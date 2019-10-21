Great Experience
by 10/21/2019on
Wanted to describe the excellent purchasing event I had on Saturday at Koons Lexus. The entire staff were excellent, friendly and helpful in my auto purchase and thank them for an enjoyable but long day at the dealership. The sales person was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Was a pleasure to work with and hustled as best he could with the massive paperwork. Would definitely buy from them again.
Good Service
by 06/27/2020on
Excellent service without having to wait too long. The time waiting was the best that I've had at Koons. Thanks Anthony
1 Comments
Service is Awesome
by 05/07/2020on
Anthony Tracey did an excellent job for my service appointment. He did what I needed & told me what else the car needed @ the service visit. The car was serviced, washed & cleaned in no time at all .
1 Comments
So friendly
by 03/06/2020on
Everyone at Koons is so friendly and polite. I felt welcome to be there.
1 Comments
Great Service Team
by 03/06/2020on
George Shaer did a wonderful job getting my car checked in for the 5k checkup and personally made sure the car was properly clean and ready to take home. Thanks, George,
Great job
by 02/14/2020on
George did a great job, I appreciate his dedication and attention to detail.
1 Comments
George Shaer, the best!
by 12/04/2019on
George Shaer always goes above and beyond to accommodate my car service needs. The staff there at Koons Lexus are skillful, honest, and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend! AAA+++++!
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 10/21/2019on
Wanted to describe the excellent purchasing event I had on Saturday at Koons Lexus. The entire staff were excellent, friendly and helpful in my auto purchase and thank them for an enjoyable but long day at the dealership. The sales person was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Was a pleasure to work with and hustled as best he could with the massive paperwork. Would definitely buy from them again.
1 Comments
Service
by 10/14/2019on
I am always pleased when I have to take my Lexus to Koons of Wilmington for service. The staff is very polite, helpful and knowledgeable. The service area for customers is immaculate and very inviting. I appreciate this when I wait for my car to be serviced. I feel the pricing is fair.
1 Comments
Christopher Pentz is a true professional
by 10/07/2019on
Chris was very informative about my gs 350. I was very satisfied with the communication & service.
1 Comments
Excellent Lexus Dealership Experience
by 08/16/2019on
Excellent Lexus dealership. we had our recently bought pre-certified RX350 serviced and a minor ding repaired. this dealership surpassed all expectations in ensuring we had a very pleasant experience. George and Harry were both very nice and very accommodating.If you are in the market for a new or pre-certified Lexus be sure to visit Koons Lexus of Wilmington as their prices are very competitive and they always have a large selection of vehicles to choose from..much larger than any of our local NJ Lexus dealerships had.
1 Comments
Windshield replacement
by 07/23/2019on
Work was excellently done. Windshield was replaced and the window is functioning as OEM; sensors, sound, etc.
1 Comments
Service appointment
by 07/21/2019on
First time at at Koons for service. Amazing and friendly staff! Special thanks to Theresa!
1 Comments
Quick and friendly
by 05/29/2019on
I was treated promptly, courteously, and respectfully and then taken to my service agent. We discussed the current problem (a recall) and told me it would be about a 90 minute wait. The car was delivered, washed, and ready to go in 60 minutes.
Exceptional Experience
by 04/19/2019on
Been a customer for over 7 years. Have had exceptional service experiences every time. They complete the service on time and within the quoted costs. My car always comes out immaculately clean with no ugly "shop smells" . Couldn't be more pleased.
Great service!
by 02/18/2019on
I've been a loyal customer for over 6 yrs. Service is always superb!
