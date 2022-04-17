Cox Mazda
Customer Reviews of Cox Mazda
Great work on a Miata Classic
by 04/17/2022on
I have waited for a few months to write a review and on purpose. I wanted to see if the work held up. It certainly has. I sent my 2003 Mazda Miata (purchased new from them when they were on Business 41 in Palmetto) to their current shop for considerable work including fixing oil leaks, a water pump, timing belt, new tires and other items. I received assistance from a very cooperative service manager (Travis Craw). He was helpful, attentive, professional and courteous throughout the work order. The management kindly worked with me financially. Shout out to great work by Irving (tech). The entire experience was positive and I would not hesitate to bring this or another car to them for service. I am enjoying the Miata at present, riding top down in this wonderful spring Florida weather. Thank you Travis and all at Cox Mazda for doing such a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying.
by 10/13/2019on
I bought a Brand New Mazda 3 from Ashta Chatman, at Cox Mazda and she was amazing. She made the car buying process so simple and easy. I recommend anyone going her to deal with Astha.
New Car
by 01/02/2017on
I bought a new CX5 from Cox Mazda today. My salesman and finance person were great, but not just that, the staff as a whole were courteous, knowledgeable and efficient. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New CX-5
by 10/19/2015on
Just bought a new CX-5 and our sales person, Mark Brown, was excellent to work with. He was very professional and seems to have a lot of knowledge about the vehicles he was showing us. Even after buying the vehicle he has been more than willing to answer any more questions we have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Updated review demanded by Cox Mazda
by 01/06/2015on
Edmunds will not allow you to remove post only edit them so here is my updated review. I have been forced to remove my review by Cox Mazda because they believe that extortion and limiting peoples freedom of speech is an acceptable way to do business. To give credit to Cox they were very pleasant during the first car buying experience and as long as you have no problems at all during any point in the process than I am sure that you will love this dealership and its employees.
Great 1st impression & Car Buying Experience
by 12/31/2014on
I chose to buy a new 2015 Mazda3 with Cox because of the great customer service & willingness to negotiate. If anyone is shopping for a Mazda, go see Jesse Edwards at Cox. On my first visit, I arrived almost at closing time and Jesse was very courteous and was focused more on answering my questions & customer service than the time. I knew then that this was a dealership i wanted to do business with. I visited at least a dozen dealerships looking at various brands/models/makes/etc, and I think that a person's impression of the dealership/company relies heavily on their sales staff. Jesse made car buying easy. If i owned a dealership, I would want him cloned for my location.
Not the dealership to buy from
by 10/29/2013on
We saw an ad for a used car on their lot and went to look at it and drive it. We did. We then asked the price of it and the salesman came back with a price $5000 over what the paper had it advertised at. When we mentioned that he said he did not know anything about that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Car Buying Experience!!
by 04/07/2013on
We had a stress free simple car buying experience at Cox Mazda. After contacting Carl C. regarding a specific car advertised online he gave us all upfront, all inclusive, costs to purchase the car and told us exactly what the monthly payments would be. We drove over 1 hour (passing 2 other Mazda dealers) to buy our CX9 from Carl because he made it so easy. After a quick test drive and signing of the papers we drove off in our new car! So happy!! Skip the headaches and games of other dealers and go right to Cox Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
trade in value an insult
by 09/17/2012on
I wanted to trade in my mazda for a new mazda and it was hilarious because they insulted me with a trade in value that was by far the lowest of any of the other competitive dealers. Goes to show they have no mazda loyalty program or mazda loyalty at all. They did eventually counter with a more reasonable offer but it was still low and I felt like they were just going to play more games after such an opening in dealing with them. It was a shame, because it all came down to dollars and cents in this current economy and I would of preferred the mazda; and could of with a fair trade in. I ended with a different new car from the competition who treated me better overall. Maybe in the next few years I will buy the mazda that I wanted from a different mazda dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dishonest Dealership
by 03/15/2010on
I went to Cox Mazda because I saw a car that I really liked that was in my price range with payments I was comfortable with. The sales manager was very quick to tell us how honest he was because of where he was from... Everything went well and I was encouraged to leave with my new beautiful car that night, I couldn't have been happier...until 9 days later I was greeted with a call telling me that I needed to talk to the business manager about my financing, about what? I asked... the salesman replied that he didn't know and we could talk about it when we got there. Well.. we got there and all of a sudden the financing we had a agreed to and signed a contract on had fallen through and we were basically forced into a loan that had 6% higher interest than agreed to.. had they told us what the real interest rate would be, we would have walked out and on to another dealership, but now after having the vehicle, we could either sign this new loan or forfeit our cash down payment and pay for mileage driven. I feel that this is a very dishonest way to do business and after doing research on this type of scam that is done by using the "subject to financing" clause, mostly used towards people that don't have the greatest credit in the world. I feel if you can only get financed at 15% interest THEY SHOULD TELL YOU UP FRONT! not entice you with a decent interest rate and then pull this. I would not recommend Cox Mazda to my worst enemy. I love my car, but the price and experience has really sucked all of the joy out of being a new car owner.
