Willis Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Willis Chevrolet Buick
Chevy truck purchase
by 04/04/2017on
Friendly service speedy delivery of vehicle purchased,full tank of gas, sales woman was very educational teaching the use of vehicle systems
Great Experience
by 08/24/2016on
The salesman was excellent. He was a true professional. Was impressed with the high level of service, patience and courtesy. He made the buying experience enjoyable.
FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE
by 02/02/2014on
I would highly recommend buying you'r next car from Willis Chevrolet. Our salesman, Ed E., was not only friendly and attentive to our needs, but a true professional. He made the whole buying experience fun and easy. I will buy again and again from Ed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car and salesman
by 11/04/2013on
First time buying a car from Willis. We love our car and our salesman named Ed E. was very informative and the sale went very smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
HORRIBLE SALES/MECHANICS
by 06/02/2013on
Dealership allowed a truck to be sold on the lot with a missing tail pipe, hole in muffler, Air Cond. not working (compressor seized up according to mechanic) radio not working. All items noted on the documents. Now after getting the truck they refuse to pay for any of the items wrong. Dealership claims all vehicles are inspected before they go on lot (with rusted mufflers?) Preowned 06 ram 2500
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No