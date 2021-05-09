Skip to main content
Koons Lexus of Wilmington

2100 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Customer Reviews of Koons Lexus of Wilmington

4.6
Overall Rating
4.64 out of 5 stars(68)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
68 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

DocR

by 1Loverofcars on 09/05/2021

The Finance Dept is horrenous! I was owed a refund for deppsit paid twice. Check was supppsed to come in 7-10 days. 6 months later and hours of calls, emails and broken promises even at corporate level, I still have not received my $6,000.00 refund check!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Reliable Service Department

by ElEl on 04/14/2021

I like the professionalism and reliability of the Service Department at Koons Lexus of Wilmington. They are excellent. They are pricey, I'll grant, but I think what you pay for is peace of mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service Dept in DE

by LT on 04/02/2021

George Shaer was terrific as a service manager - found me extra discounts and car was detailed to perfection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service At Koons Lexus of Wilmington/Matt Kesner Service Tech

by Mark Mazzetti on 02/17/2021

First Class service at Koons Lexus of Wilmington - in particular - I am grateful to have (once again) Matt Kesner as my service specialist. Matt insures the work is done properly and on-time and he is quick to suggest any Koons discounts available at that time or coming up. A+ for Matt and to the staff at Koons.... Mark

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by Wyatt on 12/21/2020

My 2011 IS 250C was well taken care of. My first service visit since I bought it used. They performed an extensive inspection and performed all maintenance due to time, mileage and condition. Also identified a deteriorating front wheel bearing for future replacement. Will return again for future service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

60K Maintenance Service by Mr. Shaer’s Team

by Hanna Lees on 12/04/2020

I have had the car serviced by Koons Lexus for the past two years & continue to be satisfied with all the staff members & the service department. This time I would like to commend their excellent driver, Mr. Joey & the service manger Mr. Shaer for another excellent experience. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

George Shaer

by George Shaer on 12/01/2020

George is very professional & friendly! Wish we could have coffee/pastries in the Waiting Lounge

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent, As Always

by Excellent As Always on 11/22/2020

We've owned Lexus vehicles (LS) for 25+ years, and the service has always been exceptional. We also own a Mercedes SL500, and often wish they would come up to Lexus standards in service. Note: There was no quote needed for this service; we trust George implicitly to do the right thing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

KOONS TOP NOTCH SERVICE

by PJ on 10/01/2020

Just moved down to Wilmington and the professional and friendly folks at Koons were great about getting my 350 squared away for service. Pulled in at 7:30 and was called for pick up at noon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by peg on 06/27/2020

Excellent service without having to wait too long. The time waiting was the best that I've had at Koons. Thanks Anthony

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service is Awesome

by Marc B on 05/07/2020

Anthony Tracey did an excellent job for my service appointment. He did what I needed & told me what else the car needed @ the service visit. The car was serviced, washed & cleaned in no time at all .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

So friendly

by Tim on 03/06/2020

Everyone at Koons is so friendly and polite. I felt welcome to be there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Team

by R Taylor on 03/06/2020

George Shaer did a wonderful job getting my car checked in for the 5k checkup and personally made sure the car was properly clean and ready to take home. Thanks, George,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Kudos on 02/14/2020

George did a great job, I appreciate his dedication and attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

George Shaer, the best!

by Michael V on 12/04/2019

George Shaer always goes above and beyond to accommodate my car service needs. The staff there at Koons Lexus are skillful, honest, and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend! AAA+++++!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Stephen on 10/21/2019

Wanted to describe the excellent purchasing event I had on Saturday at Koons Lexus. The entire staff were excellent, friendly and helpful in my auto purchase and thank them for an enjoyable but long day at the dealership. The sales person was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Was a pleasure to work with and hustled as best he could with the massive paperwork. Would definitely buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Iris Vinokur on 10/14/2019

I am always pleased when I have to take my Lexus to Koons of Wilmington for service. The staff is very polite, helpful and knowledgeable. The service area for customers is immaculate and very inviting. I appreciate this when I wait for my car to be serviced. I feel the pricing is fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Christopher Pentz is a true professional

by Marc B on 10/07/2019

Chris was very informative about my gs 350. I was very satisfied with the communication & service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Lexus Dealership Experience

by Nini on 08/16/2019

Excellent Lexus dealership. we had our recently bought pre-certified RX350 serviced and a minor ding repaired. this dealership surpassed all expectations in ensuring we had a very pleasant experience. George and Harry were both very nice and very accommodating.If you are in the market for a new or pre-certified Lexus be sure to visit Koons Lexus of Wilmington as their prices are very competitive and they always have a large selection of vehicles to choose from..much larger than any of our local NJ Lexus dealerships had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Windshield replacement

by Window on 07/23/2019

Work was excellently done. Windshield was replaced and the window is functioning as OEM; sensors, sound, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service appointment

by Chris on 07/21/2019

First time at at Koons for service. Amazing and friendly staff! Special thanks to Theresa!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

