying a Used Car and Happy with outcome
by 11/13/2020on
I was looking for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee and live in Orlando. Melissa Richardson of Hendrick Honda reached out to me and made the experience efficient and expedient. She met me half way to see the vehicle and to determine if it was right for me. She followed through on all aspects of the sale. I highly recommend Melissa at Hendricks Honda of Bradenton for your new or used car needs. Beverly Murphy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Accord Service
by 06/18/2020on
Service went well, however it took more than 10 minutes for a service rep to help me. They were all walking around but no one offered to help me. Must note that one rep was helping someone and told me if no body helped me he would when he finished.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pilot Tune Up
by 04/30/2020on
Took my Honda Pilot in for a 45000 mile tune up. Matt Winslow, my service rep was a true pro. Courteous, nice and explained what they were going to do. Very happy with the quick turn around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 04/18/2020on
The service person (Josh) was very professional and explained everything about the service procedure. He answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 02/22/2020on
This is our second vehicle from Hendrick Honda in less than 6 months. Love the low pressure selling, courteous staff and our salesman John Nosal. We got a great deal and felt like they did their best to give us the most car for our money! Highly recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5,000 mile checkup
by 01/20/2020on
I was greeted quickly and warmly by the service rep who outlined the process in detail. The waiting area was entirely comfortable, and they provided all the creature comforts to make the wait a pleasant one. The service was completed well within the estimated time I had been given, and the service rep discussed every facet of the itemized report with me. The experience from beginning to end was fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Ever
by 09/18/2019on
I have bought 6 Hondas over the last 30yrs. My experience has always been great! Here in Florida, I've purchased 4 of the 6 & all 4 from the same person! John Nosal has always made choosing & negotiating the deal both painless & seamless! It's always been such a pleasure INSTEAD of the dreaded high pressure transaction. We also have had a wonderful, trustworthy relationship with the service department too...and that too steers us back to this dealership! Kudos to you and your staff...from manager to financial dept, & everyone in between!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hendrick Honda did it again
by 05/10/2019on
Tony Bradford took great care of me. Stephen in finance was fun and easy to work with. Brian Smith was nice and also very helpful. Everyone had a great attitude and was attentive. Tony made sure the car was cleaned and I was happy before I left. I originally came to the service department for a tire concern. They provided me a Honda Accord loaner. The car was amazing. Tony had messaged me a couple days prior asking me if I was happy about my civic. The car was fine it is just too small with a gun belt. I just walked right over and Talked to him about a new accord. I left the next day with a sweet 19 accord.
Honda for life.
by 03/26/2019on
Elizabeth was very helpful in helping me find the PERFECT new car. I LOVE my new Honda HR-V. So far it is my favorite Honda ever!...and Iâve had Hondaâs for 25 years. Thank you so much Elizabeth for another great experience buying another great Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Hendrick
by 03/13/2019on
I was very pleased with my purchase at Hendrick Honda Bradenton. I purchased a new 2019 Honda Insight with Rico and feel I got a great deal on an excellent car. I highly recommend buying a Honda with Rico.
I love my new CR-V
by 03/08/2019on
The staff at Hendrick Honda Bradenton were superb. Elizabeth, Gabriel, Steve, and Scott were all very professional and made me feel very at home. Not all dealerships would treat you as well as they did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly recommend
by 02/23/2019on
Had a great buying experience with Hendrick Honda. No pricing games and very fast/professional. Leased a new Civic after leasing the previous three at Crown Honda of St. Pete. Try to get Elizabeth Faragher if possible!
Great place to buy a car
by 01/17/2019on
I buy a 2016 Honda pilot from here. Rico was a very good sales person. This is a great place to purchase a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic and Totally Unexpected
by 12/10/2018on
I went to Hendrick Honda to get the oil changed in my Honda Civic and drove away in a new Honda CR-V. John Ramirez promptly checked my car in for service. While in the service department John, Richard Steenstra and I started talking about my car and ended up discussing my appointment to purchase a Honda SUV, the following day, with a competitor. The next thing I knew, in walked Tony Bradford; who stole the show. Tony Bradford is incredible. He is the first auto salesperson who did not make me feel like I was being pushed into a purchase. He explained the difference between the Honda CR-V and the HR-V and brought out both cars for me to assess. He was extremely patient, answered all my questions (although he knew I had an appointment at another dealership) and even took me out for a test drive. Tony's product knowledge, patience and his salesmanship skills soon had me back in the dealership with Scott Sandmann working out a deal, which I thought was fantastic, while Taylor Christiansen quickly drew up the documents. Tony had my Honda CR-V serviced and then spent extra time familiarizing me with all its new features and getting them set to my individual specifications. Richard Steenstra, who was instrumental, in connecting me with Tony, even came out to congratulate me on my purchase. What a team! Not only did I get the Honda CR-V I wanted but I found a prodigious team to work with in the future for sales and service with an entire dealership I know I can rely on. As a new retiree to Florida and a woman purchasing on her own; I wholeheartedly recommend Tony Bradford as your go-to guy. He and his entire team made my car service - turned shopping experience - Fantastic and Totally Unexpected! Thank you Tony, John, Richard, Scott, Taylor and Hendrick Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No stress
by 07/03/2018on
No stress and no pressure. Thanks Matt for your help>
Love my new car!
by 06/26/2018on
I love my new civic and so happy I went to Hendrick Honda. Thanks Mathew for your help.
professional
by 06/26/2018on
I knew what I wanted to look at before I git there. Was greeted by salesman Matt Paulson who was very professional and made the process very fast and easy.
Recommend
by 06/19/2018on
I went to several other car dealers where who did not take the time with me or care about my concerns. From the moment I was greeted by Matt Paulson my salesman I could tell this was different. Matt Listened to me and together we found the right car for me and I felt I got a great deal. Very happy with Hendrick Honda and I would highly recommend.
