Matt Slap Subaru
Customer Reviews of Matt Slap Subaru
Bought an Outback, process was so good that we just bought another one!
by 08/06/2021on
This was the best car buying experience that we’ve had. Christi was friendly, accommodating and made the entire process easy and low pressure. Everyone on the team was friendly, efficient and well versed in the car and it’s features. Pricing was honest, no haggling and reasonable. Covid policy was in place and enforced. Easy and quick from start to finish. Would recommend to anyone. *UPDATE : We just bought another Outback and the process was equally as good! Great team, upfront and transparent with every detail.
Bought an Outback, process was so good that we just bought another one!
by 08/06/2021on
This was the best car buying experience that we’ve had. Christi was friendly, accommodating and made the entire process easy and low pressure. Everyone on the team was friendly, efficient and well versed in the car and it’s features. Pricing was honest, no haggling and reasonable. Covid policy was in place and enforced. Easy and quick from start to finish. Would recommend to anyone. *UPDATE : We just bought another Outback and the process was equally as good! Great team, upfront and transparent with every detail.
Amazing staff
by 02/12/2021on
I would recommend Matt Slap to anyone they really take your time and make you feel valued. When I have bought cars in the past I have never had the service that I did. Both the sales rep Jay and both managers Greg’s were amazing and super friendly. Even after purchasing the car they had someone walk me though everything and make sure I knew about my car before leaving. I honestly cannot thank them enough for everything and helping me.
Great
by 06/30/2020on
I just brought my second car from them and I am in love! The staff is always nice and is always ready to help. The service staff is amazing as well. They provide great conversations and amazing service. Shoutout to Jay Brown and Greg Winters for all their help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best New Car Buying Experience
by 08/01/2018on
My wife and I were in the market for a new vehicle and I was dreading the sales process but had a great experience with the people at Matt Slap. We made our initial request online and were quickly contacted by Mary Thompson. We then test drove an Outback and a Forester with Jeremy Heydemann who did a great job of pointing out the differences between the two vehicles and became our primary point of contact after that and was very nice to deal with. We ended up with a great price on a new Forester and financed through Subaru with Chris Montelongo who was very helpful. We have bought several cars in the past and this is the first time we walked away feeling good about the experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
complete failure
by 02/21/2017on
My Subaru brz was in Matt Slapp over many years since purchase for failure to start. I was told that it was may failure to drive it enough (10 miles per day) and the buyout promised was then negated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I Can Only Trust Them as Far as I Cab Throw Them
by 06/23/2016on
Less than a week after purshasing my car, an element in my compressor was found to be broken. This passed the original screening of the car when I was purchasing the vehicle. A used car salesman named Chris has yet to remedy the issue that is going to cost close to $1000. I want to create a symbiotic relationship with this dealer where I can trust them for repairs and future business but I was told that it was off their lot and not their problem. Screwing over a first time buyer and his father with a credit score in the high 800s is not my ideal trustworthy relationship. They made their $10,000 for the car and I guess they aren't interested in making a lifelong customer. Heed my warning and go to any of the other dealers on the exact same street. Not worth the headache and potential pocket-ache. I saw many friendly salesmen in their but Chris was not and was not a good salesman! He didn't understand basic customer service and is currently still solidifying that opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
POOR Service even for simple maintenance
by 03/25/2016on
I brought my 2012 Outback to Matt Slapp for an oil change and rotation of tires. 12 hours after I picked the car up the low tire pressure light was on. All 4 tires had different pressures, 20 PSI difference between the highest to lowest. 3500 miles after this service I went to check the oil and I found the oil cap on top of the battery and oil was all over the engine compartment. I call the service manager to complain about what I experienced and he told me that I could take it somewhere else for service but he would like me to come back to them for service. WHY WOULD I GO BACK TO THEM WHEN THEY CAN'T EVEN GET THE SIMPLE THINGS RIGHT.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Go with Jason Marker
by 12/27/2015on
About 4 weeks ago I started talking to another Subaru dealership in the area about purchasing a new 2016 WRX Limited. I was very specific with what I wanted. They had one listed on their website which was exactly as I wanted. After two weeks of the internet sales guy trying to get me to come in I agreed to come in and look at the vehicle. When I got there I was greeted fairly rudely and told that the vehicle was still being delivered! I asked if they had any 2016 WRX in stock and a salesman reluctantly walked me out back and showed me two base models and would not even unlock them for me. I had financing and a significant down payment. I left without saying a word. Fast forward to who this review is really about. I randomly called Matt Slap Subaru on the way home from the other Subaru dealership. I was put through to Jason Marker. Jason checked on his stock and took the time to explain the ordering process to me over the phone and answered all my questions. I drove straight to Matt Slap and met with Jason in person. He explained that they had a white 2016 Limited WRX in stock and handed me the keys to go check it out. After coming back inside I got my trade appraised for a very fair price and started the order process. I was informed that my vehicle would be in mid February. Flash forward two weeks and I get a call from Jason on Christmas Eve. He informed me that he was checking the incoming stock and they had almost exactly the vehicle I had ordered come in. He set up a time for me to come in the day after Christmas. I drove to the lot after the dealership closed on Christmas Eve and checked out the WRX. I was extremely pleased that Jason had taken the time to put a sign in the window that said, "Sold: DO NOT DRIVE." I come in the day after Christmas and everything goes incredibly smooth. I have a bit of an issue with buying cars. This is my 16th car. I can honestly say I have NEVER dealt with a more friendly, helpful, and more down to Earth salesman then Jason Marker. He was honest and truly a pleasure to deal with. He is truly an asset to Matt Slap Subaru and I highly recommend going through him if you are in the market.
