I was so excited to purchase my first Lexus. Brian Ogbin was exceptional in his customer service. Then a guy by the name of Oliver Wooten came in to the picture. He clearly hasn't read John DiJulius's book on customer service. John specifically mentioned Lexus as a five star customer service organization. It's one of the main reasons I chose Lexus. I've meant John several times and even told him I was planning on buying a Lexus because I was so jazzed up about how the company takes care of their customers. My experience at Lexus of wilmington fell well short of my expectations. Oliver berated me about the current condition of my car. When the initial offer that was given to me for my car became less, (Mind you at the last second after initial numbers were discussed) I pointed out that the sale price of the Lexus I wanted to purchase had just increased 8 days ago. I said if we could move forward with the previous price we could make a deal. I showed him examples on Autotrader of similar priced models with the same options and less miles at a lower cost. He stood up and said then you can drive 80 miles to go get that deal. The next part truly scares me. I stated this wasn't the kind of service I expect from Lexus. I stated I was unhappy and would be contacting Lexus. The response I got. "Go ahead, your being recorded on audio and video right now. I own this place so you can do whatever you want." I was completely insulted and embarrassed. I lashed out that this was a ridiculous way to treat a customer. He then told me to get off his lot. He even followed me to the door and in to the parking lot to continue the confrontation. Brian tried pulling him back several times but he said he had no problem "making something of it" in the parking lot. I truly believe the interaction would have turned physical. I considered contacting the police. I really felt disgraced. This was suppose to be an awesome day. I was suppose to enjoy that five star experience I was longing for. I don't believe that Oliver Wooten has any business being affiliated with Lexus. I don't know that I could ever own a Lexus now. I contacted corporate Lexus and I will be in contact with the VP of customer service. I hope that this situation can be avoided for future buyers. I believe that Oliver is very confident that no further reprimand or retraining will be done for him. I hope that is not the case. I'm so disappointed I can't truly express it. Over the bickering of what amounted to be a thousand dollars. For me this dealership just became Spirit airlines. Google the story of their "customer service". They just don't get it and neither does Oliver Wooten. In closing Brian texted me to apologize. He even asked if I would like him to drive the car to me to complete the deal. That way I didn't have to come back. Unfortunately the whole experience has left me pretty shaken. Everyone else I encountered was so nice and accommodating. It only takes one employee who doesn't buy in to the customer service model to ruin an experience. I oversee operations for a hundred plus employees. We train on customer service more than ever. I will certainly be telling this story at every presentation. I don't know if Oliver treated me with a bias because I was wearing a ball cap and jeans. Maybe I would have been treated differently if I showed up in my usual business attire. I've read so many great reviews about Koon's I wish I was posting a different story. This is what happened and apparently they have the audio and video of it. I'm not sure that I appreciate that either. I can only imagine the customers that have private conversations about their buying decisions in the dealership that is being recorded