Newark ToyotaWorld
Customer Reviews of Newark ToyotaWorld
What A Pleasant Surprise
by 11/20/2021on
I just didn’t think this low-key a place existed. Matt is so easy going and genuine. I was the shotgun dad looking out for my daughter; no need. Matt knew the car, negotiated fairly, and we drove our new RAV4 home the next day. It was actually…fun. Highly recommended.
like the energizer bunny my Matrix is going, going, going
by 01/27/2021on
the service writers are very friendly and helpful. Kepp you posted on the status of your scheduled repair or maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Polite Service
by 10/27/2017on
We were very pleased with our experience at Newark Toyota World. We were new to the Toyota brand and were sold on it quite quickly. Our salesman, Neil Gibson was friendly and honest and made us feel comfortable with each decision we made. We would highly recommend Toyota World who made each step of the process quick and painless.
Newark Toyota World Best Used Toyotas
by 09/29/2017on
This is my third used Toyota purchase with Chris Delpeche and will be back in a few years for my fourth. It's actually my fifth purchase with TW. Love em!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/06/2017on
I came to Newark ToyotaWorld to sell my vehicle and it was a really smooth transaction. Anthony Harris and staff were great to work with and really made the process stress-free! Thanks for the great experience and quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Salesman!!!!
by 08/30/2017on
I have to say that I hated car salesman. After wondering up and down cleveland avenue and running into one pushy salesman after another, I met Delonn at Newark Toyotaworld. Delonn showed me all of my options before helping me narrow it down to the Rav-4. He listened to what I wanted and helped me make pic the perfect car for me. The entire process took maybe 2 hours from start to finish and I couldn't be happier with my new car. I will be back for any of my vehicles in the future. THANK YOU TOYOTAWORLD!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Professinal buying experience!
by 08/30/2017on
Mark Chance and the team at Newark ToyotaWorld did an amazing job at helping me narrow down the right vehicle for my needs. They were able to offer me a great price and financing was a breeze! I highly recommend Newark ToyotaWorld for all your vehicle purchasing needs. Ask for Mark Chance
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure Sales
by 08/30/2017on
I came in to look for a vehicle, but was unsure about what it was I wanted. Anthony Santoro approached me and helped me test drive several vehicles while explaining all the safety benefits and features. I ended up leaving in a 2017 Corolla SE and couldn't be happier. It can be intimidating walking into a dealership but Anthony Santoro and the management team made me feel like they truly were there only to help me in the process. Their no pressure sales and knowledge of the car industry was like nothing I ever experienced. Anthony and the rest of the team at Newark Toyota have created a lifelong customer and I will be recomending them to everyone I know. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ buying experience
by 08/30/2017on
Bought a used RAV4 from Newark Toyota World last week and I will recommend this dealership to all my friends. My salesperson Edgar was friendly and knowledgable, and he politely helped us through each step in the process. Not to mention, I got a great deal!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience
by 08/28/2017on
What an unbelievable experience. I have purchased many vehicles from many dealers in the past and usually it was more painful than getting a root canal. My salesperson Mark Truong was so knowledgeable on the vehicles features and the technology. Mark took the time with us and made sure our needs were met in the vechicle we purchased. He went above and beyond. The showroom is really nice and everyone is so friendly. We never felt the high pressure of other dealerships which is unique compared to other dealers. Plus they have a cool rewards program that came with the purchase! Mark, thanks again for making it so easy. We will tell everyone we know to come see you at Newark Toyota World when they are in the market for a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replacement Key Ripoff
by 06/16/2016on
It may not be the dealer's fault, but I'm going to give them a bad review because I don't like getting ripped off for $299 to replace a 2006 Toyota Camry key. The plastic key holder literally fell apart. No abuse on my part. Didn't lose the key. Electronics and key still worked but the plastic key case that holds everything together cracked and fell apart. How about selling me a new plastic case for $25 instead of making me buy and pat to reprogram a new key? I bought the car from here. Maybe it's Toyota;s fault rather than the dealer's fault. I don't care, I am unhappy about getting ripped off (for whatever reason) so everyone gets a 1 star review. They refused to even give me a discount - which they should have AT LEAST done under the circumstances. Shame on you Toyota. Shame on you Price Toyota Service Dept. for ripping me off.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very Disappointed
by 09/03/2015on
I purchased a used Honda CR-v from Newark Toyota World and sadly I am very disappointed in their customer service. I was only provided one key and requested a spare before I even pulled off the lot. I was told they would contact the previous owner to see if they had any additional keys and when I asked what would happen if they didn't have additional keys, the salesman, Ken Purdue said that he knew a "guy that makes keys" and he would get in touch w him. When I followed up, Ken told me if they didn't reach the previous owners or they didn't have keys, the dealership was going to take care of getting me an additional key. Now, 6 weeks later, I am being told the previous owners did not have any additional keys and there is nothing the dealership is going to do for me. This is so disappointing because I researched this dealer and read the great reviews but unfortunately in my experience they are severely lacking in customer service and follow through.
Great experience
by 03/20/2015on
I leased my 2015 Avalon from Newark Toyota in December. I had a great experience with the internet department. I searched online, they called me within an hour, gave me a competitive price and I purchased a week or so later. After searching for awhile and talking to a few different dealers, I didn't mind traveling to Newark for the service I received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ty Came Through for Me
by 03/18/2015on
I'm very pleased with purchase I made through Ty Cornelius and his support staff. Late and hectic Sunday, not withstanding, he was able to secure the best deal on my trade and provide me my exact choice of Toyota to drive off the lot same day.
Thank you Karen!
by 03/10/2015on
I am now the proud owner of a new Toyota Corolla thanks to Mrs Karen Avalone!! She was fantastic with helping me trade in my old vehicle and made sure I was 100% happy with my purchase every step of the way. She even stayed late to see me through all the paperwork and get me acquaintanced with the car. Would highly suggest her to friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service!!!
by 02/23/2015on
Eric Mosley goes above and beyond, I am proud to say this is my 3rd family car I have purchased with Toyota/Eric and I am so happy. He even came in on his day off... Eric takes the intimidation and pushisness out of auto sales. Tell him what you want and he works it out. Been a blessing to me and my car experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Karen is a rock star
by 02/21/2015on
I'd been searching all over for a Prius V for our business with a tight budget. Karen found us a leftover 2014 and got someone from their finance department involved that truly understood complex business finance options. We never realized the cash flow savings of leasing even with our high mileage driving. Can't thank Karen and her team at Newark Toyota enough! We didn't just get an inexpensive car, we got a thorough consultation on how best to buy a business vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Chris Delpeche
by 02/18/2015on
Sooooooo awesome! The new showroom is spectacular! Chris actually drove our new car into a heated indoor area so we could check it out inside! The process was quick and painless and nobody could beat their prices!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great People
by 02/14/2015on
Everyone I dealt with a Toyota World was pleasant and knew what they were talking about. I wasn't going to buy that day but the experience overwhelmed me!!! Chris
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy Peasy
by 01/08/2015on
After checking Consumer Reports Buying Service and TrueCar for prices on the car, I then started surfing dealerships for the exact car I wanted. Newark ToyotaWorld had just the car and was within one hour of my home. I clicked on the link for an 'e-price' late one evening and I woke up to a response the next morning. The offered price was right in the sweet spot and I decided to buy. Dealing with Karin and Jim on the Internet side and then Bernard on the Sales side was a breeze. They delivered exactly what they said they'd deliver, for the price stated and everything was disclosed up front. GREAT EXPERIENCE and I'll definitely be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
newark toyota world
by 11/13/2014on
I purchased a new 2015 Corolla in September and I love it! So spacious, quiet. Everyone at Newark Toyota World was very nice and helpful. My salesman Jim Wyatt was exceptional! He was so patient, kind and knowledgeable. The manager Jeff Ickes was very helpful too. I would highly recommend this dealer ship.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
