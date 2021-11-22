Skip to main content
Bayshore Ford Truck Sales

4003 N DuPont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720
Today 7:30 AM - 8:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bayshore Ford Truck Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(17)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service as always

by Dyan AMD on 11/22/2021

We have purchased several trucks through Bayshore Ford over the years. We always experience excellent customer service from the sales person (Jim Keen) to the financial department, service, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bayshore Ford: 2019 F250

by XXXXXXX on 09/23/2019

Chuck has treated me very well over the past few vehicles I have purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service

by Stoudes on 06/04/2019

I took my Honda CRV for an oil change, it was the first time I’ve used Bayshore and I was a walk in. I called prior to find out wait time, women who answered phone was very pleasant and helpful. Gentlemen at counter was very friendly and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New EcoSport

by Eric C. on 03/04/2019

Everything was great! Chuck does a great job and he was able to get me into a great car for a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A great retailer!

by John H. on 10/22/2018

After having purchased multiple vehicles from this dealer I have never had any complaints or problems overall. Any minor issues were taken care of quickly and to my ultimate satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car sales. Robert Wynne. Bayshore Ford Sales

by Delray44 on 11/15/2017

My daughter and I went to Bayshore Ford to look at their used car inventory. Unfortunately there were none available in our price range. Robert Wynne came out and greeted us and informed us that someone was just tradeing in a 2013 Chevy Malibu and if we waited a short while while they completed the paperwork we could take it for a test drive. We drove the car and fell in love with it. The dealership was scheduled to close at 2 that day but Rob stayed with us and worked through all the details to get the car checked out in service and get the financing completed, so we could take it with us that day. We ended up staying past closing time and Rob was with us the entire time. He is truly dedicated to the customer and, in my opinion, he went above and beyond for us. I wish I could buy another car from him. Follow up has been great for when the tags came in to see how we liked the car. Thanks so much for the exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ford Quick Lube Service

by Grpainim on 09/22/2017

We have an 2007 Expedition EL that was purchased new from Bayshore. We think their service is outstanding as are the people we deal with. Nine years ago we moved 100 mikes away. We continue to travel to Bayshore for service. That is how confident we are with their work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford F150 Purchase

by ford5511 on 08/16/2017

Excellent truck buying experience at Bayshore Ford. I would recommend buying a vehicle from this Dealership and from my Sales Consultant Jeff Gemmill.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2016 Explorer Service and Recall

by tokruys on 03/14/2017

Very pleased with the prompt service including replacement of the throttle body (per recall). Great service department with a great customer lounge which has work stations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good customer service

by Mullins6654 on 03/06/2017

Nice staff, techs and service advisors. Warranty recall work was performed as per Bayshore recommended. There was just a mistake communication in regards to a possibility of a loaner car, It made me late for a business matter in New Jersey but I worked it out as usual. Other than thatnot a bad group at Bayshore.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Owner

by TreeTrunk on 01/03/2017

Bay shore was great to work with, they built the truck I needed and offered me a great price. Their finance department was also very easy to work with and did a great job finding us a fantastic rate on our loan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Tires

by kebarrett on 03/21/2016

Very Nice. Great Communication. Fair Price. Timely Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Warehouse Manager/Operations Manager

by FrankLong on 01/08/2016

We used to deal with another mechanic for our fleet of trucks and one day I called and talked to John Colagiovanni. After negotiating we were able to put together a service package that we were happy with. We have had several trucks into the shop for work and everybody there is professional, they get the diagnosis done in a timely manner and the work get complete in the same manner, very timely. I am very please at this point and we will continue our business with your company. Thank you, Frank Long Warehouse Manager/Operations manager

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

sold me a lemon

by Michael5410 on 12/04/2015

I brought a 2011 f450 February 28th 2015 2 weeks after I brought the truck the light came on the dash say it's water in the fuel they cut the light out and gave it back to me then 2 months after that the truck shut off and would not start took it to to ford dealer in baltimore md they said the fuel system is rusted and we all know rust don't happen over night and they refuse to fix my truck and it was still under warranty

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold me a lemon

by Mikesmith450 on 11/28/2015

I brought a 2011 f450 on February 28 2015 the front in needed to be replaced I didn't find out until I was on my way riding home and went over a little bump and the truck went out of control and I had my kids in the truck with me and I had to go back and forwarded with them to fix it when it was under warranty then 2 weeks after purchase a light came on me dash saying it was water in the fuel and they told me they fixed it and did not fix anything cause a month in a half down the line the truck shut off do to rust in the fuel system and rust do happen over night and they refuse to fix it so now I'm stuck with a truck that I have to pay for and can not drive and I'm out of business cause the truck was used to run my business I don't feel I should have to put 10 thousand dollars into a truck that I only had for 3 months and had a 3 month warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by dznygoddess on 08/26/2015

The entire experience with upgrading my Ford Escape to a newer model was seamless. Dealing with Bill at Bayshore Ford made that happen, he is very knowledgeable and very helpful. I have already told my co-workers and will be advising my family & friends to come see Bill when they need a new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by missbehavin on 07/30/2015

I had been searching for a pre-owned Escape for several weeks before I came to visit Bayshore Ford. I needed to upgrade from my car to an SUV due to my expanding family! When my husband and I arrived at the dealership we were pleasantly surprised by the selection available and we were immediately greeted by a salesman who walked us through each vehicle and answered all of our questions. We were very impressed with the knowledge, customer service and the overall purchasing experience! Both my husband and I will be referring friends and family to Bayshore Ford! Hands down the easiest and quickest vehicle purchase we have ever experienced! Thank you Bayshore, we will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