one person ruined the customer experience
by 03/30/2017on
I was so excited to purchase my first Lexus. Brian Ogbin was exceptional in his customer service. Then a guy by the name of Oliver Wooten came in to the picture. He clearly hasn't read John DiJulius's book on customer service. John specifically mentioned Lexus as a five star customer service organization. It's one of the main reasons I chose Lexus. I've meant John several times and even told him I was planning on buying a Lexus because I was so jazzed up about how the company takes care of their customers. My experience at Lexus of wilmington fell well short of my expectations. Oliver berated me about the current condition of my car. When the initial offer that was given to me for my car became less, (Mind you at the last second after initial numbers were discussed) I pointed out that the sale price of the Lexus I wanted to purchase had just increased 8 days ago. I said if we could move forward with the previous price we could make a deal. I showed him examples on Autotrader of similar priced models with the same options and less miles at a lower cost. He stood up and said then you can drive 80 miles to go get that deal. The next part truly scares me. I stated this wasn't the kind of service I expect from Lexus. I stated I was unhappy and would be contacting Lexus. The response I got. "Go ahead, your being recorded on audio and video right now. I own this place so you can do whatever you want." I was completely insulted and embarrassed. I lashed out that this was a ridiculous way to treat a customer. He then told me to get off his lot. He even followed me to the door and in to the parking lot to continue the confrontation. Brian tried pulling him back several times but he said he had no problem "making something of it" in the parking lot. I truly believe the interaction would have turned physical. I considered contacting the police. I really felt disgraced. This was suppose to be an awesome day. I was suppose to enjoy that five star experience I was longing for. I don't believe that Oliver Wooten has any business being affiliated with Lexus. I don't know that I could ever own a Lexus now. I contacted corporate Lexus and I will be in contact with the VP of customer service. I hope that this situation can be avoided for future buyers. I believe that Oliver is very confident that no further reprimand or retraining will be done for him. I hope that is not the case. I'm so disappointed I can't truly express it. Over the bickering of what amounted to be a thousand dollars. For me this dealership just became Spirit airlines. Google the story of their "customer service". They just don't get it and neither does Oliver Wooten. In closing Brian texted me to apologize. He even asked if I would like him to drive the car to me to complete the deal. That way I didn't have to come back. Unfortunately the whole experience has left me pretty shaken. Everyone else I encountered was so nice and accommodating. It only takes one employee who doesn't buy in to the customer service model to ruin an experience. I oversee operations for a hundred plus employees. We train on customer service more than ever. I will certainly be telling this story at every presentation. I don't know if Oliver treated me with a bias because I was wearing a ball cap and jeans. Maybe I would have been treated differently if I showed up in my usual business attire. I've read so many great reviews about Koon's I wish I was posting a different story. This is what happened and apparently they have the audio and video of it. I'm not sure that I appreciate that either. I can only imagine the customers that have private conversations about their buying decisions in the dealership that is being recorded
Sneaky
by 02/16/2017on
My husband and I went to Koon Lexus to trade in a 2013 Ford Escape SEL for 2013 Mercedes C250. The sales manager was very pushy and treated us like our car was junk because my husband hit a deer and the front bumper was replaced. He made out like he would have to take the car to auction and gave us bare minimum for the trade. On the drive home we realized that the new car had an issue with a speaker and the sunroof moved very slow. The car had very low miles on it and we were made to believe that there were still a couple of months manufacturers warranty on it. 1 week later I took it to a Benz dealership to have the issues looked at and found out that the warranty expired 5 days previously. My husbands car was listed on their website as this wonderful loaded car but they made us feel like it was junk when we traded. Also finance manager told us he would help with getting a refund on packages we had on the old car. Never heard back from him. My husband spoke to the salesman about this issues with the car and not hearing back from the finance manager and never heard back from him either. People like this are why the public has a low opinion of car salesmen.
Koon's Experience
by 02/16/2017on
Right from the start, my Service Consultant Jaz, greeted and treated me like I was family. He was extremely professional and saw to it that my first time experience at Koon's was as comfortable as possible. He even graciously took the time to periodically check on me while waiting for my repairs. It is safe to say that because of Jaz and the rest of the Koon's Lexus family, I won't be taking my Lexus anywhere else but there! A truly A+ experience!
Excellent Service Provided by Jazz
by 02/08/2017on
I want to give an outstanding acknowledgement to Jazz in the service center. Our 430 LS is a pride and joy for our family, and we aim to take care of it with the best service. We are very loyal to the Lexus brand, and the service provided by Jazz only extended that. We will be providing our business to him in the future. He provided attention to detail and extreme product knowledge. He was sensitive to budget and price along with winning us over as long term customers. I was extremely satisfied with his worth ethic and customer experience provided to us. Thank you, Jazz!
becareful of koons selling cars with after market parts
by 11/18/2016on
I purchased a preowned 2009 infiniti g37x from Koons of Lexus. Knowing that it was a used vehicle i opted to buy what they call the gold package where everything was supposed to be covered bumper to bumper. Unfortunately after only 2 months of having the car, i encountered a problem where the car would not shut off. After 10 minutes, I was able to stomp on the brakes and push the ignition to get the car off. I called for a service appointment and spoke with a nice gentelman by the name of Dave at Infiniti of Newark who advised me that the starter was actually put on the car after market and is not covered under a warranty and in fact, they won't work on that part of the car at all. I call Andrew Green, financial manager at Koons only to be lied to and told that they were not aware that the starter was after market. I was told that this is not true because when they get these cars, they are respponsible for checking everything on the car before putting it back out for sale. Needless to say, I'm waiting on contact from someone from consumer protection. Boy was I fooled into thinking Koons Lexus of Wilmington would sell me a good quality used vehicle. NEVER AGAIN!! Please be careful to ask questions if you do decide to use this dealer.
Tom Kontis is the best !
by 08/01/2016on
We had the pleasure of Tom working with us to get us into a new Lexus !He made the car shopping process the best we have ever had.He was knowledgeable,patient and truly a nice guy!Many thanks to Tom for all his help.He is the BEST !!!!!
1 Comments