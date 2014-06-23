1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We started out having a great experience with Brandon Heffner until we actually placed a deposit and committed to buying a new 2014 Jeep Wrangler. Once they had our deposit, the customer service was horrible. They called us in multiple times to go over financing, terms and conditions, but had no clue where our Jeep was in production or shipment. One day, Brandon called us in thinking our Jeep would be there and literally said "yeah, there's no way it's gonna be here today. But as long as they deliver it by 9:00 tomorrow night it'll be considered on time"...our Jeep didn't come for another full week after that! We were rudely ushered out because it was the end of Brandon's work day and there was nothing more he could do for us after we'd taken a half day off of work to get there to meet him. Each day we called and the dealership was clueless. We had to call Jeep's Corporate Offices to find out where it was and when it would be shipped. Once we finally got our Jeep, Brandon conveniently had to go home sick about 30 minutes before we arrived leaving us with a young man who had been on the job for only 2 weeks go over the financing and our vehicle with us. Once we left, the sales manager Joe called a few days later saying if we were so unhappy with the dealership they would rather we just give them our Jeep back and take our business elsewhere. He knew; however, we would then have to wait another 3-6 months for the 2015 models to be available for us to order. It was just highly disappointing and I would strongly discourage anyone from shopping at Carman Auto Group. Read more