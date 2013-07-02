Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Land Rover Wilmington

Land Rover Wilmington

Visit dealer’s website 
4310 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Land Rover Wilmington

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by lovemyLR2 on 02/07/2013

I recently bought/financed a new 2012 LR2 HSE from George C. and Richard R. at the Wilmington, DE location. The two were extremely personable and friendly. They spent a lot of time working with me to find the perfect model that matched the luxury features I wanted at the price point I needed! I was previously driving an Acura RSX, so the LR2 has been quite a change. It's been 2 months since the purchase and I am completely satisfied with my decision and LOVE my new LR2! I would recommend this location to anyone looking for a Land Rover or Range Rover and I will definitely be staying in touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
31 cars in stock
0 new5 used26 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
0 new|4 used|
12 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
0 new|1 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for