1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am not one to write a review, but hopefully this might make someone think twice about buying from this dealership. First off you might want to check with the Delaware business bureau before opening your checkbook. Something I wish I did. I purchased a certified 2009 TSX car in July from this dealership. I received the paperwork that it was indeed certified 150 things checked when the truth was the hood was never lifted on the car. I drove 1000 when my oil light came on indicating that the oil needed to be changed. Something that should have been done before the car was sold. Took the car back and they rechecked everything that should have been checked the first time. Also they touched up a problem with the front of the car, but their way of fixing it was paint the front with white paint. Kind of looks like they took white-out and touched up the car definately doesn't match the pearl paint on the rest of the car. Then I had a problem with my trade in car they sold the car, but never changed it out of my name. Only took 2 months and call to Motor vehicle to get it out of my name. Then I cancelled the maintenance package in August, and now it is December haven't seen the refund yet. They had no problem cashing my check for the deposit. Did I mention I had to go to motor vehicle two times. They notified me 2 days before my temporary tag expired to let me know the car had to be ran thru motor vehicle. You would think that is something the dealer does for you since they charge you some administration fee. Then they messed up transferring my tag so back down to motor vehicle to correct that mistake. To say the least this was probably my worst experience, and I thought buying a car was suppose to be a happy time. According to their website they strive to exceed customer expectations that didn't happen in my case. I still love the car just not the dealership. Read more