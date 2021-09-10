  1. Home
Off Lease Only Bradenton

3400 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Bradenton

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Choose Off lease!!!

by Amber G on 10/09/2021

I recently went to off lease only for a newer vehicle and couldn't be happier that I did! Megan Pardy assisted me throughout the two day process and was a true gem! Always with a smile and eager to help and please....go to off lease and ask for Megan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales

by Jim Blais on 10/01/2021

I have been buying cars for over 55 years and have never had the experience that I had at off lease only in Bradenton. Andrew was my salesperson and he and everyone involved bent over backwards to get me into my new car Thank you so much for making a stressful situation not stressful at all I would recomend off lease only to anyone who asks Jim

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Buying Experience!!

by Awesome Buying Experience on 04/05/2021

I recently purchased a car from Off Lease of Bradenton and their service blew me away. I had gone to three deaslerships looking for a used car before going to Off Lease and was so thankful to finally get my questions anwered and to get a value for my car that I was happy with. They had a big inventory to choose from and I didn't spend the entire day there. Buy your next used car at Off Lease, you will leave happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

589 cars in stock
0 new587 used2 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Versa
Nissan Versa
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

