Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Best dealership experience I ever had
by 01/16/2015on
Tony Stanley & Chris Smith gave me the most pleasant car buying experience I ever had. Straightforward, fair, honest, friendly, respectful, and EFFICIENT. Thanks guys! I'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
by 02/19/2014on
After submitting for credit report and financing, we still were not able to start or test drive vehicle. Guess we had to buy it to see if Rubicon would even start and hear the nice quiet ride we heard about from salesman. After persistance about test drive was told to "walk away from vehicle" by salesman and another person from dealership. Will never step foot on this property again, sorry for my sons first experience in buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very personable dealership
by 01/21/2014on
Adrienne, the internet manager is fantastic! She went out of her way to take and email extra photos of the vehicle in near zero temperatures before I made an hour+ commute to personally see it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Adrienne and Tony are great!!
by 11/27/2013on
Adrienne and Tony went above and beyond t make sure my purchase was the best experience possible. Will definintely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
