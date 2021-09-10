5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently purchased a car from Off Lease of Bradenton and their service blew me away. I had gone to three deaslerships looking for a used car before going to Off Lease and was so thankful to finally get my questions anwered and to get a value for my car that I was happy with. They had a big inventory to choose from and I didn't spend the entire day there. Buy your next used car at Off Lease, you will leave happy! Read more