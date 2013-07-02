Land Rover Wilmington
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Wilmington
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Excellent!
by 02/07/2013on
I recently bought/financed a new 2012 LR2 HSE from George C. and Richard R. at the Wilmington, DE location. The two were extremely personable and friendly. They spent a lot of time working with me to find the perfect model that matched the luxury features I wanted at the price point I needed! I was previously driving an Acura RSX, so the LR2 has been quite a change. It's been 2 months since the purchase and I am completely satisfied with my decision and LOVE my new LR2! I would recommend this location to anyone looking for a Land Rover or Range Rover and I will definitely be staying in touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership