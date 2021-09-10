Off Lease Only Bradenton
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Bradenton
Choose Off lease!!!
10/09/2021
I recently went to off lease only for a newer vehicle and couldn't be happier that I did! Megan Pardy assisted me throughout the two day process and was a true gem! Always with a smile and eager to help and please....go to off lease and ask for Megan!
10/09/2021
sales
10/01/2021
I have been buying cars for over 55 years and have never had the experience that I had at off lease only in Bradenton. Andrew was my salesperson and he and everyone involved bent over backwards to get me into my new car Thank you so much for making a stressful situation not stressful at all I would recomend off lease only to anyone who asks Jim
Awesome Buying Experience!!
04/05/2021
I recently purchased a car from Off Lease of Bradenton and their service blew me away. I had gone to three deaslerships looking for a used car before going to Off Lease and was so thankful to finally get my questions anwered and to get a value for my car that I was happy with. They had a big inventory to choose from and I didn't spend the entire day there. Buy your next used car at Off Lease, you will leave happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
