2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Great front end service reps ,awesome they are professional, polite, courteous I lack the vocabulary to do them justice. I’ve had numerous problems with my air conditioner. for some reason ,they just didn’t even look at the cabin filter until the critter living in my air conditioner had chewed it to bits. Talking about a pain and expense, I drop it off ,Uber home ,then Uber back ,just to be told nothing wrong with it after multiple visits ,they finally did look at the cabin filter They want to replace it and they said somethings been eating your system. Mind you ,every service appointment that I had a mechanic supposedly visually inspected that cabin filter and checked it off on my service sheets .which I have four of those things saying that filter was fine even though a week after the last service it’s destroyed by a critter that’s been living in my system for months. Recommendation and I know it’s sad is to double check all of their work like the oil filter that’s right the oil filter that they say they change but they didn’t the cabin filter did they say they inspected but they didn’t that kind of stuff it’s sad but you have to go behind them because they are that unprofessional and management don’t get me started on management .ask the people at Hendrick Honda how they check the temperature of an air conditioner ,when you get your answer ,asked him how in the heck is a grown man supposed to crawl 6 inches into an air conditioner vent to get cool. Because they measure the temperature with a meat thermometer they drop in the one vent that they leave open. So my Honda pilot is a miserable wreck because when you look at the crummy repair job they tried to do from the critter eating my air conditioner and behind the dash parts / wires. it’s kind of scary a lot of electrical tape a lot of stuff that you scratch your head about and say wow these guys are real professionals. NOT! Read more