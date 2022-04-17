4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was DREADING going to a car dealer, but I wanted a brand new car, and that's the only place to get one, so I put out a request for an Internet bid. A few hours later Carl from Cox Mazda in Bradenton called back with a very reasonable offer. He emphasized from that very first phone call that he would be up front about all costs - nothing hidden. Turns out there wasn't much to hide - there were no "surprises" like advertising fees, dealer prep or some mandatory rust-proofing service that other dealers might tack on. The only added fees were destination charge (the same amount listed on the Mazda USA website) and a dealer fee, which was $100.00 lower than a different Mazda dealership I researched. I entered the dealership with my guard up, and kept waiting for the "oops, I forgot to tell you about this extra fee" line, but that didn't happen. No shell games with a small savings here and a bigger expense in its place. My questions were all answered and I wasn't made to feel rushed. We went over the final bill line by line before I signed it. And they don't forget you once the sale is made. I received several follow-up phone calls asking how I was enjoying my new car and if I had any questions, along with several letters in the mail thanking me for my business and making sure that I was completely satisfied. They even sent a tin of fresh-baked cookies with a thank you card! "Completely Satisfied" was a phrase I heard a lot during the transaction. Everyone I spoke with, from the owner Gary on down to the staff working the floor reiterated that they are concerned with my complete satisfaction. As Carl put it, "we don't try to make money buy selling expensive cars, we make money by selling A LOT of cars at a fair price. And happy customers are the ones that come back and tell their friends about us." That's paraphrasing, but you get the idea. It's a simple concept. Too bad so few businesses follow it. If you shop at Publix then you understand their philosophy that taking care of the customer and treating him/her with respect and fairness is the cornerstone of doing good business. Imagine if Publix sold cars - that's what Cox Mazda is like. Top-notch. In short, I HIGHLY recommend Cox Mazda to anyone car shopping. Honest, they didn't pay me to say this - they earned it. Read more