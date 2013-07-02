5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently bought/financed a new 2012 LR2 HSE from George C. and Richard R. at the Wilmington, DE location. The two were extremely personable and friendly. They spent a lot of time working with me to find the perfect model that matched the luxury features I wanted at the price point I needed! I was previously driving an Acura RSX, so the LR2 has been quite a change. It's been 2 months since the purchase and I am completely satisfied with my decision and LOVE my new LR2! I would recommend this location to anyone looking for a Land Rover or Range Rover and I will definitely be staying in touch. Read more