Brandywine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Brandywine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
These people are liars
04/04/2018
I purchased my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Feb. Anthony, the salesman, was great. Everything went pretty smoothly, until I went back to see Aaron Dial, the finance guy, to sign all the paperwork. Once with Aaron, he presented me with several items, upsells. One particular item was marked as a gas savings device. He said it would save me "up to 5mpg". I quickly calculated that this would save me money over the life of the vehicle, even if it only saved me 2mpg. I drove my SUV for 2 weeks and got an average of 17.7mpg. Then the device was installed. I noticed immediately that the average mpg dropped to 15.5. But I drove the SUV for 2 weeks to see if it would rebound. It did not. In fact, it dropped to 15.1. I returned to talk to Aaron, to get this resolved. I am flexible. Either take the part off and refund my money, or compensate me for the costs. He refused and even tried to blame my driving habits, suggesting that I changed my driving habits to cause this. He also suggested that the engine needed a "breaking in" time. These are just lies. I talked to Steve Boyd, the dealership General Manager and Owner, yesterday, to see how I could get this issue resolved. He gave me the exact same spin, saying that it was my driving habits which caused the drop in fuel mileage and that I am a liar. Looking at the box for the part, it says it's a high performance part and does not say anything about fuel savings. Going to the part manufacturers website, they specifically say that they do NOT guarantee any fuel savings. This dealership clearly lies. I love my vehicle. I just don't trust this dealership and will never purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience-Smooth Transaction
by 06/29/2016on
It was a great experience. Everyone was very upfront with me. Smooth transaction. I felt very comfortable with Justin and felt like he was trying to put the best deal together he could for me. I wish every car buying experience was like this. I couldn't be happier with my car and the transaction. Feel free to add this to your testimonials if there is any room left. I'm sure you have a bunch ! Thanks Justin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It starts with Good Salespersons.
by 05/27/2016on
Chuck Hatton, my sales person, is the best sales person I've ever dealt with out of the 30 years I have been buying automobiles. That's why I always go to him....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Naughton challenger
by 05/13/2016on
Nico was really upfront and honest. I feel like he balanced tenacity and genuineness which really helped me through the process.
Great Experience!
by 04/11/2016on
Everyone was extremely helpful and polite. Pleasure to work with everyone who assisted us in the purchase of our vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BCP Sales experience
by 03/23/2016on
Nico was extremely helpful from the start. He was not pushy and wanted to hear from us. He did not do all the talking. It was nice to have a salesman that didn't seem like all he wanted was tot make a sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New family Caravan
by 02/14/2016on
Most of the paperwork was ready due to the online application and follow up from Scott. We had an excellent experience.
Brandywine Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Experiecne
by 02/11/2016on
Clean dealership with friendly employees. Keith was a pleasure to work with and explained every thing well. This was my daughter's first experience with purchasing a new vehicle and she felt comfortable during the process. Chris was also a pleasure to deal with in explaining everything regarding the financing. Follow up emails were appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buyijg Experience
by 01/29/2016on
Drayson stayed over way past his leave time to help us find & purchsse our new Patriot. He's super friendly and was willing to go that extra mile to try and get us as close as possible to what we wanted as far as payments. I can't remember your financial experts name, but he was just as great. Very knowledgeable and went as far as to advise us how and when we should do a refi. They didn't try to rush us in any way...The entire experience was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Brandywine Jeep
by 12/19/2015on
We were provided very good assistance throughout our vehicle selection process and all our interactions with our Sales Rep were always very courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unique experience
by 11/04/2015on
With Nico, interchanging texts cut down a whole lot of time and we were like we knew each other from the get go. It was amazing how beneficial technology can be. I gather the info. Then take picture and send it. Something that otherwise would take a week was done in 14 hrs. How cool was that! Bob, great guy. We track down my car and everything else was missing but the trunk wasn't open. We went back got the matching key and open the trunk. And the financial person great guy., Worked out the #'s so as not to get out of budget. Thanks to everyone for making the experience a unique experience for me and my family!
Great experience and great new car!
by 05/27/2015on
Keith was very willing to work with me and helped me get a great new car. The experience was not pushy at all and all options were discussed. I am very pleased. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 05/07/2015on
By far the best experience I have had at a car dealership. No pressure, no nagging, just excellent customer service. I will be referring Brandywine to friends and family in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I felt like i was genuinely being taken care of.
by 05/03/2015on
Chuck. He went above and beyond for me. Made me feel like he actually cared about me getting a better deal than the dealer. I told him what i needed and he made it happen. What more can you ask for when buying a used truck?! He layed out everything very simple and explained everything. I wasn't left guessing or questioning anything. Great guy, great salesman!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep
by 03/12/2015on
I walked in for a part and walked out with a Jeep. Mike remembered me from the first time I bought a Jeep there. I told him what I was looking for and he found one on the lot for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good expirience
by 03/04/2015on
Found what I wanted on the internet and it was located at Brandywine. I am about 150 miles from there dealer ship so I called the place and spoke with Charles Hatton (AKA Chuck). We had several phone calls and emails and maid a deal without my going there, no wasted time. Drove there about 4 days after the first phone call. Car was there and waiting for me, no excuses, and the payments agreed on over the phone is what I got no BS.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Used Jeep purchase 01/15
by 02/03/2015on
I was greeted by friendly sales staff when entering the building. The Used Car Manager was who I completed my purchase with and did a great job in making sure the vehicle was completely clean and provided vehicle use instructions along with the vehichle manual. Completing paperwork was very Very happy with my experience at BCP.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely pleased and satisfied with my experience!
by 02/06/2013on
I recently traded in and purchased (town & country) over email with Chuck H. at Brandywine Chrysler. He was prompt, friendly, helpful, and I feel like he respected me as a client. I have no complaints with my experience at this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