Service dependent on who you work with
by 10/18/2015on
Simply put. What you get is highly dependent on who you work with. My initial experience with this dealer was an individual named Harry. Now Harry compiled a list of vehicles for me, and told me some numbers over the phone when I first reached out to Matt Slap Subaru. After hearing the amazing numbers, I asked if he could e-mail what he had compiled over to me so I could look them over. He of course, agreed to do so. Over the course of the next two days, I called Harry 3 times asking again for the e-mail with the numbers and each time, he told me that he'd e-mail them right over. He never did. When I finally went into the dealer, I learned why he didn't. Simply put, he was [non-permissible content removed] me. The numbers that he mentioned over the phone, the dealer could not do. So it became pretty obvious as to why he didn't want me to have a written record of the lies he told me over the phone. When I was there, I briefly met Harry who mentioned that he was just giving me possible ranges and misremembered. That is so difficult to believe since, when he gave me the initial numbers, he was supposedly reading them from a screen/document which he was supposed to e-mail me. Either he can't read or he was [non-permissible content removed]. Luckily, I was able to work with a different salesman who was great. Unfortunately, his name slips my mind at the moment. So simply put, what you get is highly dependent on the salesperson you get. And when they give you information over the phone, but then never send you the written record of that information despite requesting numerous times, means that the salesperson is [non-permissible content removed] you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jason Marker is a great sales person to work with!
by 10/16/2015on
Before I walked into Matt Slap Subaru, I was worried that I'd have to deal with a pushy and impatient sales representative as I had experienced before in other dealerships. But we were lucky enough to have Jason as our sales person. He took us for a test drive, asked our questions and spent hours with us going through details of our potential cars and answer our questions about Subaru cars and other comparable brands/models. They managed to find the car I want by getting it from a nearby dealer so I did not have to wait 8 weeks. When I picked up the car, Jason went over all the important features with me to make sure I knew how to use them. Mr. Jason Marker is the most pleasant and helpful car sales representative I've ever dealt with in my life and I will recommend him to my family and friend when they need to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales Experience
by 09/03/2015on
Laura new every single detail about the vehicle I was considering which made decision-making much easier. She was pleasant and kept in touch with me throughout the entire order-to-receive (and post-receive) process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Class Act
by 03/27/2015on
Very knowledgeable, caring and professional. The dealership you'd be comfortable sending your grandmother to. The sales woman was outstanding from the initial contact to taking delivery of my new Outback the following day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 02/14/2015on
We chose Matt Slap in Newark Delaware based upon the recommendation of a good friend. He was right on with his recommendation and we have since thanked him for the lead. While writing big checks is never really comfortable the sales staff at Matt Slap made the experience almost painless. The high points of the sale were; - Their knowledge about the vehicles - Their willingness to share their time instructing new buyers on how to use everything in the vehicle - Their overall attitude during the sale. - Their taking time to introduce buyers to everyone at the Dealership with whom they would be dealing while owning the vehicle (parts, service, etc.). - Their follow up after the sale was complete in order to ensure satisfaction. There were no low points at any point in the sales process. We felt important, and never felt rushed to buy the car. There were no "surprise" charges, and they even helped with information about license fees that saved us some money since we were replacing a vehicle that had been registered in Delaware, and had been totaled. We were unaware that there was an offset for the usage tax, they ensured we received that break lowering the final cost of the vehicle. The Matt Slap staff conducted themselves in a highly competent and very professional manner at every step of the buying process. We felt more like we were being invited to join a family than buying a car. We will definitely use them in the future when buying our next new vehicle (the gentleman who recommended Matt Slap to us has purchased 4 vehicles from them and will not go anywhere else for his purchases - now I know why).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My First Subaru
by 12/26/2014on
I was very pleased with this dealership. Everyone was very pleasant and friendly. Very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealer in the Area
by 11/18/2014on
Everything that was promised was delivered. I especially liked how the trade in value was determined up front, when the deal is written, so that there is no disappointment on delivery day. The other two dealers I went to for pricing didn't even look at my trade in vehicle. So it was a guessing game on the value. Not at Matt Slap. Chuck Albright called me from an online inquiry to say they had the car I was looking for and bottom line, the price was awesome, everything happened as Chuck said it would. I will be a customer for life no doubt. Thanks Chuck also for taking all that time in your busy Saturday to get me going on the high tech features of the new car. I could not be happier and will surely recommend Matt Slap to anyone who asks me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Superior Service
