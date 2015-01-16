1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After submitting for credit report and financing, we still were not able to start or test drive vehicle. Guess we had to buy it to see if Rubicon would even start and hear the nice quiet ride we heard about from salesman. After persistance about test drive was told to "walk away from vehicle" by salesman and another person from dealership. Will never step foot on this property again, sorry for my sons first experience in buying a new car. Read more