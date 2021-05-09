Koons Lexus of Wilmington
Customer Reviews of Koons Lexus of Wilmington
DocR
by 09/05/2021on
The Finance Dept is horrenous! I was owed a refund for deppsit paid twice. Check was supppsed to come in 7-10 days. 6 months later and hours of calls, emails and broken promises even at corporate level, I still have not received my $6,000.00 refund check!
Reliable Service Department
by 04/14/2021on
I like the professionalism and reliability of the Service Department at Koons Lexus of Wilmington. They are excellent. They are pricey, I'll grant, but I think what you pay for is peace of mind.
Best service Dept in DE
by 04/02/2021on
George Shaer was terrific as a service manager - found me extra discounts and car was detailed to perfection.
Outstanding Service At Koons Lexus of Wilmington/Matt Kesner Service Tech
by 02/17/2021on
First Class service at Koons Lexus of Wilmington - in particular - I am grateful to have (once again) Matt Kesner as my service specialist. Matt insures the work is done properly and on-time and he is quick to suggest any Koons discounts available at that time or coming up. A+ for Matt and to the staff at Koons.... Mark
Great Experience
by 12/21/2020on
My 2011 IS 250C was well taken care of. My first service visit since I bought it used. They performed an extensive inspection and performed all maintenance due to time, mileage and condition. Also identified a deteriorating front wheel bearing for future replacement. Will return again for future service needs.
60K Maintenance Service by Mr. Shaer’s Team
by 12/04/2020on
I have had the car serviced by Koons Lexus for the past two years & continue to be satisfied with all the staff members & the service department. This time I would like to commend their excellent driver, Mr. Joey & the service manger Mr. Shaer for another excellent experience. Thank you!
George Shaer
by 12/01/2020on
George is very professional & friendly! Wish we could have coffee/pastries in the Waiting Lounge
Excellent, As Always
by 11/22/2020on
We've owned Lexus vehicles (LS) for 25+ years, and the service has always been exceptional. We also own a Mercedes SL500, and often wish they would come up to Lexus standards in service. Note: There was no quote needed for this service; we trust George implicitly to do the right thing.
KOONS TOP NOTCH SERVICE
by 10/01/2020on
Just moved down to Wilmington and the professional and friendly folks at Koons were great about getting my 350 squared away for service. Pulled in at 7:30 and was called for pick up at noon.
Good Service
by 06/27/2020on
Excellent service without having to wait too long. The time waiting was the best that I've had at Koons. Thanks Anthony
Service is Awesome
by 05/07/2020on
Anthony Tracey did an excellent job for my service appointment. He did what I needed & told me what else the car needed @ the service visit. The car was serviced, washed & cleaned in no time at all .
So friendly
by 03/06/2020on
Everyone at Koons is so friendly and polite. I felt welcome to be there.
Great Service Team
by 03/06/2020on
George Shaer did a wonderful job getting my car checked in for the 5k checkup and personally made sure the car was properly clean and ready to take home. Thanks, George,
Great job
by 02/14/2020on
George did a great job, I appreciate his dedication and attention to detail.
George Shaer, the best!
by 12/04/2019on
George Shaer always goes above and beyond to accommodate my car service needs. The staff there at Koons Lexus are skillful, honest, and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend! AAA+++++!
Great Experience
by 10/21/2019on
Wanted to describe the excellent purchasing event I had on Saturday at Koons Lexus. The entire staff were excellent, friendly and helpful in my auto purchase and thank them for an enjoyable but long day at the dealership. The sales person was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Was a pleasure to work with and hustled as best he could with the massive paperwork. Would definitely buy from them again.
Service
by 10/14/2019on
I am always pleased when I have to take my Lexus to Koons of Wilmington for service. The staff is very polite, helpful and knowledgeable. The service area for customers is immaculate and very inviting. I appreciate this when I wait for my car to be serviced. I feel the pricing is fair.
Christopher Pentz is a true professional
by 10/07/2019on
Chris was very informative about my gs 350. I was very satisfied with the communication & service.
Excellent Lexus Dealership Experience
by 08/16/2019on
Excellent Lexus dealership. we had our recently bought pre-certified RX350 serviced and a minor ding repaired. this dealership surpassed all expectations in ensuring we had a very pleasant experience. George and Harry were both very nice and very accommodating.If you are in the market for a new or pre-certified Lexus be sure to visit Koons Lexus of Wilmington as their prices are very competitive and they always have a large selection of vehicles to choose from..much larger than any of our local NJ Lexus dealerships had.
Windshield replacement
by 07/23/2019on
Work was excellently done. Windshield was replaced and the window is functioning as OEM; sensors, sound, etc.
Service appointment
by 07/21/2019on
First time at at Koons for service. Amazing and friendly staff! Special thanks to Theresa!
