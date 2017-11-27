Hertrich Acura
Stay away...really
by 11/27/2017on
After SIX cars purchased I can tell you these guys have sunk to a level where I cant believe Acura lets them stay as a dealer. Arrogant and frankly dont care if you are happy or not. Go elsewhere. I had a service issue-not sales but my complaint is more about their attitude. New management should be made old management quickly or this place goes down the tubes. Anyway they wanted $3500 to fix a problem that should NEVER happen- total power steering failure. Could have died or killed someone and they offer 10% off the ridiculous $3500 to fix a deadly defect. Seems its happened a lot...perhaps Highway Safety issue?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They never used to be [non-permissible content removed]
by 11/18/2016on
This used to be our go-to car dealership, having been an Acura family for many cars now. But both Acura AND Hertrich have sunk to new lows, from their sleazy sales practices to the lack of service and customer attention. We are now a Lexus family, since we can't in good conscience give these people another dime. Not that the people stay the same - there's an entire new staff every 3-4 months, which should have told us something! Please, from one human to another - spare yourself the heartache we had to go through :(
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Try your luck elsewhere
by 02/26/2015on
Sold me a defective new car and took months to fix the issue. Consistently did not return calls and basically gave me the run-around. Do yourself a favor and try any other dealership first. These guys have very low value added and very poor customer service and follow-through.They over promise and under deliver. Even the license plate did not arrive until the temporary one had already expired. That being said Hyundai regional was nice enough to step in and resolve our issues with the dealership and reimbursed us in payments and warranty. The service team was also excellent and adequately cleaned up the mess that the sales team gave them. Still, please shop for Hyundai cars anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer beware of used cars...
by 11/23/2013on
If you are considering a used car from this dealer, be aware of misrepresentation. We found a great looking car on line and enlarged the many photos provided. As we were from out of state and hundreds of miles away, we requested additional photos based on the seller's verbal comments about one noted scratch. We were assured the car was in great shape. In fact, the dealer posted these comments about the vehicle: It has been well maintained by 1 local owner with a clean AutoCheck! As we neared the vehicle for a first look, it was very apparent that the 2012 vehicle had a rippled area where it had been hit and recently repainted. It was claimed to be unnoticeable when conversing with the dealership prior to our trip due to the sunlight on the day the walk around was done. Really; by the people in the car business who portray themselves knowledgeable experts? Upon further inspection, it was evident that the vehicle had had the entire front and side repainted, as fresh paint and over spray were detected. Needless to say, the clean AutoCheck was due to the fact that the necessary bodywork was not turned in to a repair shop, and thus would not show up on a used car history report. This was done either by the dealer before we arrived, or by someone not caring to do the job properly. After driving for hours, this car was misrepresented enough that it was not even worthy of a test drive. This is the second time time we have had used cars misrepresented by large dealerships. Based on our first (and last) experience, be aware that what you see is not always what you get here as far as used vehicles, and there are too many places deserving of your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Will not honor commitments, current service policy has a "got ya"
by 12/22/2011on
Hertrich bought this dealership, they refuse to honor the free oil changes that I paid for with my Acura. Does not matter if you have proof. They say it is not their policy to honor any promises made by the old Dealership. They said I would have to pay $68 for just an oil change and over $100 for the "package" of oil, tire rotation and checking fluid levels. I said (politely, I am a 58 year old woman and was taught that way) that a policy like this was not a way to keep goodwill. In a rude way they told me that I had no right to feel that way, no legal right to service, and that I had no right to be upset by that. I had always thought that goodwill was defined by how I felt, not by what they thought I had a right to feel. I said I thought I was a pretty valuable customer to make mad, perhaps they could discount this one change. They said this is never done for anyone and I hadn't had service often enough to be a valuable customer anyway. Beware if you are buying a NEW car. With new cars, you only get oil changes if you agree to pay for all the services they think you need, at whatever rate they are charging, with the oil changes. So if they think you need something expensive they do not have to call you first, they do the work, and you have to sign a paper before you leave your car to this effect. Then SURPRIZE! when you come to pick it up and find hundreds of dollars of work done. I would not buy a car here. Nor service one. They were not nice about this. They do not deserve your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Underhanded Deal
by 08/02/2011on
I got a fair price on the new Elantra Touring. I got severely beat up on the trade in value of my vehicle. Kelly Blue Book stated a trade in value of $1850. The sales manager only offered $900 for it I wasn't in the mood to battle over an older car that was still in very good shape, so we compromised on $1300 even though i wastn't real happy about it. Sales manager told me my used vehicle would make them lose money. The salesman, at the behest of the sales manager manager, lied to me and told me that the Hyundai Corp. financing was NOT availableand steered me to an outside bank. after i signed the papers i saw that yes I was eligible for the hyundai finacing. Whe I called them about it, I got all sorts of lies and excuses. I was even told by the GM that they were LOSING money on my deal. Unbelievable since they OKed it. I will NEVER shop at this deal again. I hope this opens peoples eyes if they decide to shop at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service throughout the purchase process
by 06/02/2011on
I bought a new TL from this dealership. Initially I was little skeptical about this dealership after reading some negative feedbacks, but I was quite happy with the way the dealership has handled the process. I would recommend Mr. Paul Murphy who did a fantastic job in answering my questions right through out the purchase and he answered all the questions and was flexible enough to negotiate on the car deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the 20 min drive elsewhere!
