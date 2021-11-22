Bayshore Ford Truck Sales
Customer Reviews of Bayshore Ford Truck Sales
Great service as always
11/22/2021
We have purchased several trucks through Bayshore Ford over the years. We always experience excellent customer service from the sales person (Jim Keen) to the financial department, service, etc.
11/22/2021
Bayshore Ford: 2019 F250
09/23/2019
Chuck has treated me very well over the past few vehicles I have purchased.
Great Customer Service
06/04/2019
I took my Honda CRV for an oil change, it was the first time I’ve used Bayshore and I was a walk in. I called prior to find out wait time, women who answered phone was very pleasant and helpful. Gentlemen at counter was very friendly and accommodating.
New EcoSport
03/04/2019
Everything was great! Chuck does a great job and he was able to get me into a great car for a reasonable price.
A great retailer!
10/22/2018
After having purchased multiple vehicles from this dealer I have never had any complaints or problems overall. Any minor issues were taken care of quickly and to my ultimate satisfaction.
Used car sales. Robert Wynne. Bayshore Ford Sales
11/15/2017
My daughter and I went to Bayshore Ford to look at their used car inventory. Unfortunately there were none available in our price range. Robert Wynne came out and greeted us and informed us that someone was just tradeing in a 2013 Chevy Malibu and if we waited a short while while they completed the paperwork we could take it for a test drive. We drove the car and fell in love with it. The dealership was scheduled to close at 2 that day but Rob stayed with us and worked through all the details to get the car checked out in service and get the financing completed, so we could take it with us that day. We ended up staying past closing time and Rob was with us the entire time. He is truly dedicated to the customer and, in my opinion, he went above and beyond for us. I wish I could buy another car from him. Follow up has been great for when the tags came in to see how we liked the car. Thanks so much for the exceptional service.
Ford Quick Lube Service
09/22/2017
We have an 2007 Expedition EL that was purchased new from Bayshore. We think their service is outstanding as are the people we deal with. Nine years ago we moved 100 mikes away. We continue to travel to Bayshore for service. That is how confident we are with their work!
Ford F150 Purchase
08/16/2017
Excellent truck buying experience at Bayshore Ford. I would recommend buying a vehicle from this Dealership and from my Sales Consultant Jeff Gemmill.
2016 Explorer Service and Recall
03/14/2017
Very pleased with the prompt service including replacement of the throttle body (per recall). Great service department with a great customer lounge which has work stations.
Good customer service
03/06/2017
Nice staff, techs and service advisors. Warranty recall work was performed as per Bayshore recommended. There was just a mistake communication in regards to a possibility of a loaner car, It made me late for a business matter in New Jersey but I worked it out as usual. Other than thatnot a bad group at Bayshore.
Owner
01/03/2017
Bay shore was great to work with, they built the truck I needed and offered me a great price. Their finance department was also very easy to work with and did a great job finding us a fantastic rate on our loan.
New Tires
03/21/2016
Very Nice. Great Communication. Fair Price. Timely Service.
Warehouse Manager/Operations Manager
01/08/2016
We used to deal with another mechanic for our fleet of trucks and one day I called and talked to John Colagiovanni. After negotiating we were able to put together a service package that we were happy with. We have had several trucks into the shop for work and everybody there is professional, they get the diagnosis done in a timely manner and the work get complete in the same manner, very timely. I am very please at this point and we will continue our business with your company. Thank you, Frank Long Warehouse Manager/Operations manager
sold me a lemon
12/04/2015
I brought a 2011 f450 February 28th 2015 2 weeks after I brought the truck the light came on the dash say it's water in the fuel they cut the light out and gave it back to me then 2 months after that the truck shut off and would not start took it to to ford dealer in baltimore md they said the fuel system is rusted and we all know rust don't happen over night and they refuse to fix my truck and it was still under warranty
Sold me a lemon
11/28/2015
I brought a 2011 f450 on February 28 2015 the front in needed to be replaced I didn't find out until I was on my way riding home and went over a little bump and the truck went out of control and I had my kids in the truck with me and I had to go back and forwarded with them to fix it when it was under warranty then 2 weeks after purchase a light came on me dash saying it was water in the fuel and they told me they fixed it and did not fix anything cause a month in a half down the line the truck shut off do to rust in the fuel system and rust do happen over night and they refuse to fix it so now I'm stuck with a truck that I have to pay for and can not drive and I'm out of business cause the truck was used to run my business I don't feel I should have to put 10 thousand dollars into a truck that I only had for 3 months and had a 3 month warranty.
Excellent experience
08/26/2015
The entire experience with upgrading my Ford Escape to a newer model was seamless. Dealing with Bill at Bayshore Ford made that happen, he is very knowledgeable and very helpful. I have already told my co-workers and will be advising my family & friends to come see Bill when they need a new vehicle!
Great Experience
07/30/2015
I had been searching for a pre-owned Escape for several weeks before I came to visit Bayshore Ford. I needed to upgrade from my car to an SUV due to my expanding family! When my husband and I arrived at the dealership we were pleasantly surprised by the selection available and we were immediately greeted by a salesman who walked us through each vehicle and answered all of our questions. We were very impressed with the knowledge, customer service and the overall purchasing experience! Both my husband and I will be referring friends and family to Bayshore Ford! Hands down the easiest and quickest vehicle purchase we have ever experienced! Thank you Bayshore, we will be back!
