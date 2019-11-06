Best buying experience ever!!
by 06/11/2019on
The new ownership of the Nissan store in Bradenton is simply the best. Absolute transparency. My wife and I were treated well by every member we came in contact with, They even give you a lifetime powertrain warranty with every new vehicle purchase. There was no pressure and no games. Thank you to everyone at Nissan of Bradenton!!!
They fixed our problem without charging.
by 12/28/2019on
Never been a customer but treated like royalty. Minor issue, but they haff to put it up on a rack and were done in ten minutes! They even did another minor tweak at no charge. I will definitely go back here.
