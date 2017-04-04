1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealership allowed a truck to be sold on the lot with a missing tail pipe, hole in muffler, Air Cond. not working (compressor seized up according to mechanic) radio not working. All items noted on the documents. Now after getting the truck they refuse to pay for any of the items wrong. Dealership claims all vehicles are inspected before they go on lot (with rusted mufflers?) Preowned 06 ram 2500 Read more