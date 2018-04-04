1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased my 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Feb. Anthony, the salesman, was great. Everything went pretty smoothly, until I went back to see Aaron Dial, the finance guy, to sign all the paperwork. Once with Aaron, he presented me with several items, upsells. One particular item was marked as a gas savings device. He said it would save me "up to 5mpg". I quickly calculated that this would save me money over the life of the vehicle, even if it only saved me 2mpg. I drove my SUV for 2 weeks and got an average of 17.7mpg. Then the device was installed. I noticed immediately that the average mpg dropped to 15.5. But I drove the SUV for 2 weeks to see if it would rebound. It did not. In fact, it dropped to 15.1. I returned to talk to Aaron, to get this resolved. I am flexible. Either take the part off and refund my money, or compensate me for the costs. He refused and even tried to blame my driving habits, suggesting that I changed my driving habits to cause this. He also suggested that the engine needed a "breaking in" time. These are just lies. I talked to Steve Boyd, the dealership General Manager and Owner, yesterday, to see how I could get this issue resolved. He gave me the exact same spin, saying that it was my driving habits which caused the drop in fuel mileage and that I am a liar. Looking at the box for the part, it says it's a high performance part and does not say anything about fuel savings. Going to the part manufacturers website, they specifically say that they do NOT guarantee any fuel savings. This dealership clearly lies. I love my vehicle. I just don't trust this dealership and will never purchase from them again. Read more