do yourself a favor and use the Edmunds
by 04/20/2009on
I shopped for my new car almost totally on the internet. I did visit dealerships to take test drives, but that was only after getting some information and basic pricing and options from the internet sales departments. Not every dealership that has an internet department really understands the internet customer. Cox Mazda and also Ferman Mazda in Tampa were really outstanding and the best of all the dealerships I contacted. What made them best? Fast reply to email, a price that was very close to the actual bottom line, and no surprises. When I went to Cox to complete my purchase, the contract had no surprises. The price on the bottom line was what I got in the email prior to my visit. Cox was not initially the lowest offer, but they matched the lowest (which was Ferman Mazda in Tampa) and then threw in a year's worth of free servicing for my new car. Carl Carpenter was the sales agent I dealt with and he has a low key demeanor that really suits the internet shopper. I think people who decide to buy a car through internet research have already done a lot of the legwork and they just want the information without the game playing that happens at a lot of dealerships when you walk in cold. My dealings with Cox Mazda were painless and drama free. I would highly recommend contacting this dealership if you are looking for a new car. I got a great deal on my new Mazda and I did it without the heavy sense of dread I got from some other dealerships.
Breaking the negative car dealership stereotype
by 07/03/2008on
I was DREADING going to a car dealer, but I wanted a brand new car, and that's the only place to get one, so I put out a request for an Internet bid. A few hours later Carl from Cox Mazda in Bradenton called back with a very reasonable offer. He emphasized from that very first phone call that he would be up front about all costs - nothing hidden. Turns out there wasn't much to hide - there were no "surprises" like advertising fees, dealer prep or some mandatory rust-proofing service that other dealers might tack on. The only added fees were destination charge (the same amount listed on the Mazda USA website) and a dealer fee, which was $100.00 lower than a different Mazda dealership I researched. I entered the dealership with my guard up, and kept waiting for the "oops, I forgot to tell you about this extra fee" line, but that didn't happen. No shell games with a small savings here and a bigger expense in its place. My questions were all answered and I wasn't made to feel rushed. We went over the final bill line by line before I signed it. And they don't forget you once the sale is made. I received several follow-up phone calls asking how I was enjoying my new car and if I had any questions, along with several letters in the mail thanking me for my business and making sure that I was completely satisfied. They even sent a tin of fresh-baked cookies with a thank you card! "Completely Satisfied" was a phrase I heard a lot during the transaction. Everyone I spoke with, from the owner Gary on down to the staff working the floor reiterated that they are concerned with my complete satisfaction. As Carl put it, "we don't try to make money buy selling expensive cars, we make money by selling A LOT of cars at a fair price. And happy customers are the ones that come back and tell their friends about us." That's paraphrasing, but you get the idea. It's a simple concept. Too bad so few businesses follow it. If you shop at Publix then you understand their philosophy that taking care of the customer and treating him/her with respect and fairness is the cornerstone of doing good business. Imagine if Publix sold cars - that's what Cox Mazda is like. Top-notch. In short, I HIGHLY recommend Cox Mazda to anyone car shopping. Honest, they didn't pay me to say this - they earned it.
It just doesn't get any better!
by 02/21/2008on
I searched 5 dealers in the Tampa Bay area, St Pete, Clearwater, Sarasota and 2 in Tampa. They all asked me 2 questions....Are you ready to buy now? and When can you get your husband in? The folks at Cox Mazda asked me one thing...What questions can I answer for you today? How refreshing a dealer who cares. From the Sales Person Carl to the Sales Manager Mario they were truthful. non threatening, and best of all kind. There answer to all my concerns was simple...No Problem! Folks if you want to buy a Mazda, which I highly recommend, drive to Bradenton! It just doesn't get any better!