by 11/13/2014on
Have been taking my cars, both Subaru and Ford, to Matt Slapp for the past 6 years or so. Jason Curley usually takes care of me and always does a great job. Friendly, courteous, thorough, and always thinking ahead of what I might need such as a loaner car. I highly recomment the Matt Slap service department. I have used them for both maintenance and accessory installation and they have always exceeded my expectations. Keep up the great work everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/13/2014on
I am on Subie #6 and 3 of those were bought from Matt Slap. The last 2 were purchased from Chuck Albright. I specifically asked for him when I purchased my 2015 Outback because I knew he would offer great customer service and a great deal. Test drive and all I was in and out in little more than an hour. Completely stress free and without the back and forth haggling. Larry Kidd was the sales manager on the floor and he took the time to meet with me and sweeten the deal even more with a couple of extras I didn't expect. Both Chuck and Larry were friendly and very easy to talk with. Love this dealership, Love the car and Love the service department. Speaking of the service department, I typically deal with Jason Curley and again his service level is second to none. I like the service department at Matt Slapp so much that I even take my 2003 Mustang GT convertible to them for service. And I don't let just anyone work on that car. Jason always has me in a loner when needed and I never have trouble making an appointment in a timely manner. Good service is hard to come by these days and when I find a place that makes me feel as comfortable as Matt Slap does I will stick with them. See you guys again in 2 years for my next (#7) Subie!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
3 Subarus, all serviced by Matt Slap
by 04/23/2014on
In the past 3 or so years that I have been taking my Subarus to Matt Slap's service department, I have had nothing but good experiences with their Service Advisors. On the rare occasion that something went amiss with the services performed, two minor things I think, the service advisors were quick to take responsibility and ensure the problem was fully resolved at no additional cost to me. The majority of my services run quite smoothly, the advisors are upfront in their recommendations, offerings, and pricing, then allow me to select what I wish to have done. What I select is what gets done, even if it goes against their recommendation. Matt Slap's pricing is indeed somewhat higher than other auto shops in the area, however; having a vehicle with a boxer engine and Subaru's AWD system, I feel more comfortable knowing a Subaru certified technician is looking after my car, and am willing to place the extra for that comfort. In short, after every service appointment, I drive out of their lot a happy customer with a well running Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place with Great People
by 04/23/2014on
Of the four Subaru dealersI have used, Matt Slap has provided the best overall service and care of both my Subaru and myself. Their sales staff was friendly and courteous, and make we feel welcome during every visit. I spent an extensive amount of time with Han D. when picking out my Subaru, and never once felt pressured or being led on. He was open, friendly, and willing to work towards my goals and within my limits. I recommend him to anyone in the area looking for a Subaru, or just for a better experience in auto shopping. As long I live in the area, I will continue to patron Matt Slap for everything Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Straight Shooters
by 03/09/2014on
These guys are straight shooters and don't waste your time. They gave me their best price by email (including an estimated price for trade-in), and didn't play games when I came to the dealership with my trade-in. The experience was 180% from two other dealers (both Jeep dealers) that I contacted. Their pricing was also better than two Subaru dealers closer to me. Both salesman I dealt with (Dorian B. and Chris M.) were easy to deal with and did not play the games I have experienced at other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
great experience
by 02/06/2014on
When my wifes van was hit while sitting in a parking lot, we figured rather than waste time and money on repairs, that we would put that money towards a newer, more reliable vehicle. After doing a little research and taking into consideration all of the snowy icy weather we have been getting, my wife and I decided to give Subaru a try. This is our first Subaru and I can safely say, that I do not think it will be our last. Matt Slap Subaru is just around the block from us, and it was such a great experience from the start. The first day we visited the dealership we were there just too look. We were not hassled, nor pressured into doing anything. They were quick to answer any and all questions and sent us home with e a few print outs of car fax reports. A week or so later, we stopped in again and that day, walked out with a newer car! We settled on a 06 model as we didnt need anything too fancy. Our salesman, Bryan was great. He helped us quickly, and knew his Subaru product. He made car buying easy, which can be rare nowadays. Sean, the finance manager was superb as well. He made sure we had everything that we needed, and knew exactly what to expect. I would recommend Matt Slap Subaru to all of my friends and family for a great car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments