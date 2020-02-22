sales Rating

I went to Hendrick Honda to get the oil changed in my Honda Civic and drove away in a new Honda CR-V. John Ramirez promptly checked my car in for service. While in the service department John, Richard Steenstra and I started talking about my car and ended up discussing my appointment to purchase a Honda SUV, the following day, with a competitor. The next thing I knew, in walked Tony Bradford; who stole the show. Tony Bradford is incredible. He is the first auto salesperson who did not make me feel like I was being pushed into a purchase. He explained the difference between the Honda CR-V and the HR-V and brought out both cars for me to assess. He was extremely patient, answered all my questions (although he knew I had an appointment at another dealership) and even took me out for a test drive. Tony's product knowledge, patience and his salesmanship skills soon had me back in the dealership with Scott Sandmann working out a deal, which I thought was fantastic, while Taylor Christiansen quickly drew up the documents. Tony had my Honda CR-V serviced and then spent extra time familiarizing me with all its new features and getting them set to my individual specifications. Richard Steenstra, who was instrumental, in connecting me with Tony, even came out to congratulate me on my purchase. What a team! Not only did I get the Honda CR-V I wanted but I found a prodigious team to work with in the future for sales and service with an entire dealership I know I can rely on. As a new retiree to Florida and a woman purchasing on her own; I wholeheartedly recommend Tony Bradford as your go-to guy. He and his entire team made my car service - turned shopping experience - Fantastic and Totally Unexpected! Thank you Tony, John, Richard, Scott, Taylor and Hendrick Honda. Read more