by 02/01/2010on
As a family, we own several Acuras, and love the cars. Upon moving to Delaware, Castle dealerships was the closest and most convenient dealership to our home and office. We did (unfortunately) end up buying my husband's car there because they had the color & features that we were looking for, but if we had to do it again, I would definitely take my business elsewhere! In my opinion, their practices are a little shady. For instance my husband's car was "new" and never titled, however they had "loaned it out" for 9 months & had 15,000 miles on it. We obviously overlooked that, and have now been the recipients of falsified paperwork, empty promises, and treatment worse than that of the most inexpensive car dealership. For peace of mind and decent service, I'd highly recommend thinking twice before using this dealership!
*Beware*
by 12/07/2009on
I am not one to write a review, but hopefully this might make someone think twice about buying from this dealership. First off you might want to check with the Delaware business bureau before opening your checkbook. Something I wish I did. I purchased a certified 2009 TSX car in July from this dealership. I received the paperwork that it was indeed certified 150 things checked when the truth was the hood was never lifted on the car. I drove 1000 when my oil light came on indicating that the oil needed to be changed. Something that should have been done before the car was sold. Took the car back and they rechecked everything that should have been checked the first time. Also they touched up a problem with the front of the car, but their way of fixing it was paint the front with white paint. Kind of looks like they took white-out and touched up the car definately doesn't match the pearl paint on the rest of the car. Then I had a problem with my trade in car they sold the car, but never changed it out of my name. Only took 2 months and call to Motor vehicle to get it out of my name. Then I cancelled the maintenance package in August, and now it is December haven't seen the refund yet. They had no problem cashing my check for the deposit. Did I mention I had to go to motor vehicle two times. They notified me 2 days before my temporary tag expired to let me know the car had to be ran thru motor vehicle. You would think that is something the dealer does for you since they charge you some administration fee. Then they messed up transferring my tag so back down to motor vehicle to correct that mistake. To say the least this was probably my worst experience, and I thought buying a car was suppose to be a happy time. According to their website they strive to exceed customer expectations that didn't happen in my case. I still love the car just not the dealership.
[violative content deleted]
by 03/08/2008on
These people will waste your time with lies and "Old School" sales tactics. It took them 2 hours to show me a deal even after I contacted them via thier internet sales department ahead of time and was very specific as to what I was looking for. They told me they had the car in the color scheme and interior color I wanted in stock, but of course they didn't. The internet sales guy then tries to check his inventory but can't figure out if he has one or not. They only had about 10 or so of this model on the lot, but this guy, who kept telling me he had a masters degree, couldn't figure out his own inventory system! They offered to get me one from another dealer, but it took them about a half hour just to locate one. I think I could do it in about 5 minutes through the Acura web site. They offered a price $300 higher then what they told me on the phone, low balled me on my trade by about $2500(as per KBB & Edmunds} and then told me they don't like to sell toyotas on thier lot. Of course not, everyone knows how unpopular late model Toyotas with low mileage and a transferable extended warranty are! I left at that point. What a waste of time. If I were Acura, I'd think twice about letting these [violative content deleted] sell my cars!
