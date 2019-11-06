Nissan of Bradenton

1611 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34207
(833) 572-1911
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Nissan of Bradenton

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
sales Rating

Best buying experience ever!!

by williedavid on 06/11/2019

The new ownership of the Nissan store in Bradenton is simply the best. Absolute transparency. My wife and I were treated well by every member we came in contact with, They even give you a lifetime powertrain warranty with every new vehicle purchase. There was no pressure and no games. Thank you to everyone at Nissan of Bradenton!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

They fixed our problem without charging.

by Snow bird on 12/28/2019

Never been a customer but treated like royalty. Minor issue, but they haff to put it up on a rack and were done in ten minutes! They even did another minor tweak at no charge. I will definitely go back here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
