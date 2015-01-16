Skip to main content
Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

244 E Cleveland Ave, Newark, DE 19711
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership experience I ever had

by benh3 on 01/16/2015

Tony Stanley & Chris Smith gave me the most pleasant car buying experience I ever had. Straightforward, fair, honest, friendly, respectful, and EFFICIENT. Thanks guys! I'll be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware

by jeffery11 on 02/19/2014

After submitting for credit report and financing, we still were not able to start or test drive vehicle. Guess we had to buy it to see if Rubicon would even start and hear the nice quiet ride we heard about from salesman. After persistance about test drive was told to "walk away from vehicle" by salesman and another person from dealership. Will never step foot on this property again, sorry for my sons first experience in buying a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very personable dealership

by clarinetj_d on 01/21/2014

Adrienne, the internet manager is fantastic! She went out of her way to take and email extra photos of the vehicle in near zero temperatures before I made an hour+ commute to personally see it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Adrienne and Tony are great!!

by amandajeep on 11/27/2013

Adrienne and Tony went above and beyond t make sure my purchase was the best experience possible. Will definintely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
86 cars in stock
46 new28 used12 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
7 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Newark Chrysler Jeep Dodge is proud to serve Newark with quality Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles. With models like the new Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 and Dodge Charger, we have something for every taste and need. Come visit us at 244 East Cleveland Ave., Newark, DE 19711 to see our vehicles and take one for a test drive.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

