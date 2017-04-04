Skip to main content
Willis Chevrolet Buick

2707 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna, DE 19977
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Willis Chevrolet Buick

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy truck purchase

by Thaluska1a on 04/04/2017

Friendly service speedy delivery of vehicle purchased,full tank of gas, sales woman was very educational teaching the use of vehicle systems

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by ColinNS on 08/24/2016

The salesman was excellent. He was a true professional. Was impressed with the high level of service, patience and courtesy. He made the buying experience enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

FANTASTIC EXPERIENCE

by Tom on 02/02/2014

I would highly recommend buying you'r next car from Willis Chevrolet. Our salesman, Ed E., was not only friendly and attentive to our needs, but a true professional. He made the whole buying experience fun and easy. I will buy again and again from Ed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car and salesman

by joan39 on 11/04/2013

First time buying a car from Willis. We love our car and our salesman named Ed E. was very informative and the sale went very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

HORRIBLE SALES/MECHANICS

by dbs61 on 06/02/2013

Dealership allowed a truck to be sold on the lot with a missing tail pipe, hole in muffler, Air Cond. not working (compressor seized up according to mechanic) radio not working. All items noted on the documents. Now after getting the truck they refuse to pay for any of the items wrong. Dealership claims all vehicles are inspected before they go on lot (with rusted mufflers?) Preowned 06 ram 2500

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
