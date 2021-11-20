1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a used Honda CR-v from Newark Toyota World and sadly I am very disappointed in their customer service. I was only provided one key and requested a spare before I even pulled off the lot. I was told they would contact the previous owner to see if they had any additional keys and when I asked what would happen if they didn't have additional keys, the salesman, Ken Purdue said that he knew a "guy that makes keys" and he would get in touch w him. When I followed up, Ken told me if they didn't reach the previous owners or they didn't have keys, the dealership was going to take care of getting me an additional key. Now, 6 weeks later, I am being told the previous owners did not have any additional keys and there is nothing the dealership is going to do for me. This is so disappointing because I researched this dealer and read the great reviews but unfortunately in my experience they are severely lacking in customer service and follow through. Read more